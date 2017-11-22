WWE NXT Results – November 22, 2017

We take a look back at what happened last Saturday during NXT Takeover War Games. Now it is time to see some of the other matches that took place before Takeover.

We are in Houston, Texas and your announcers are Nigel McGuinness, Mauro Ranallo, and Percy Watson.

We see footage of Ruby Riot’s debut on Smackdown. We also see Sonya Deville’s debut on Raw.

Match Number One: Ruby Riot versus Sonya Deville

They lock up and Sonya backs Ruby into the corner and they lock up again. Ruby with an arm drag to Sonya. Sonya with a waist lock and take down. Sonya holds on to the front face lock while Ruby tries to escape. Sonya with a waist lock and rollup for a near fall. Ruby with a leg sweep and she gets a near fall. Ruby avoids a leg sweep from Sonya. Sonya tries to run Ruby into the corner but Ruby does it instead. Ruby avoids a clothesline and hits a series of arm drags and follows with kicks.

Ruby with a waist lock and Deville holds on to the ropes on an O’Connor Roll attempt and then Sonya with a kick to the knee for a near fall.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Deville with splashes to the leg in the ropes. Sonya with forearms. Ruby rolls out of the corner and Sonya sends Ruby into the ropes but Ruby gets a near fall. Sonya with a spinebuster for a near fall. Sonya with punches and she gets a near fall. Sonya with a round kick for a near fall. Sonya with a step over toe hold. Ruby with a drop toe hold to escape. Ruby with a back elbow and then Sonya sends Ruby to the apron. Ruby with forearms and a slingshot flatliner and both women are down and Ruby cannot take advantage of the situation.

Sonya is the first to her feet but Ruby with chops but she drops to her knees. Ruby with a clothesline and both elbow followed by a punch. Ruby with forearms to Deville. Ruby with an STO followed by a springboard back senton for a near fall. Ruby tries to get Sonya up but Sonya counters into a knee drop and then she hits a Shining Wizard and applies the triangle. Sonya keeps Ruby from getting to the ropes and applies a knee bar and grapevines the leg.

Ruby crawls to the ropes and gets there to force Sonya to release the hold. Sonya argues with the referee and Ruby hits the jumping round kick for the three count.

Winner: Ruby Riot

We take a look back at the Velveteen Dream versus Aleister Black match from Takeover.

We also look at footage from Lars Sullivan versus Kassius Ohno from Saturday night.

Lars was interviewed after his victory and he says he feels good considering Ohno kicked him 50 times. He took it like a man. He said from day one that he was going to be the man to mess with around here and the man to step through. This was only the beginning. This was his first test and he passed. Lars has a message for the locker room. If they want to step in his ways, they will be destroyed by his hands only.

We see Johnny Gargano preparing for his match against Pete Dunne.

We go to commercial.

We take a look at the Women’s title match that crowned the new Women’s Champion.

Ember was interviewed after the match about her victory. Ember says this is a dream come true for her. All of the hard work has paid off because she can call herself the NXT Women’s Champion. She says this is only the beginning. Ember says that it will be a lot harder to get the title off her.

We look back at the NXT Title Match between Drew McIntyre and Andrade Almas.

Drew was interviewed after the match and he was asked about the injury he suffered. Drew says he does not know but he felt something go on his arm. He says it is probably not good but he won’t know for sure until he talks to the doctor. It was a heck of a match and if things don’t turn out the way he hopes, you are only as good as your last match. Drew vows to come back and get his title back.

We go to commercial.

We see footage of an interaction between the Street Profits and the team of Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli.

Tino and Riddick ask them what are they celebrating about? It was only one match.

Next week they will settle things in the ring.

We will also see Kairi Sane versus Peyton Royce next week.

We take a look back at the War Games match from last Saturday.

We see Sanity after the match as they struggle to get back to their locker room.

We see the Undisputed Era and Adam Cole says they told the world this is their place.

We see Pete Dunne getting ready for his match against Johnny Gargano.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Two: Johnny Gargano versus Pete Dunne for the WWE UK Championship

They lock up and Dunne with a wrist lock. Gargano with a reversal. Dunne with a snap mare and front face lock. Gargano picks up Dunne but Dunne holds on to the front face lock. Gargano with a hammer lock but Dunne with a side head lock take down. Gargano with a side head lock and Dunne gets to his feet. Dunne with a head butt to Gargano and Johnny goes down. Dunne with a forearm and chop. Gargano avoids a splash in the corner and hits a head scissors followed by a drop kick. Dunne goes to the floor and Gargano goes to the apron. Gargano avoids Dunne and then he hits a back heel kick and follows with a cannonball off the apron.

Gargano tries for a tornado DDT off the apron but Dunne blocks it and he hits a release suplex throw onto the apron as we go to commercial.

We are back and Dunne works on Gargano’s hand. Dunne with a boot to the back. Dunne returns to the ringers and he tries for a Kimura but Gargano counters with a suplex into the turnbuckle. Gargano with a punch but he still feels the pain from the work on the hand. Gargano with chops followed by a rollup into a round kick. Dunne with a float over but Gargano goes to the apron and hits a slingshot spear for a near fall.

Dunne goes to the floor and Gargano sets for a suicide dive and he hits it but turns it into a tornado DDT instead. Gargano sends Dunne back into the ring and Johnny goes for the slingshot DDT but Dunne blocks it and hits the X Plex for a near fall. Gargano blocks the Bitter End and hits a DDT. Gargano with La Mistica into GargaNo Escape. Dunne takes out his mouth guard and he bites the fingers to force Gargano to release the hold.

Dunne goes for Bitter End but Gargano counters into a rollup for a near fall. Dunne with an enzuigiri but Gargano fires back with a clothesline. Gargano grabs Dunne’s mouth guard and he tosses it away and hits a super kick for a near fall. Dunne with a punch but Gargano with forearms and a clothesline. Dunne sends Gargano to the apron and Gargano goes for a slingshot spear but Dunne with a forearm followed by the Bitter End for the three count.

Winner: Pete Dunne

We go to credits.

