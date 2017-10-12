WWE NXT Results – October 11, 2017

Tonight, we continue the Road to Crown a New NXT Women’s Champion. Who will be the first to join Kairi Sane in Houston?

We are at Full Sail University and your announcers are Percy Watson, Mauro Ranallo, and Nigel McGuinness.

Match Number One: Peyton Royce (with Billie Kay) versus Nikki Cross versus Liv Morgan in an NXT Title Match Qualifying Match

They all circle around in the ring and Nikki has something to say to Peyton. Liv has something to say to Peyton as well. Peyton realizes she might be in trouble and she is sent over the top rope with a double clothesline. Morgan with a head sicsosrs and matrix. Morgan with an enzuigiri to Royce but Nikki takes Morgan down and slams her head into the mat. Cross sends Morgan into the turnbuckles. Nikki with a sleeper and she climbs on Liv’s back and rakes the face. Morgan backs Cross into the corner to try to get out of the hold but Nikki holds on. Royce misses a spinning back heel kick. Royce and Morgan catch Cross on a cross body attempt and then Royce gets the cover and Morgan pulls her off.

Morgan and Royce have some words and then they exchange punches while Cross is on the floor. Royce pulls Morgan to the mat and connects with a forearm to the back. Morgan is sent to the apron and Royce with a half Lotus Lock in the ropes. Cross pulls Royce to the floor to get her to release the hold. Cross sends Royce back into the ring and Cross goes up top. Cross with a missile drop kick to Morgan followed by forearms to Royce.

Cross knocks Kay off the apron. Cross with forearms to Morgan in the corner. Royce grabs Cross but Cross with a double thrust to the upper chest and she takes Royce down. Morgan knocks Cross off Royce. Cross with a cross body to Morgan. Cross with a neck breaker to Morgan for a near fall. Cross sends Morgan into the corner and puts her on the turnbuckles. Royce with a forearm to Cross’ back. Royce sends Cross to the mat. Royce with a forearm to Morgan and she sets for a superplex. Cross comes under for the Tower of Doom and everyone is down.

Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish come out with Taynara Conti and they tell her to go to the ring.

Conti pulls Cross down and Cross with a forearm. Royce with a rollup for a near fall on Cross. Cross with a cross arm neck breaker on Royce for a near fall broken up by Morgan. Cross with a hanging neck breaker off the top turnbuckle and Conti pulls Cross out of the ring. Conti realizes she made a huge mistake and Cross chases after Conti. Royce with a spinning heel kick followed by a Fisherman’s suplex and bridge for the three count.

Winner: Peyton Royce

We see the graphic for the match that now only has two blank silhouettes.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Two: Lio Rush versus Velveteen Dream

Dream has some words for Rush and Lio slaps Dream. Rush avoids Dream and then hits an enzuigiri that sends Dream into the turnbuckles. Dream with a hard Irish whip and Rush goes to the floor. Dream pulls Rush into the ring and hits a short arm clothesline and double sledges to the body and head. Dream with a back breaker and he gets a near fall. Rush gets a near fall and then hits a tornado DDT for a near fall. Dream with a rolling Death Valley Driver and then he goes to the turnbuckles for the double jump elbow drop and gets the three count.

Winner: Velveteen Dream

Dream does Aleister Black’s pose in the ring after the match.

We go to footage of Lars Sullivan defeating Oney Lorcan two weeks ago and Danny Burch making the save for his rival.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Three: Lars Sullivan versus Danny Burch

Burch gets in Sullivan’s face and slaps him. Burch with another slap but Sullivan sends Burch into the turnbuckles. Sullivan with a knee to the midsection. Burch with a kick and punch but Sullivan with a running shoulder tackle. Sullivan with a rear chin lock and cross faces. Sullivan with more cross faces to Burch. Sullivan sends Burch into the turnbuckles and follows with an Irish whip and splash into the corner. Sullivan gets Burch up for a delayed vertical suplex and hits it. Sullivan picks up Burch for a power slam but Burch gets to his feet and he chops Sullivan and follows with European uppercuts.

Sullivan with a clothesline and Burch is down. Sullivan with the elevated spinebuster slam for the three count.

Winner: Lars Sullivan

We see what happened at the end of last week’s NXT when Roderick Strong was confronted by Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish.

Drew McIntyre will speak next week.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Four: Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford versus Marcos Espada and Damien Smith

Smith and Ford start things off and Ford wonders what is across the ring from him so he gets on his knees. They lock up and Ford with a clean break. Smith has a kick blocked and Ford with a side head lock. Dawkins tags in and Ford flips over Smith. Dawkins with a leap frog splash to the back. Dawkins punches Espada when he tries to get involved. Ford freaks out as he goes around ringside.

Dawkins with a spinning splash into the corner and then he hits a spinebuster. Ford with a frog splash for the three count.

Winners: Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford

After the match, Dawkins gets a mic and he goes through the crowd.

We go to commercial.

We are back and next week, Sonya Deville, Ember Moon, and Ruby Riot will have the chance to qualify for the Women’s Title Match at Takeover.

We will also see Sanity versus the Undisputed Era in six man tag action.

Match Number Five: Johnny Gargano versus Andrade Almas (with Zelina Vega)

They lock up and Gargano backs Almas into the corner and gives a clean break. They lock up and Almas backs Gargano into the ropes but misses a punch. Gargano with a waist lock and Almas tries to escape but Gargano holds on. Almas with a front face lock and Gargano with a reversal. Gargano holds on while Almas tries to escape. Almas gets a near fall on a rollup. Gargano with a hammer lock but Almas with an elbow. Almas with an Irish whip and Gargano floats over but Almas with a shoulder tackle.

Gargano tries to send Almas to the floor but he hangs in the ropes. Gargano goes for the GargaNo Escape but Almas gets to the ropes and floor. Gargano with chops and an Irish whip but Almas floats over. Gargano with a head scissors followed by a drop kick for a near fall. Gargano with a wrist lock and he works on the arm using his shoulder. Gargano chops Almas and they exchange slaps. Almas with an Irish whip and he puts Gargano in the ropes but both men go to the apron. Almas with a knee and he sets for a suplex onto the apron but Gargano with a knee to stop him. Almas with a boot to the head followed by a neck breaker and elevated clothesline to send Gargano to apron.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Gargano blocks a kick but he misses the rolling kick. Almas with a triangle in the ropes but the referee forces Almas to release the arm. Almas with a sliding drop kick for a near fall. Almas with a half nelson and chin lock. Almas with knees and Gargano with a head butt and punches. Gargano with a Divorce Court to Almas. Gargano and Almas with punches. Gargano gains the advantage. Almas pushes Gargano into the corner and Gargano with an enzuigiri. Gargano goes to the turnbuckles but Almas with a chop.

Gargano with a tornado Flatline off the turnbuckles. Almas sends Gargano to the apron and Gargano goes for the slingshot spear but Almas blocks it. Gargano sends Almas to the floor and Gargano with a suicide dive. Almas gets into the ring first. Almas with a waist lock and Gargano backs him into the corner. Almas with a kick to Gargano. Almas sets for Diamond Dust but Gargano blocks it and sends Almas to the mat with an Iconoclasm. Gargano gets Almas up for the lawn dart but Almas escapes. Almas with a rollup for a near fall.

Almas with a wrist clutch German suplex for a near fall. Almas sets for a hammer lock DDT but Gargano escapes. Almas with a triangle in the ropes but Gargano kicks Almas in the back. Gargano with a back heel kick from the apron. They return to the ring and Almas misses a clothesline. Gargano with punches and a back heel kick. Almas misses a kick but hits a back elbow. Gargano and Almas go for clotheslines at the same time. Almas with a chop and Gargano with a super kick for a near fall.

Gargano goes to the apron and then he goes to the turnbuckles. Almas gets to his feet and he grabs the referee and pushes him into the ropes and it crotches Gargano. Almas chops Gargano and sets for a hammer lock DDT from the turnbuckles but Gargano holds on to the turnbuckles. Gargano with slaps and punches on the turnbuckles. Gargano goes for a sunset flip power bomb and Almas lands on his feet. Gargano with a clothesline and lawn dart into a crucifix bomb. Gargano applies GargaNo Escape.

Vega takes off her jacket and she reveals a DIY shirt. Gargano does not allow that to distract him, but Almas gets to the ropes. Vega gets on the apron and says something to Gargano. Gargano says DIY means nothing to him. Almas with an inside cradle for a near fall. Almas goes for a one arm power bomb but Gargano with a sunset flip for a near fall. Gargano wtih a super kick and he goes for La MIstica but Almas sends Gargano into the turnbuckles. Almas with the running double knee strike to the back and he does it a second time.

Almas with the hammer lock DDT and he gets the three count.

Winner: Andrade Almas

We go to credits.

Credit: PWInsider.com