WWE NXT Results – November 20, 2019

William Regal stands at a door as Becky Lynch enters, followed by security.

We are at Full Sail University and your announcers are Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Beth Phoenix.

Becky makes her way to the ring and she has something to say.

Becky says it has been a while. It has been a while since she walked down that ramp, since she sat in that corner defeated while you sang her song. It has been a while since you have seen her kick someone’s ass here live. You won’t have to wait much longer and Becky takes off her jacket. Triple H sent out an open invitation. Becky says she was coming regardless. Bayley is on Smackdown crying with a mom’s haircut. You destroyed all of the Bayley Buddies except the blue haired one holding her back. It is not my fault that you are a champ while she is THE Champ. Shayna, you showed up on Raw a few weeks ago to introduce herself to me. Becky says she is here to remind her who she is.

Becky says she does not need to hide in the shadows to attack. You can bring Mary and Jessica with you if you want. She is in your building and in your light so what are you going to do.

Rhea Ripley’s music plays and she makes her way to the stage and she makes her way to the ring.

Rhea says so you’re the man? Rhea says let’s see if you have a set of balls.

We have a referee and a match.

Match Number One; Becky Lynch versus Rhea Ripley in a Non Title Match

They lock up and Rhea backs Becky into the corner and Rhea with a clean break. They lock up and Becky with a flying forearm. Rhea goes to the floor. Becky with a baseball slide and Rhea gets Becky on her shoulders and drops Becky face first onto the apron. They return to teh ring and Becky with a punch but Rhea with punches and forearms of her own. Rhea sends Becky into the turnbuckles. Becky avoids being sent into the turnbuckles and she sends Rhea into the turnbuckles. Rhea sends Becky into the turnbuckles and kicks Becky in the corner. Becky with a forearm and European uppercut. Rhea blocks a European uppercut and connects with knees followed by a snap mare and drop kick.

Rhea gets a near fall Rhea chokes Becky in the ropes. Rhea with a forearm and chop in the corner. Rhea sends Becky face first into the mat. Rhea with a reverse chin lock. Rhea gets another near fall and Becky bridges out. Becky avoids a splash but Rhea blocks a clothesline and hits a drop kick for a near fall. Rhea pie faces Becky but Becky with a punch. Rhea with a forearm to the back. Becky is sent to the apron by Rhea and Becky with kicks. Becky goes up top and Rhea with a punch to stop Becky and Rhea with a press slam. Rhea goes for a slam but Becky escapes and hits a reverse DDT.

Rhea with a forearm and Becky fires back. They continue the exchange. Becky blocks a punch and connects with forearms. Rhea sends Becky face first into the mat. Rhea gets a near fall. Becky with an inside cradle for a near fall. Becky with an enzuigiri and Becky goes to the turnbuckles and hits a leg drop for a near fall. Becky goes for the arm but Rhea escapes and Rhea with a rollup for a near fall and Becky with DisArmHer. Rhea rolls to the ropes and then gets Becky up for a power bomb but Becky rolls through. Becky is sent to the apron and Becky with a forearm and she goes up top.

Rhea with a punch to stop Becky and Rhea goes to the turnbuckles. Rhea goes for a superplex and hits it.

Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir, and Jessamyn Duke make their way to the ring and they go after Rhea.

No Contest

Becky is kicked out of the ring by Shayna. Becky with a super kick to stop Shayna and then Becky and Rhea take care of Marina and Jessamyn.

A vehicle arrives at Full Sail and The Revival show up and they are escorted into the building as we go to commercial.

We are back with a Kay Lee Ray video package. She says she is the best on NXT UK because she is smart. We saw what she did last week. She will make sure no one forgets the name Kay Lee Ray.

Match Number Two: Kona Reeves versus Matt Riddle

Ricochet attacks Kona as Reeves makes his way to the ring and sends Reeves into the apron.

Matt Riddle makes his way to the ring and he flips off the flip flops before getting in Ricochet’s face.

Match Number Two: Ricochet versus Matt Riddle

Ricochet wtih a kick and handstand head scissors and drop kick to send Riddle to the floor. Ricochet with a suicide dive. Riddle with a triangle when Ricochet goes for the shooting star press. Ricochet with a sunset flip but Ricochet rolls through. Ricochet misses a kick. Ricochet avoids a moonsault but cannot avoid the senton. Riddle with running forearms into the corner followed by an exploder for a near fall. Ricochet with a forearm but Riddle with a forearm and he goes for a power bomb but Ricochet lands on his feet. Ricochet blocks a forearm and Ricochet with a Northern Lights suplex and neck breaker followed by a shooting star press for a near fall.

Ricochet goes up top and misses the Phoenix splash and rolls through. Riddle with a forearm and Ricochet with a kick. Riddle with a knee. Ricochet with an enzuigiri but Riddle with a German suplex.

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura try to interfere but it fails. Riddle with a rollup for the three count.

Winner: Matt Riddle

After the match, Cesaro and Nakamura attack Ricochet and Riddle. Ricochet sends Cesaro to the apron and Riddle with a springboard knee to knock Cesaro off the apron. Ricochet with a springboard cross body onto Cesaro on the other side of the ringside barrier. Nakamura with a spinning heel kick and he sets for Kinshasa but Roderick STrong with a jumping knee. Riddle takes care of Strong.

Finn Balor goes after Riddle and connects with forearms. Riddle and Balor eschange punches. Balro with a double leg take down and double stomp. Balor tries for Bloddy Sunday but Riddle with a jumping knee that sends Balor to the floor.

We are reminded of the Triple Threat match for Saturday between Killian Dain, Pete Dunne, and Damian Priest and the winner faces Adam Cole on Sunday at Survivor Series for the NXT Championship.

We see Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly getting ready for their match against the Revival.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Three: Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish versus Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder in a Non Title Match

Kyle and Dawson start things off. They lock up and Kyle backs Dawson into the corner. Kyle pushes Dawson and Dawson chops Kyle. They lock up and Dawson with a side head lock. Kyle and Bobby chase after Scott and Dash gets in the ring and we have a standoff. Kyle and Bobby go to the floor. Fish and Wilder tag in and Scott gives Dash some advice. Bobby with a kick to the leg and Dash with a kick of his own. Fish with a front face lock and Kyle tags in but Wilder with chops and European uppercuts. Kyle and Bobby go for a double suplex and Scott catches Dash. We have another stand off.

All four men with punches and Bobby and Dawson go to teh floor and then Kyle suplexes Dash to the floor as we go to commercial.

We are back and Wilder with forearms and clotheslines to Kyle and Bobby. Fish sends Wilder into the corner and kicks Wilder and chokes him. Kyle tags in and he kicks Wilder in the corner. Fish tags in and they hit a double suplex for a near fall. Fish with a snap mare and slingshot senton. Fish with a forearm and Kyle with punches but Wilder with foerarms. Kyle kicks Wilder and follows with a front face lock and knee. Fish tags in and puts Wilder in a body scissors. Fish with a reverse chin lock. Fish with a front face lock. Fish sends Wilder to the floor after applying a guillotine. Kyle kicks Wilder and Wilder with a chop. Kyle with more kicks and he sends Wilder back into the ring.

Kyle with a knee to the back and he gets a near fall. Kyle with knees and Wilder with an inside cradle for a near fall. Kyle with a knee to the midsection and Fish tags in. Fish keeps Wilder from getting to his corner but Wilder kicks Fish away. Kyle tags in and Dash sends Kyel to the apron and then Kyle kicks Dawson off the apron. Wilder with forearms and then Fish and Kyle with po pu kicks and they hit Chasing the Dragon but Wilder kicks out. Kyle with a drop kick to send Wilder to the floor. Kyle sets for a knee off the apron and connects.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Kyle with chops and he misses a round kick. Wilder with a power slam to counter a leap frog. Fish tags in and he is sent to the floor by Wilder. Kyle tries to knock Dawson off the apron and Wilder with a rana. Dawson tags in and Dawson avoids a pescado from Dawson. Dawson with punches to Fish and he hits a leg lariat. Dawson with a forearm to Fish and then he knocks Kyle off the apron. Dawson with a neck breaker to Fish and he goes up top. Dawson with a diving head butt from the turnbuckles for a near fall.

Dawson goes for a suplex but Fish lands on his feet. Fish with an O’Connor Roll for a near fall. Wilder with a forearm from the floor and Dawson with a brainbuster for a near fall. Kyle saves Fish as Dawson and Wilder hit knees on Kyle. Wilder is sent to the floor and Fish goes up top. Dawson with an uppercut and chop. Dawson sets for a superplex but Kyle grabs Fish’s leg. Fish with a foerarm to knock Dawson off the apron. Kyle kicks Wilder on the apron but Wilder with a kick and DDT on the apron. Fish kicks Wilder and Dawson with a superplex and Wilder tags in and hits the frog splash for the powerplex but Fish kicks out.

Fish gets on Wilder’s shoulders but he escapes as Dawson makes the tag and Fish kicks Dawson as he comes off the turnbuckles. Fish with a Samoan drop. They set for Total Elimination but Wilder pushes Kyle out of the way and Scott and Dash hit Shatter Machine on Fish. Kyle pulls Scott out of the ring and then sends Dash into the ring post. Kyle with a flying knee off the apron and Wilder hits the ring bell. Kyle tags in and he goes up top and hits a knee drop to the back and Kyle gets a near fall. Kyle gets back to his feet and he knees Scott in the leg and hits Axe and Smash for a near fall.

Fish tags in and they set for the elevated DDT and Dawson kicks Fish. Dawson with a DDT to Kyle. Dawson with an inside cradle for a near fall. Fish with kicks to Dawson and Kyle tags in. Kyle and Bobby with Total Elimination for the three count.

Winners: Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish

We see The Viking Raiders and Forgotten Sons outside as security tries to keep them separated.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a look at the Women’s War Games match with a video package. Shayna says everybody tried to pick a fight with her and this is what it led to. Rhea Ripley says to lock the cage. Shayna says that Rhea thinks she can throw a two year old’s tantrum to get to the front? Shayna says when that cage closes, you are locked in there with us and we have the keys to the rest of your careers. Rhea says let’s go to war.

Match Number Four; Kay Lee Ray versus Dakota Kai in a Non Title Match

Kai with forearms as the match starts and Ray goes for the Gory Bomb but Kai with a Code Red for a near fall. Kai pulls Ray to the apron and connects with a kick to the head. Kai gets a near fall. Kai gets Ray on her shoulders but Ray with a series of kicks. Ray with a forearm to the back. Ray kicks Kai in the corner. Ray with a suplex for a near fall. Ray with an Irish whip and Kai with a rollup for a near fall. Ray with a kick and gourdbuster. Ray gets a near fall. Ray kicks Kai in the leg and head. Kai with head butts to the midsection but Ray with kicks.

Ray sends Kai into the turnbuckles and chops Kai. Kai with a kick and Ray with forearms. Ray wraps the surgically repaired leg in the ropes. Kai sends Ray into the turnbuckles. Kai with a double stomp out of the corner. Kai with a clothesline and drop kick. Kai with kicks to the head. Kai with a forearm blocked but Ray with a slap. Ray tries to send Kai into the ring steps but Kai is the one to send Ray into the steps. Kai with a running boot to the head. Kai gets a near fall. Ray with an inside cradle for a near fall.

Kai with a kick and she gets Ray on her shoulders but Ray with a rake of the eyes. Ray with a super kick and Gory Bomb for the three count.

Winner: Kay Lee Ray

After the match, Carmella shows up on the apron and Sonya Devile, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke show up. Bianca Belair, Io Shirai, Sarah Logan, and Natalya show up. Kairi Sane with an elbow drop off the turnbuckles. Io and Kairi Sane have a face to face. Nikki Cross shows up with a trash can lide and she hits everyone. Nikki clears the ring.

We go to commercial.

We are back and we see Tommaso Ciampa and Keith Lee watching Dominik Dijakovic preparing for the ladder match.

Match Number Five: Erik and Ivar versus Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler (with Jaxson Ryker) in a Non Title Match

Erik drop kicks Cutler to the floor and Erik hip tosses Blake into the ring. Erik with a power bomb and Ivar with a splash but Cutler makes the save. Ivar with forearms and Erik tags in and connects with a knee to the midsection. Blake escapes a suplex and Cutler tags in and hits Erik from behind. Cutler and Blake with a missile drop kick and flatliner combination for a near fall. Cutler with kicks and a back elbow. Cutler with a suplex for a near fall. Cutler chokes Erik in the ropes and Black drops Erik on the middle rope. Cutler with punches.

Erik punches back and Erik with head butts to stop forearms. Erik floats over and tags in Ivar. Ivar with punches and back fists. Ivar goes to the apron and he connects with a forearm to Cutler. Ivar takes care of Blake. Ryker pulls Ivar off the apron and Blake with a flying knee as we go to commercial.

We are back and Cutler wtih a reverse chin lock on Erik. Ivar and Blake tag in and Ivar with a cross body splash to Cutler. Ivar with Bronco Busters and then Ivar is sent into the corner by Erik. Erik holds Blake for a springboard clothesline from Ivar and Ryker puts the foot on the ropes. Erik is drawn to the floor by Ryker and Cutler sends Erik into the ring post. Blake goes for a power bomb but he cannot get Ivar up. Ivar misses a spin kick and Erik with a suicide dive onto Blake. Cutler with a lungblower and Blake tags in and Blake power bombs ivar into Cutler’s knees in the corner for a near fall.

Cutler tags in and Ivar with a seated splash and Erik tags in and Erik with an exploder to Cutler. Erik goes for a suicide dive but Ryker with a punch. Cutler with a Death Valley Driver off the apron. Cutler gets a near fall. Ryker gets on the apron and the referee sends him to the back. Ivar with a suicide dive onto Ryker. Cutler with a rollup on Erik for a near fall. Erik with a knee to Cutler. Ivar tags in and Blake stops Ivar and hits a Frankensteiner onto Erik and Cutler. All four men are down.

They all get up and they exchange punches. Blake with a clothesline and then we see a lot of cartwheels. Ivar with a handspring back elbow. Ivar with the Viking Experience for the three count.

Winners: Erik and Ivar

Cathy Kelley is on the Game Balcony, she mentions the Triple Threat Match at Takeover with the winner earning a title match at Survivor Series.

Adam Cole says he is the hottest star in the company. That roll continues when he faces the winner of the Triple Threat Match at Survivor Series. Adam says this is a roll that cannot be stopped. He will walk in as champion and he will walk out as champion. That is undisputed.

Adam Cole is pacing in the back as he prepares for the ladder match.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a video package for War Games and run through the card for War Games.

Match Number Six: Adam Cole versus Dominik Dijakovic in a Winner Gets the Advantage in the War Games Match at War Games Ladder Match

Cole kicks and punches Dijakovic as the bell rings. Dijakovic with forearms as Cole starts to go after a ladder. Dijakovic with a clothesline and both men are down. Dijakovic goes under the ring for a ladder. Cole drop kicks the ladder into Dijakovic on the floor. Dijakovic throws a ladder onto Cole. Dijakovic drops the ladder onto Cole’s midsection. Dijakovic sends Cole onto the ladder with a back body drop. Dijakovic sets up the ladder and climbs it but Cole pulls him off and connects with a forearm. Cole starts to climb and Dijakovic with a forearm. Cole with a thrust kick to the leg to force Dominik off the ladder. Cole wrings the leg into the ring post.

Cole goes to the floor and brings another ladder into the ring. Cole kicks Dijakovic in the head and then he picks up the ladder and drops it onto Dijakovic’s back. Cole puts the ladder against the ring post and Cole sets for a suplex onto the ladder but Dijakovic blocks it. Dijakovic with a suplex throw to Cole and Cole rolls to the floor. Dijakovic sets up the ladder and Cole gets a ladder from the floor. Cole gets into the ring while Dijakovic is climbing. Cole and Dijakovic play tug of war with a ladder and Dijakovic hits Cole with the ladder in the midsection. Dijakovic puts the ladder in a different corner and bridges it on the ladder.

Dijakovic grabs Cole by the throat but Cole with elbows. Dijakovic with a back elbow and he sets for a suplex but Cole counters with a brainbuster shoulder breaker. Cole climbs the ladder but Dijakovic grabs Cole by the throat. Dijakovic choke slams Cole onto the ladder in the corner. Dijakovic climbs the ladder but Cole stops Dominik. Dijakovic sets for Feast Your Eyes but Cole escapes and gets to the ladder and has his hand on the briefcase. Dijakovic pulls Cole off the ladder and Cole with Panama Sunrise. Cole climbs the ladder.

Dijakovic with a forearm to teh back and he gets Cole on his shoudlers and hits Feast Your Eyes. Dijakovic appears to have reinjured his knee on Feast Your Eyes and Dijakovic hops onto the bridging ladder and he has his hand on the briefcase. Both have the briefcase but Cole hits Dijakovic in the head with the briefcase and Dijakovic lands on the bridge ladder as Cole takes the briefcase off the hook.

Winner: Adam Cole

After the match, the rest of the Undisputed Era make their way to the ring but they are stopped by a wall of Smackdown wrestlers. They have Raw wrestlers behind them.

The Undisputed Era split up and go after both sides but they are taken care of. The Raw and Smackdown wrestlers brawl.

Drew McIntyre is in the ring and he hits Claymore on Dominik Dijakovic.

Keith Lee enters the ring and Lee with the Spirit Bomb on Drew. Ivar enters the ring. Lee and Ivar with dives onto everyone on the floor.

Adan Cole surveys the damage and he smiles and poses. Seth Rollins with a super kick. Before Seth can hit Black Out, Tommaso Ciampa makes his way to the stage.

Ciampa walks through the parted Black, Blue, and Red Sea on the ramp and gets on the apron, but instead he hits a running knee to Cole’s head. Ciampa gets in the ring.

They exchange punches and Rollins with a forearm but Ciampa with an elbow as we go to credits.