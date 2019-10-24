WWE NXT Results – October 23, 2019

We start off with highlights from last week’s show.

We are at Full Sail University and your announcers are Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Beth Phoenix.

Match Number One: Rhea Ripley versus Bianca Belair

They lock up and Bianca backs Rhea into the corner and they go to a stalemate. They lock up and try to get the advantage. They go to a Greco Roman Knuckle Lock and Ripley sends Belair to the mat but Belair gets back to her feet and Bianca sends Rhea to the mat. Belair with a kick but Rhea with an Irish whip and Bianca floats over and hits a shoulder in the corner. Rhea kicks Bianca as she charges into the corner. Belair with a waist lock take down. Rhea powers out of the hold. Ripley misses a few kicks but hits a thrust kick. Rhea misses a splash into the corner and Belair sends Rhea into the corner. Rhea blocks a suplex attempt and Bianca blocks attempts by Rhea.

Rhea with a delayed vertical suplex. Rhea is sent to the floor and Bianca with a forearm. Rhea with an elbow. Rhea pulls Bianca up but Belair stays on the mat and press slams Rhea. Belair with kicks to Rhea. Belair gets a near fall. Rhea gets Bianca on her shoulders and Bianca escapes and hits a suplex for a near fall. Belair gets another near fall. Belair with an abdominal stretch. Belair with a cartwheel to escape a biel and then both women go down after both going for the hair.

Belair gets a near fall. Rhea with a rollup for a near fall. Belair sends Rhea into the turnbuckles. Rhea blocks an attempt into the turnbuckles and she sends Bianca into the turnbuckles. Bianca sends Rhea into the turnbuckles. Bianca chokes Rhea in the ropes. Bianca with a boot to the back to send Rhea into the mat. Bianca works on the back. Bianca gets a near fall. Bianca with a cravate. Rhea sends Bianca into the turnbuckles but Bianca returns to the cravate. Rhea with an arm drag. Bianca with a clothesline and Irish whip followed by kicks.

Bianca with punches but Rhea with a kick from the corner. Rhea with a boot to the chest when Bianca goes for a leap frog. Ripley with a knee and snap mare followed by a drop kick for a near fall. Ripley with a short arm clothesline and drop kick. Ripley with the Mare’s Grasp and Belair gets to the ropes. Ripley with a cannonball off the apron. Io Shirai with a Tiger Feint Kick to Rhea and Bianca with a spear but Rhea kicks out. Io gets on the apron and Candice pulls Io off the apron.

Rhea with Riptide for the three count.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

We go to Cathy Kelley earlier today and she was with Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne. Cathy asks Pete about what is next after Damian Priest. She also asks about Killian Dain. Pete says he doesn’t care about Killian Dain.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a video package for Tommaso Ciampa. He says the think he loves most was taken from him before he was ready to have it taken from him. Doubt . . . what ifs? A lot of unanswered questions. Did he miss the biggest opportunity of his career walking into Brooklyn? That is his choice. He is just getting started. Adversity introduces a man to himself. Are you willing to sacrifice? He knows his why.

We see Tyler Bate in the front row of the crowd.

Match Number Two: Matt Riddle versus Cameron Grimes

Grimes charges at Riddle but Riddle rolls under. Grimes avoids the knee and goes to the corner. Grimes goes for the legs but Riddle with a waist lock and take down. Riddle with another waist lock take down. Grimes with a waist lock and he gets a near fall with an O’Connor Roll. Riddle goes for a Bromission but Grimes gets a near fall with a rollup. Grimes with an elbow. Riddle with kicks to the chest. Riddle with running forearms followed by an exploder. Riddle misses a kick and moonsault but he hits a back senton and running kick.

Riddle gets a near fall. Riddle with strikes and he avoids a clothesline. Riddle with kicks to Grimes and he gets a near fall. Riddle with a Jackhammer for a near fall. Riddle with a back senton for a near fall. Riddle with kicks to the chest. Grimes grabs the leg but Riddle with a punch. Riddle gets a near fall. Riddle goes for a cross arm breaker but Grimes gets a rollup for a near fall. Riddle with kicks Grimes with a rollup and he misses a kick but does a back flip and holds on for a German suplex and he gets a near fall.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Riddle with strikes and a rolling kick. Riddle with a knee and Bro 2 Sleep and German suplex for a near fall. Grimes with a kick but Riddle with a round kick. Riddle gets Grimes up but Grimes with a uranage for a near fall. Grimes goes to the turnbuckles. Riddle stops Grimes and hits him with a palm strike. Riddle with a superplex for a near fall. Riddle goes up top and goes for a twisting senton but Grimes gets his knees up. Riddle goes for a power bomb but Grimes escapes. Grimes with a super kick and Spanish Fly slam for a near fall. Riddle blocks the Cave In and hits a power bomb followed by a knee strike and the Bro Derek for the three count.

Winner: Matt Riddle

After the match, Riddle wants to give Grimes a fist bump but Grimes refuses. Riddle fist bumps Bate. Grimes and Bate have some words and Grimes pushes Bate before getting his hat. Bate with a punch to Grimes.

We go to footage from two weeks ago when THe Forgotten Sons faced Breezango.

Dominik Dijakovic says his bloodline is important to him. He promised his family that he would become a champion but that got forgotten. Tonight, he faces his biggest rival while making his promise.

We go to commercial.

We are back with William Regal’s announcement about the WWE Women’s Tag Titles. The Kabuki Warriors will face the winner of tonight’s match featuring Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai against Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke.

Match Number Three: Tyler Breeze, Fandango, and Isaiah Scott versus Jaxson Ryker, Steve Cutler, and Wesley Blake

Ryker and Breeze start things off. They lock up and Ryker pushes Breeze away many times. Scott tags in and he wants a piece of Ryker. Scott with a waist lock and Ryker with a hip lock throw. Fandango tags in and Ryker sends Fandango to the mat. Ryker with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Cutler tags in and takes Fandango down with a side head lock. Cutler goes for a sunset flip but Fandango stays on his feet and he hits a leg drop and sends Cutler over the top rope as we go to commercial.

We are back and Ryker rips Breeze’s shirt. We see Ryker giving Breeze a uranage on the apron during the commercial break. Blake tags in and Ryker with a shoulder and slingshot suplex. Blake gets a near fall. Blake with a crossface and reverse chin lock. Blake with a rake of the eyes and Ryker tags in and gets a near fall. Ryker sends Breeze into the turnbuckles and kicks Breeze. Ryker gets another near fall. Cutler tags in and Ryker and Cutler miss Breeze but Blake tags in and he stops Breeze from making the tag. Fandango tags in and he chops Blake. Fandango with clotheslines but Blake with a kick. Cutler makes the tag and hits a suplex on Fandango. Scott tags in and he hits a cross body for a near fall.

Cutler wtih a face buster and Ryker tags in and Blake with a Frankensteiner followed by a double head butt from Cutler and Ryker off the turnbuckles but Fandnago and Breeze break up the cover. Scott with forearms and Blake with a chop followed by a reverse atomic drop and kick. Cutler tags in and Scott with a rollup on Cutler and a Flatliner on Blake. Ryker tags in and Scott sends Ryker to the floor. Scott goes up tpo and Ryker stops Scott. Ryker tries to suplex Scott to the floor and Scott blocks it. Scott with a kick to Ryker and Scott with a double jump moonsault off Ryker’s chest onto Cutler and Blake on the floor.

Ryker goes for a slingshot suplex but Scott escapes. Scott with a kick and Breeze tags in and so does Fandango. They hit a double super kick for a near fall. Ryker and Fandango exchange forearms but Fandango with chops and forearms. Cutler tags in and Ryker with a forearm. Scott tags in and Fandango with a cross body to Ryker that sends him over the top rope. Cutler with a clothesline to Scott and then Blake tags in. Blake with a sunset flip but Scott rolls through and hits a jumping kick to the back of the head for the three count.

Winners: Isaiah Scott, Fandango, and Tyler Breeze

We see Roderick Strong preparing for his North American Title Match.

He says for the Undisputed Era, fulfilling their prophecy is not enough. Mr. Regal is trying to screw him by putting him in the ring with those two goofs. He will prove that when the lights are on, he is the best.

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush makes his way to the ring before making his way to the announce table during the commercial break.

We are back and Killian Dain is in front of a fire and he tells Pete Dunne you tried to break his fingers. Now I’m going to break you.

Lio says he is here to watch the competition.

Match Number Four: Angel Garza versus Jack Gallagher

Garza offers his hand and Garza pulls it away from Gallagher. They lock up and Garza with a wrist lock. Gallagher with a reversal and he shakes Garza’s hand. Garza with a single leg take down into a side head lock. Gallagher with an escape into a side head lock of his own. Garza gets a near fall. Gallagher with a leg sweep and he gets a near fall. Gallagher with a crucifix for a near fall and then he rolls Garza around the ring with crucifixes and they miss punches. Gallagher pulls off Garza’s pants but Garza with a drop kick. Garza with a slingshot reverse suplex and super kick for a near fall.

Garza goes for a suplex but Gallagher blocks it. Gallagher with punches and they exchange forearms. Gallagher goes windmill with the forearms and he goes for a delayed vertical suplex for a near fall. Gallagher with a cross arm breaker attempt but Garza blocks it and gets a near fall. Garza catapults Gallagher over the top rope to the floor and he teases a dive and Gallagher ducks down. Garza stops on the apron and chops Gallagher in the back. Gallagher with a head butt and he misses the drop kick into the corner and Garza slams Gallagher’s head into the mat. Garza with a quebrada for the three count.

Winner: Angel Garza

After the match, Rush gets up to show Garza that he is the champ. Garza tells Rush to make his way to the ring.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Five: Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai versus Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke (with NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler) in a Number One Contender Match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Duke kicks Kai as the bell rings and she gets a near fall. Shafir tags in and they punch Kai. The referee sends Nox to her corner. Shafir with a knee to the midsection. Shafir with a judo throw and she gets a near fall. Duke tags in and Duke with a knee and Shafir with a gutbuster. Duke with a knee for a near fall. Shafir with an arm bar and she keeps Kai from making the tag. Kai with a scorpion kick and Nox tags in and so does Duke. Nox with clotheslines and a choke slam to Duke and then Shafir. Nox with kicks to Duke. Nox with a back senton into the corner. Nox goes up top and hits a cross body for a near fall. Kai kicks Shafir and Duke gets a near fall with a rollup on Nox.

Nox with a Shiniest Wizard for the three count.

Winners: Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox

Auska and Kairi Sane appear on the HunterTron and they congratulate Tegan and Dakota. Asuka and Kairi speak in Japanese and they tell Tegan and Dakota that they have no chance next week.

We see Keith Lee preparing in the back.

Keith says opportunity is the very thing that he chased since he walked through these doors since he arrived. He will do everything within his being to seize that when he becomes NXT North American Champion.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Cathy Kelley is on the Game Balcony and she mentions the Women’s Tag Title Match next week. Tyler Bate will face Cameron Grimes. Io Shirai will face Candice LeRae next week.

Match Number Six: Roderick Strong versus Keith Lee versus Dominik Dijakovic for the NXT North American Championship

The bell rings and Strong goes to the floor and Dijakovic and Lee go to the floor. Strong with boots to Dijakovic and then Strong bounces off Lee. Dijakovic kicks Lee and follows with forearms and back elbows in the corner. Lee with a choke slam. Strong with forearms to Lee’s back and Lee with a forearm to send Strong to the floor. Lee chops Dijakovic in the corner. Dijakovic with a forearm to the back and he chokes Lee in the corner. Lee with punches and Dijakovic with a knee.

Dijakovic with a forearm to Lee in the corner. Dijakovic sets for a suplex of Lee but Keith blocks it. Lee with punches to Dijakovic. Dijakovic with a punch to Lee and a kick to Strong. Dijakovic with a forearm to Lee. Lee with punches to Dijakovic followed by a spinning back fist. Strong with a forearm to Lee and Lee biels Strong across the ring and Strong returns to ringside to watch Lee and Dijakovic. Lee puts Dijakovic on the turnbuckles. Strong pushes Lee off the turnbuckles to the floor and Strong with a superplex to Dijakovic and Strong gets a near fall. Strong with a knee to keep Lee out of the ring.

Strong with kicks to Dijakovic. Strong with a chop to Dijakovic and a forearm to Lee. Dijakovic with a back heel kick and a back elbow. Dijakovic with a super kick to Lee but Strong with a knee to Dijakovic. Strong with a running knee to Lee and Dijakovic with a back breaker and then he tosses Strong aside. Dijakovic sets for a suplex throw of Lee onto Strong and Dijakovic gets a near fall on Strong. Dijakovic goes up top and Strong rolls away. Dijakovic goes to the apron and he tries for a cannonball but Lee catches Dijakovic. Strong drop kicks Dijakovic to send Lee to the ramp. Dijakovic with a forearm and Dijakovic and Strong return to the ring.

Dijakovic puts Strong on the turnbuckles and connects with a forearm. Strong with forearms from the turnbuckles and DIjakovic with forearms of his own. Dijakovic sets for a superplex but Strong blocks it and Lee comes from behind and hits Dijakovic with a forearm. Lee with a power bomb while Dijakovic hits a delayed superplex.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Lee with a double back body drop to Strong and Dijakovic. Lee with forearms to Dijakovic while Strong chops Lee. Strong with chops and forearms to Dijakovic and Lee. Dijakovic with a kick to Lee but Strong with a back breaker to Dijakovic. Strong with running forearms to Lee followed by a jumping knee. Strong with an Olympic Slam to Lee. Strong gets a near fall. Dijakovic is knocked off the apron by Strong and Lee chops Strong across the chest. Lee goes to the floor when Strong moves. Strong with a drop kick through the ropes but Lee and Dijakovic catch him. Lee tosses Strong to Dijakovic for Feast Your Eyes on the floor and Lee with a POUNCE.

Lee and Dijakovic look at each other and go into the ring to finish this. Lee and Dijakovic with punches. Lee with a knee and head butt to Dijakovic. Lee goes to the turnbuckles and he picks up Dijakovic. Dijakovic with elbows and he lands on his feet and he super kicks Lee and hits a cyclone kick. Dijakovic sets for the Chokebomb off the turnbuckles and he gets a near fall. Dijakovic with a Fosbury Flop onto Strong when Lee moves. Lee sees Dijakovic and Strong on the floor and Lee with a flip dive onto Dijakovic. Lee goes to the turnbuckles and he brings Dijakovic onto the turnbuckles. Lee goes for a super power bomb and he hits it but Strong with a flying boot and Strong gets the three count.

Winner: Roderick Strong (retains Championship)

After the match, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish come to the ring to celebrate with Roderick.

The Undisputed Era attack Keith Lee and Fish and O’Reilly with the high and low combination.

Tommaso Ciampa’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring with Crutchie. Ciampa enters the ring.

Johnny Gargano’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring and he stands next to Ciampa.

Before we can get any physicality, Finn Balor’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring.

Balor with a Pele Kick to Gargano and then the Undisputed Era attack Ciampa.

Cole with Last Shot to Ciampa.

Balor leaves the ring and he hits a running drop kick to Gargano and it knocks Gargano into teh guardrail and it knocks over a number of people in the front row. Balor with Bloody Sunday to Gargano.

Balor stands over Gargano while the Undisputed Era do their hand gesture while standing over Ciampa.

We go to credits.