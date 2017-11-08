WWE NXT Results – November 8, 2017

This week’s show starts off with highlights from the tag title match and what happened at the end to lead into the return of War Games.

We are at Full Sail University and your announcers are Nigel McGuinness, Percy Watson, and Mauro Ranallo.

Match Number One: Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight versus Chris Payne and Sean Maluta

Dozovic and Payne start things off and Dozovic with a shoulder tackle to Payne followed by a clothesline to Maluta. Dozovic with a slam to Payne. Dozovic does the worm into an elbow drop. Knight tags in and they hit a double shoulder tackle on Maluta. Knight and Dozovic march around Payne and hit a double splash on Payne. Knight with a splash into the corner. Dozovic talks to Knight and he hits a springboard elbow drop. Dozovic tags in and he picks up Payne and then he knocks down Maluta and then they hit the compactor on top of Maluta for the three count.

Winners: Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight

Ember Moon is asked about Mercedes Martinez’ comments and Ember says Mercedes can meet her in the ring next week to see why she is the biggest threat for the Women’s Title.

We go to commercial with Kairi Sane walking in the back.

Match Number Two: Billie Kay (with Peyton Royce) versus Kairi Sane

Kay has something to say to Sane and Sane bows. Sane with a waist lock and Kay avoids an O’Connor Roll and follows with a shoulder tackle. Sane with a head scissors take down followed by a drop kick for a near fall. Royce gets on the apron to distract Sane and Kay with a punch for a near fall. Kay with punches to Sane and she gets a near fall. Kay gets Sane up for a torture rack. Kay sends Sane face first into the turnbuckles and she gets a near fall.

Kay sends Sane’s face into the mat but Sane with a spear and chops. Sane with more chops followed by a sliding D for a near fall. Royce tries to interfere but Sane with a kick to send Royce to the floor. Kay with an inside cradle for a near fall. Sane with a kick and then she goes up top for the elbow drop and the three count.

Winner: Kairi Sane

William Regal is on the phone and Kassius Ohno enters. He says he has had some ups and downs, but after his series with Hideo Itami, he is firing on all cylinders. Ohno wants to be added to the title picture. Ohno wants to face Lars Sullivan. He says if he can make a dent into that battleship of a man. Regal gives him the match.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Mauro mentions the origin of War Games and how it was created by Dusty Rhodes. Arn Anderson says you had a bunch of pissed off guys who wanted to beat the hell out of each other. Booker says he thinks he left a piece of himself in the cell. Arn says the match builds until everyone gets in the match. Dustin says you all end up in there as a team and it gets crazy. Arn says when the door opens, you get a fresh guy who is there to hurt you.

Booker mentions that it is like a piece of Dusty is coming back. Dustin says he thinks his father would be proud to know that War Games is coming back. Dustin says you have to be prepared physically and mentally for this match. Arn says you knew something memorable was going to happen inside that double cage and it was awe inspiring. Booker says you only have so much time to make your mark in this business. Dustin says that he is a huge fan of War Games and the fans will be ready.

Arn says the risk is unlimited. Dustin says you don’t win War Games, you survive. Arn says the same thing.

Zelina Vega is asked about Andrade Almas’ match against Drew McIntyre and her strategy. She says she would not be as successful as she is by giving away her strategies. The only person who knows her strategies is Andrade Almas. Vega says they met Drew face to face. Almas is asked about his relationship with Zelina and Zelina tells him not to answer. She says they have a past. She says she knows the real Andrade Almas. The issue is not that you beat Almas in the past, it is beating him now. Almas is so much better than everyone and Drew will find out at Takeover.

Almas speaks in Spanish and then he says he will be the next NXT Champion.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Three: Velveteen Dream versus Cezar Bononi

They lock up and Dream with a waist lock take down and he slaps Bononi in the back. Dream with European uppercuts but Bononi with a back elbow and more elbows to Dream. Dream holds on to the ropes to avoid a slam. Dream with punches and elbows. Dream kicks Bononi in the corner. Dream argues with the referee before hitting a spinebuster and then he hits a rolling Death Valley Driver for the three count.

Winner: Velveteen Dream

After the match, Dream tells Aleister Black he gave him what he needed. Now the Velveteen Dream is on your mind. At War Games, when the dark comes to light, the Velveteen Dream will get what he wants when Black’s lips says his name.

We see footage of Ruby Riot from three weeks ago when she hurt her ankle in the triple threat match Ember Moon won to advance to the title match at Takeover.

Ruby is at the Performance Center and she is asked about her ankle. Ruby is told she needs a few more weeks to rest. Sonya Deville says it could have been avoided if you tapped out. Sonya says she took the coward’s way out to try to get out of the ring. Now she is out of the women’s title match. Sonya says she should be in the title match.

Ruby says that Sonya shouldn’t make excuses. Ruby suggests a match when she is ready to return to the ring to see who should face the Women’s Champion. Sonya vows to break the ankle.

We are back and we are with the Street Profits. Dawkins and Ford stop someone walking into Full Sail and they give him a Street Profits cup. Someone else arrives and he has a suit to deliver to Tino Sabbatelli. Ford takes it.

Tino and Riddick Moss show up and Tino says the suit is $5,000. Riddick tells them to stop touching their stuff.

Dawkins suggests a match next week to settle things.

We are told that Ember Moon will face Mercedes Martinez next week. Drew McIntyre and Andrade Almas will also meet face to face.

Match Number Four: Roderick Strong versus Adam Cole

They lock up and they go around the ring to a stalemate. Strong with a double leg take down into a front face lock and an arm bar. Strong with a chin lock but Cole with a hammer lock. Strong with a snap mare but Cole returns to the hammer lock. Strong with a side head lock take down. Cole with a head scissors. Strong escapes and Cole pushes Strong. Strong wtih chops but Cole with forearms. Cole kicks Strong away and Strong misses a clothesline. Cole with an elbow and kicks. Strong with a drop kick and Cole goes to the floor. Strong with a running forearm off the apron.

Strong chops Cole and they return to the ring. Cole uses the referee for a distraction and Cole super kicks Strong to the floor.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Cole with kicks to Strong. Cole with a hard Irish whip. Cole with an elbow drop and he gets a near fall. Cole with a reverse chin lock. Strong with punches and Cole with a back elbow to stop Strong. Cole gets a near fall. Cole with a figure four head scissors. Strong bridges back and gets a near fall. Cole with a sleeper and Strong falls to a knee. Cole puts his body weight on Strong to add more pressure. Strong backs Cole into the corner and Cole returns to the sleeper but Strong with a back breaker.

Cole and Strong with forearms and then Strong with chops to Cole as he also sends him into the turnbuckles. Strong floats over on an Irish whip and he hits a flying clothesline. Strong with forearms in the corner followed by a running forearm. Cole avoids an Olympic Slam but Strong hits a back breaker and gets a near fall. Strong gets Cole on his shoulders but Cole gets to his feet and hits an enzuigiri for a near fall. Cole tries for a suplex but Strong lands on his feet.

Strong with kicks and Cole with a superkick followed by a shoulder breaker out of a brainbuster for a near fall. Cole picks up Strong but Strong with forearms and a jumping knee to the head. Cole is put on the turnbuckles but Cole with elbows to Strong to stop him. Strong with punches and then he hits a back breaker on the top turnbuckle. Fish and O’Reilly pull Strong out of the ring and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Roderick Strong (By disqualification)

After the match, Akam and Rezar make their way to the ring to join Strong.

Sanity comes through the crowd and they enter the ring.

All nine men brawl in the ring until people start going to the floor. Wolfe with a dive onto everyone but Strong and Cole. Cole with a super kick to Strong. Strong puts Cole on the turnbuckles and hits a superplex onto everyone on the floor. We go to credits.

