WWE NXT Results – October 25, 2017

William Regal announces that Nikki Cross will be a part of the battle royal tonight. He also mentions the situation between Undisputed Era, Sanity, and the Authors of Pain. William says that the Authors of Pain will face Sanity for the tag titles next week and members of Sanity not in the match will be banned from ringside.

Match Number One: Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch versus Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss

Lorcan and Moss start things off and Lorcan with a chop and European uppercuts. Moss runs Lorcan into the corner and hits a shoulder in the corner. Moss pie faces Lorcan and Lorcan with a drop kick. Burch tags in and he connects with forearms to the back. Moss picks up Burch and runs him into the corner. Tino tags in and they punch Burch in the midsection and connect with a double forearm to the back. Burch with a chop but Tino with a kick.

Tino with an Irish whip but he misses a splash into the corner. Burch with boots in the corner followed by a missile drop kick for a near fall. Burch with European uppercuts but Tino with a clothesline. Moss tags in and he punches Burch. Moss chokes Burch in the corner. Tino tags in and they Irish whip Burch into the corner. Tino with a forearm and Moss with a shoulder in the corner. Tino with a drop kick for a near fall.

Tino with a reverse chin lock. Burch with punches but Tino with a knee to stop Burch. Moss tags in and they Irish whip Burch into the corner but he makes the tag to Lorcan. Oney with chops to both men. Lorcan with running European uppercuts to both men followed by a blockbuster to Tino. Moss catches Lorcan and hits a fallaway slam into the turnbuckles. Tino tags in and they hit a bulldog and Gory Bomb combination for the three count.

Winners: Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli

We see what happened to Nikki Cross when Taynara Conti interfered in Nikki’s match to lead to Nikki being added into the Battle Royal tonight.

Match Number Two: Battle Royal Qualifying Match for a Spot in the Women’s Title Match at Takeover

The participants are Vanessa Borne, Bianca Belair, Sage Beckett, Mercedes Martinez, Candice LeRae, Billie Kay, Nikki Cross, Aliyah, Santana Garrett, Dakota Kai, Abbey Laith, Lacey Evans, Sarah Logan, Rhea Ripley, Taynara Conti, and Zeda.

Nikki with a forearm to Logan as she goes for Conti. Nikki with forearms to Conti. Conti is sent to the apron but she goes up top and Nikki pushes her off the apron to eliminate her. Conit pulls Nikki under the bottom rope and slams her head into the apron and then sends Cross into the guardrails. Royce sends Cross into the ring steps.

Borne has Dakota on the ropes while Billie hanging on the ropes. Billie tries to eliminate Candice but she stays in the ring. Santana is hanging on the ropes while Aliyah and Vanessa try to eliminate her but she kicks them away. Billie has Santana on the turnbuckles. Mercedes and LeRae battle and Candice holds on to the ropes. Ripley is sent to the apron and Belair with a forearm and then Lacey with a foerarm but Bianca swings Zeda into Ripley. Belair eliminates Zeda as we go to commercial.

We are back and Laith holds on to the ropes while Evans sends her to the apron. Belair tries to send Borne over the top rope. Billie has Santana on the ropes again but Beckett eliminates Kai. Evans with forearms to stop Laith from eliminating her. Beckett with an elimination. Cross with a cross body onto most of the women and then she connects with forearms to anyone who gets close to her.

Cross with a reverse DDT to Borne and follows with a clothesline to Logan. Borne is eliminated by Cross. Beckett charges at Cross and Cross drops down and Beckett goes over the top rope. Cross clotheslines Santana over the top and then she back drops Abbey Laith to the floor. Martinez punches Logan in the corner while Belair tries to stay in the match while Evans and Candice try to eliminate her. Belair with a forearm to Martinez’ back and then Martinez with a forearm to eliminate Logan.

Billie with knees to Cross while Evans deals with LeRae. Candice sends Evans to the apron but Evans with a leg sweep. Candice kicks Evans to the floor to eliminate her. Belair with shoulders in the corner to LeRae. Belair gets LeRae on her shoulders and puts her on the turnbuckles. Belair with forearms. LeRae fires back. Cross with forearms to Martinez and Nikki does not want Billie’s help. Belair press slams Candice onto Logan and Beckett on the floor to eliminate her.

We are down to the final four and it is Nikki Cross, Billie Kay, Mercedes Martinez, and Bianca Belair.

Belair with punches to Kay while Cross battles with Martinez. Belair sends Kay to the apron and Kay holds on to Belair’s hair to stay on the apron. Kay sends Belair into the turnbuckles. Belair whips Kay with her hair. Martinez with a forearm and punches. Martinez with forearms in the corner. Cross leaps onto Kay’s back and they go through the ropes to the floor. Belair with a spear to Martinez. Belair picks up Martinez to try to slam her to the floor but Martinez stays in the ring and she chops and punches Belair.

Martinez puts Belair on the turnbuckles and she chops Bianca. Martinez with a running Yakuza Kick but Belair lands on the apron. Belair avoids a shoulder from Martinez and then she brings Martinez to the apron. Martinez with foraerms and punches. Nikki knocks both off the apron. Billie sends Nikki to the apron. Nikki drops Billie’s leg on the top rope and then Nikki eliminates Billie.

Winner: Nikki Cross

After the match, William Regal enters the ring with the title belt and Nikki is so happy to see the belt. Peyton Royce enters the ring and Nikki has a few words for her until Ember Moon’s music plays and she makes her way to the ring.

Kairi Sane makes her way to the ring so all four women stand together in the ring with the prize that one of them will earn at Takeover.

We are back with a look at what happened to Drew McIntyre when he was answering some questions. Zelina Vega interrupts and she says her associate is waiting for the contract for the NXT Title Match. Drew says all Almas has to do is come up to him and look him in the eyes and ask for the match.

Velveteen Dream appears behind Aleister Black when Black makes his way to the ring and attacks Black. Black is sent into the ring steps and apron. Black is tied up in the ropes. Dream tells Black to say his name and then Dream slaps Black. Dream slaps Black again and then he runs into a boot from Black. Black tries for Black Mass but Dream is able to avoid it.

Zelina Vega says she does not have the success she has because she has been a patient woman. Almas has been waiting a week for a contract against Drew McIntyre and still no contract. Vega says that she knows that climbing the mountain of success is hard and that is what you did in Brooklyn. Just like the last time you were in WWE, you soon realized that the higher you climb, the harder it is to breathe. Drew McIntyre is ducking Andrade Almas because Drew is not man enough to breathe the rarified air of a champion.

Match Number Three: Andrade Almas (with Zelina Vega) versus Roderick Strong

They lock up and Strong with an arm drag and Almas pushes Strong. Strong with a chop and Almas with a side head lock. Almas with a shoulder tackle but Strong with a side head lock. Almas blocks a hip toss and Strong blocks a hip toss. Strong with a back breaker for a near fall. Strong with a chip and Irish whip but Almas sends Strong to the apron. Almas tries to suplex Strong back into the ring but Strong blocks it and he brings Almas to the apron. Strong sets for a back breaker on the apron but Almas with elbows to stop him. Almas with a neck breaker and clothesline to send Strong to the apron.

We are back and Almas with an Irish whip and clothesline followed by a chop. Strong with forearms and he sends Almas into the ropes and then Almas with a triangle in the ropes. Almas gets a near fall. Almas with an arm bar. Strong with an arm drag and then Strong sends Almas through the ropes to the floor. Almas returns and he runs into a boot. Strong with an enzuigiri. Almas with forearms and Strong with forearms and chops. Strong with a flying clothesline followed by forearms and chops. Almas with an arm drag. Strong with Death by Roderick. Strong runs into a boot from Almas in the corner.

Almas goes up top and he tries for a triangle but Strong counters into a Strong Hold in the ropes. Almas falls to the floor. Almas pulls the arm into the middle rope and he follows with a shoulder. Strong with an enzuigiri on the apron and then he hits a back drop driver onto the apron for a near fall. Strong with a forearm and he puts Almas on the turnbuckles. Strong with forearms to stop Almas from trying to fight back. Almas with a kick and he hits a tornado reverse DDT for a near fall.

Strong with a forearm and he tries for the Gibson Driver but Almas with a rana and back elbow. Almas with the running double knee strike into the corner for a near fall. Almas sets for the hammer lock DDT but Strong escapes. Strong with forearms and Almas with an elbow. Strong with a jumping knee when Almas charges into the corner. Strong with an Olympic Slam followed by a running knee into the corner. Strong with a clothesline that sends Almas to the floor and then Strong with a drop kick.

Almas is sent into the ring and Vega with a head scissors off the apron into the ring steps. Almas with a hammer lock DDT for the three count.

Winner: Andrade Almas

After the match, Vega and Almas go to the announce table.

Zelina takes Mauro’s headset and she tells Drew McIntyre they want to know if he is a man of his words. Next week, Andrade will meet you face to face.

Almas tells Drew to show up because he is scared.

Roderick Strong is in the ring and the music for the Undisputed Era plays and they come to the ring.

Cole says that Roderick is not a loser. Cole tells Strong he needs to join them. Fish tells Strong to listen to him.

Cole gives Strong a wrist band but he does not put it on.

