WWE NXT Results – October 18, 2017

We are at Full Sail University and your announcers are Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson.

Match Number One: Sonya Deville versus Ember Moon versus Ruby Riot in an NXT Women’s Title Match Qualifying Match

Ember wants a three way Test of Strength but Sonya is hesitant and she kicks Ruby. Ember with a rollup on Sonya and then on Ruby for near falls. Ruby with a head scissors to Moon to send her to the floor. Sonya with a clothesline for a near fall on Riot. Riot with an arm drag and kicks to Sonya. Ruby with a drop kick and she gets a near fall. Ember returns to the ring and Ruby with a head scissors and head lock take down on both women. Ember floats over and goes for a butterfly suplex but Ruby avoids it. Ember tries for a take down but Ruby stays on the apron. Sonya gets to the apron and she is sent back to the floor. Ember wtih a back heel kick but Ruby with a forearm.

Ember with a springboard cross body for a near fall. Ember sends Ruby into Sonya and hits a drop kick on Sonya that also takes Ruby to the mat. Ember with near falls on Sonya and Ember. Sonya with kicks and knees to Ember.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Sonya with a gutwrench suplex to Moon followed by a second one. Sonya with a gutwrench suplex to Ruby. Ruby sends Sonya into the turnbuckles and Ruby sends Ember into Sonya in the corner with a head scissors. Ruby kicks Sonya when Ember moves. Ember sends Ruby to the floor and Ember gets a near fall on Sonya. Ember goes for a springboard move but Sonya counters with a spear and Ruby breaks up the cover. Ruby with forearms to Sonya. Sonya with a forearm but Ruby with a forearm of her own. Sonya with a knee to the midsection and punches.

Sonya charges at Ruby and Ruby moves so Sonya goes through the ropes to the floor. Ruby sets for a suicide dive but Sonya with a forearm to stop Ruby. Sonya sends Ember into the apron. Sonya comes off the apron for a punch but Ember with a boot to Sonya and they are down on the floor. Ruby goes up top and hits a cross body onto Ember and Sonya, but Ruby holds her knee after hitting the ramp.

Ruby limps as she sends Ember back into the ring. Ruby with a round kick to Ember but Ruby cannot capitalize due to the damage done to her leg earlier in the match. Sonya with an ankle lock on Ruby. Sonya adds a grapevine to the leg and Ruby gets to the ropes but it means nothing for the match result since it is no disqualification. Sonya pulls Ruby back into the center of the ring and applies the ankle lock. Ruby tries not to tap out and Ember goes up top and hits Eclipse on Sonya and she pins Ruby for the three count.

Winner: Ember Moon

Officials check on Ruby after the match.

We see footage from earlier in the week at the Performance Center when Roderick Strong was confronted by Bobby Fish, Adam Cole, and Kyle O’Reilly. Cole gives Strong a t-shirt but Strong gives it back before he leaves.

We go to commercial.

We are back and William Regal is in the back. He is asked how will we have our fourth participant in the Women’s Title Match.

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce interrupt and Billie says that she knows that William will says she is the fourth participant.

William says he will give everyone a chance so there will be a battle royal with the winner becoming the final person in the match.

Billie is not happy and she sulks away. Peyton is not happy either and has something to say to Regal.

Match Number Two: Raul Mendoza versus Aleister Black

Velveteen Dream comes to the ring before Black and Mendoza lock up and Dream puts on Black’s jacket. Mendoza attacks Black from behind and then he hits a knee that sends Black to the floor. Mendoza with a corkscrew plancha onto Black. Mendoza hits a springboard senton for a near fall. Mendoza shows some frustration and he has a kick blocked by Black. Black with kicks to Mendoza followed by a leg sweep and drop kick to the head. Black with punches and kicks to Mendoza followed by an Irish whip and quebrada.

Black sets for Black Mass and hits it for the three count.

Winner: Aleister Black

After the match, Black sits in the ring while Velveteen Dream goes up the ramp and to the back. Black turns towards the stage when Dream goes behind the curtain.

Drew McIntyre is in the back getting ready for his interview.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Drew is congratulated on his victory and is asked about his journey.

Drew says it feels weird to say that he is NXT Champion. He says it was his dream and he is not just saying it to say it. He thought a few years ago his end goal was NXT champion. The road was non-stop and he hardly saw his wife. Drew says he was signed at 21 and things did not pan out like he hoped. This was his dream job. It was a hard pill to swallow when he was no longer part of WWE. He says he was sitting by himself wondering how he would tell everyone what happened since he moved into his new house four days before his release.

Drew says something changed and he lost himself and who he was. His girlfriend says she noticed something different. Drew told her that everything would be fine. Drew says she was so supportive and they build something successful. Then he came back and now he is champion. Drew says he is here to inspire people. If you have a big dream . . .

Zelina Vega enters and takes over with the interview. She says she noticed that Drew has a lot in common with Andrade Almas. He was in a slump but Almas got a second chance. Drew got fired and now he is a champion. Zelina says that a lot of people are coming for his title. She wants to know why has Drew been avoiding Almas.

Drew says he has had his hands full and he says he will fight anyone at any time. He tells Vega that she can go to William Regal and ask for a match. Vega says that if he really wants that match, he can ask for it.

Drew says if Almas wants the match, instead of sending his business partner, he comes with her and looks Drew in the eye to tell him he wants the match.

Vega leaves.

Match Number Three: Kassius Ohno versus Cezar Bononi

Bononi with punches to Ohno but Ohno with chops. Bononi with a drop kick and he gets a near fall. Bononi with a rear chin lock and knees to Ohno followed by a running knee for a near fall. Bononi with an Irish whip and Ohno goes to the apron. Bononi with a drop kick to send Ohno to the floor. They return to the ring and Bononi gets a near fall. Bononi with a suplex and he gets a near fall. Bononi tries for an Irish whip but Ohno holds on to the ropes. Bononi with kicks and Bononi misses a drop kick and Ohno with a back senton.

Ohno runs into a boot from Bononi. Bononi is sent to the apron and Ohno with a running boot to knock Bononi to the floor. Ohno with a drop kick through the ropes to Bononi and they return to the ring. Ohno with a bicycle kick and rolling elbow to the back of the head for the three count.

Winner: Kassius Ohno

We go to commercial.

We are back and Johnny Gargano faces Fabian Aichner in two weeks. Next week, we will have the battle royal to find out the fourth woman in the NXT Women’s Title Match at Takeover.

Match Number Four: Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly versus Eric Young, Killian Dain, and Alexander Wolfe (with Nikki Cross)

Fish and Wolfe start things off. They lock up and Fish is sent into the corner but Fish with kicks to Wolfe. Wolfe blocks a kick and Wolfe with a forearm to Fish followed by a European uppercut. Wolfe is sent into the turnbuckles by Fish and Kyle tags in. Wolfe slams Kyle and Young tags in. Wolfe with a drop toe hold and Young with an elbow drop to Kyle. Dain tags in and he hits a splash into the corner and follows with a shoulder. Wolfe with a running European uppercut into the corner. Wolfe with a gutbuster to Kyle and Young with an elbow off the turnbuckles for a near fall. Young swings at Cole on the apron and then he punches Fish.

Kyle with a series of strikes and a leg sweep to Young. Fish tags in and he hits Young with forearms. Fish with a snap mare and a near fall. Fish with a kick to the chest and Young fights out of the corner but Fish kicks Young and Eric goes over the top rope to the floor.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Cole tags in and he punches Young. Cole with a reverse chin lock. Cole sends Young into the turnbuckles and Kyle tags in and kicks and punches Young as he works on the arm. Fish tags in and they work on both arms and then hit a double kick and Fish gets a near fall as Cross almost comes into break up the cover. Fish with punches in the corner and Cole tags in. Cole with a kick to Young’s midsection. Cole mocks Young’s attempt to crawl across the ring and he hits a double sledge to the back. Fish tags in and he connects with knees.

Kyle tags in and they connect with knees and hit a double suplex. Kyle gets a near fall. Kyle kicks Young in the back of the head. Kyle with a knee to the midsection and he follows with an Irish whip. Kyle kicks Wolfe off the apron and then he misses a running forearm into the corner when Young moves. Young tries to go for the tag but Kyle stops him. Young kicks Kyle away but Fish tags in and stops Young.

Young kicks Fish away and Dain tags in and he connects with clotheslines to Fish and a cross body. Dain with a drop kick to Kyle and he lands on Fish with a back senton. Dain with a splash to Fish and then to Kyle. Fish with an elbow to Dain but Dain gets Kyle on his back and he catches Fish on a cross body attempt and hits a fallaway slam. Dain gets Fish up and hits Wasteland and hits a back senton. Dain with a Vader Bomb but Fish’s leg is under the rope and Cole with a super kick to Dain.

Wolfe and Young hit a belly-to-back suplex and neck breaker combination on Kyle. Dain, Wolfe, and Young set their sights on Cole. Cole is cornered at ringside and Dain pulls Cole into the ring by his head and Dain with a biel. Before Sanity can finish off Cole, the Authors of Pain come out and Akam and Rezar attack Wolfe and the referee calls for the bell.

No Contest

After the match, Akam and Rezar attack Dain and then they go after Wolfe and send him into the turnbuckles. Akam and Rezar with the Last Chapter to Wolfe and then they send Young into the ring steps. Akam and Rezar hit Super Collider on Wolfe and Young.

We go to credits.

