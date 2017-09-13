WWE NXT Results – September 13, 2017

We are at Full Sail University and your announcers are Nigel McGuinness, Mauro Ranallo, and Percy Watson.

Mauro mentions what happened last week when Asuka relinquished the title and they wonder what will happen with the title.

Match Number One: Billie Kay and Peyton Royce versus Ruby Riot and ?

Billie starts off and Ruby with a take down and she pucnhes Billie. She does the same to Peyton. Billie with a forearm and Peyton tags in and connects with forearms. Billie tags back in and hits a suplex as Nikki Cross makes her way through the crowd and to ringside. Billie punches Ruby and the referee warns her. Peyton tags in and Ruby with a punch but Peyton tags back in. Ruby with a back elbow but Royce with a kick and she ties Ruby up in the ropes and stretches her.

Royce returns to the ring and tags in Billie. They set for a double suplex and turn it into a double gourdbuster and Billie gets a near fall. Billie screeches at the referee and tags in Peyton. Peyton with kicks and then Billie tags in. Billie misses a kick and Ruby sends Billie into Peyton.

Nikki gets on the apron and she tags herself in.

Nikki with a running forearm and clothesline to Bilile followed by a Thesz Press. Nikki with a cross body to Peyton followed by punches. Nikki with a swinging fisherman’s neck breaker and then Nikki tags Ruby in and leaves the ring. Ruby with a back senton from the turnbuckles for the three count.

Winner: Ruby Riot

We take a look back at what happened last week at the Performance Center between Johnny Gargano, Tino Sabbatelli, and Riddick Moss.

We go to commercial.

We are back and No Way Jose is asked about his issues with Lars Sullivan. Jose calls Lars a freak and he talks about what happened in Brooklyn. Then he talks about Lars attacking his opponents last week. Jose says someone has to stop Lars Sullivan. Jose says he is challenging Lars to a match for next week.

Match Number Two: Johnny Gargano versus Riddick Moss (with Tino Sabbatelli)

They lock up and Moss with a wrist lock and arm wringer. Gargano with a side head lock but Moss picks up Gargano to try to get out of the hold but Gargano holds on. Moss with a shoulder tackle followed by a slam. Moss biels Gargano across the ring. Moss with an Irish whip and Gargano floats over and tries for a rana but Moss blocks it and he gets Gargano on his shoulders. Gargano gets to his feet and he runs into a back elbow from Moss. Moss with knees to the midsection. Moss with an elbow to the chest. Moss sends Gargano into the turnbuckles.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Moss with an abdominal stretch on Gargano. Gargano with palm strikes to escape but Moss runs Gargano into the turnbuckles. Moss punches Gargano in the corner and the referee warns Moss. Moss punches Gargano and kicks him in the corner. Moss with Irish whips and Gargano goes down after hitting the turnbuckles a second time. Gargano with a clothesline and then they exchange punches. Gargano with the advantage and then he floats over when Moss charges into the corner. Gargano with a rolling kick and then he clothesline Moss over the top rope to the floor.

Gargano with a baseball slide followed by a cannonball off the apron. Sabbatelli grabs the leg and Moss hits a running boot to Gargano on the apron. Gargano with a La Mistica into GargaNo Escape and Moss gets to the ropes. Gargano has a shocked look on his face and he looks at his hands. Moss with a clothesline to a catatonic Gargano followed by a Fallaway slam. Gargano goes to the apron and the referee holds Moss back.

Gargano avoids interference by Sabbatelli and then Gargano with a thrust kick to Tino. Gargano with the slingshot spear for the three count.

Winner: Johnny Gargano

We go to commercial.

Match Number Three: Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford versus Gabriel Ealy and Uriel Ealy

Dawkins and Uriel start things off. They lock up and Uriel with a pie face on the break. They lock up again and Uriel takes Dawkins head band but Dawkins with a punch and he puts his head band back on. Ford tags in and he hits a drop kick and Dawkins with a splash. Gabriel tries to interfere and Dawkins with a leap frog splash. Ford does it to Uriel. Gabroe; with a clothesline to Ford followed by a kick. Uriel tags in and Ford is sent into his knee. Gabriel with a shoulder in the corner and Uriel with an Irish whip but he misses a splash. Gabriel and Dawkins tag in.

Dawkins with clotheslines and a drop kick. He follows with a back elbow. Dawkins with spinning splashes into the corner followed by a spinebuster and then Ford hits a frog splash on Gabriel for the three count.

Winners; Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins

We take a look back at last week when Asuka announced that she was relinquishing the title.

Ember Moon says Asuka was brutal and she enjoyed it. Corey says Asuka is quiet but when she gets in the ring, she is unstoppable. Bayley says Asuka is so quick that you cannot prepare for her. Carmella says Asuka is the dominant force in the women’s division and she does it with a smile. Charlotte says that what Asuka has accomplished in impressive. She says Asuka is carrying the women’s division right now. Bayley says she was in awe of everything that Asuka did.

William Regal is in the office and he is asked about the plans for the Women’s Title.

William says he has a lot to think over about the women’s title and he will make an announcement about the Women’s title soon.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Aleister Black will address the crowd.

Wolfgang is in the back and he is asked about his match against Pete Dunne. He says he has never been more prepared for a match in his life. He recently pinned the former UK Champion and he will win the title tonight.

Pete Dunne is asked about his match. Dunne doesn’t say anything and goes to the ring.

Match Number Four: Wolfgang versus Pete Dunne for the WWE UK Title

Dunne with a wrist lock but Wolfgang slams Dunne and Dunne holds on to the wrist lock. Dunne adds a chin lock and then he turns it into a hammer lock. Dunne kicks Wolfgang in the head. Dunne starts to manipulate the fingers and then he gets a near fall. Dunne with a wrist lock and Wolfgang with a waist lock. Dunne with a hammer lock but Wolfgang with a reversal into a cravate. Dunne with a take down but Wolfgang holds on to the cravate. Dunne gets to the ropes and Wolfgang releases the hold. Dunne with a forearm and kicks to the head.

Wolfgang with a waist lock take down and he does it again. Wolfgang with a gutwrench suplex and he hits a cross body into the corner and goes to the apron. Dunne goes up top and he goes after the fingers and Wolfgang goes to the apron. Dunne with a slingshot DDT onto the apron as we go to commercial.

We are back and Dunne with a wrist lock and then he applies a Kimura and body scissors. Wolfgang turns it into a suplex to get out of the hold. Wolfgang with a splash into the corner but Dunne with a running kick into the corner. Wolfgang with a spear to a charging Dunne. Dunne goes to the floor and Wolfgang holds his neck and shoulder. Wolfgang with a plancha onto Dunne and then he sends him back into the ring. Wolfgang with a moonsault for a near fall. Wolfgang goes for a suplex but Dunne counters with a suplex throw. Dunne goes up top but Wolfgang with a punch to stop him.

Wolfgang sets for a superplex and he adds a delay before sending Dunne to the mat. Wolfgang goes up top for the swanton but Dunne catches him and applies a cross arm breaker. Dunne turns it into a triangle but Wolfgang pulls Dunne up. Dunne with a forearm but Wolfgang with a boot. Dunne with an enzuigiri but Wolfgang with a power slam for a near fall. Dunne with a German suplex but Wolfgang with a clothesline. Dunne with a forearm and he follows with the Bitter End and he gets the three count.

Winner: Pete Dunne

After the match, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish come to the ring and corner Dunne.

Dunne with a forearm to Kyle but Cole and Fish attack Dunne. Wolfgang goes after Kyle and then Fish and Cole attack Woflgang while Dunne heads up the ramp.

Dunne looks at the ring and he goes back to the ring . . . to get his belt and he leaves.

Cole waits for Fish and Kyle to hold Wolfgang and Cole with a Shining Wizard.

Trent Seven and Tyler Bate come to the ring to check on Wolfgang.

We go to credits.

