WWE NXT Results – September 20, 2017

We begin with the graphic In Memory of Bobby Heenan.

We are at Full Sail University and your announcers are Nigel McGuinness, Mauro Ranallo, and Percy Watson.

We see Riddick being interviewed after his loss last week and Tino says lightning will not strike twice and he makes a challenge to face Johnny.

Match Number One: Johnny Gargano versus Tino Sabbatelli (with Riddick Moss

They lock up and Tino pie faces Johnny on a break and he does it again. Tino pushes Johnny and Johnny looks away from Tino. Tino pushes Johnny and Johny with chops. Tino with a drop kick. Tino with forearms and a hard Irish whip that flips Johnny into the turnbuckles. Sabbatelli with a side slam for a near fall. Tino with a rear chin lock and his knee in Johnny’s back. Johnny gets to his feet and he punches Tino and escapes the hold. Tino misses a charge into the corner and Johnny follows with punches. Gargano with more punches and forearms. Sabbatelli misses a clothesline and Gargano with an enzuigiri.

Johnny is sent to the apron and Johnny with a punch and he goes fora slingshot move but Tino catches Johnny and hits a power slam. Tino kicks Johnny in the back and the head. Tino yells at Gargano but Gargano with a super kick and Gargano floats through into the GargaNo Escape and Tino taps out.

Winner: Johnny Gargano

William Regal is in his office and he is telling a story but there is a knock on the door. Roderick Strong enters and he says that he thinks he has done enough for a title match against Drew McIntyre. William agrees and he tells Roderick that he will have his title match in two weeks.

We go to commercial.

We are back with footage of Asuka’s relinquishing the NXT Women’s Title.

We get comments from Sonya Deville. She asks why have they never been in the same ring. Asuka knew if she stepped in the ring with her, Asuka would lose the title and there would be no undefeated streak. Now that Asuka is gone, the title is hers.

Match Number Two: Lacey Evans versus Bianca Belair

They lock up and Belair pushes Evans on the break. They lock up again and Belair pulls Evans by the hair and pushes her again. Evans pushes back and they lock up again. Belair with a waist lock take down and then she hits a shoulder tackle. Evans kicks Belair and gets a near fall after a leg sweep. Belair pulls Evans down by the hair and then she connects with a forearm to the back. Evans misses a clothesline and Belair with a double chicken wing gourdbuster for a near fall.

Belair kicks Evans while Evans is on the apron. Evans blocks a punch and punches Belair and hits a leg sweep and slingshot elbow drop. Evans gets a near fall. Belair with a suplex for a near fall. Belair sends Evans into the turnbuckles and she kicks Evans. Evans with a punch and clothesline followed by a jumping round kick. Evans with a headstand bronco buster. Evans with a neck breaker and cover for a near fall. Belair hot shots Evans and then Belair whips Evans with her hair. Belair with a reverse power bomb for the three count.

Winner: Bianca Belair

We go to commercial.

We are back and Aleister Black makes his way to the ring.

Black removes his jacket and he looks around and he says fifteen years ago he started a journey that led him to NXT. In those fifteen years, he traveled the world and he saw and experienced a lot of things. He says he put all of those experiences on his skin. He wanted to forget and he didn’t wanted to be remembered. From the heart on his throat to the devil on his back. His journey in NXT is far from done and he knows now what he needs to do.

The Velveteen Dream interrupts and he says that we have Aleister Black. The man for fifteen long years walked through darkness to be blinded by the light that is the Velveteen Dream. With all of this blinding light surrounding the Dream, he does not see it. He does not see any of it. Where are your scars? The Dream doesn’t see scars. He sees a man who is hurt. He sees a man who is in pain. If he couldn’t tell by looking in your eyes, it is scribbled on your skin like lies. That is not your biggest problem. It is not feeling. It is fear. You look afraid to him. You seem afraid to show emotion.

You are afraid of the light. No matter what you tell anyone, he knows that Aleister has a heart, but it is in the wrong place.

Black hits Black Mass and then sits down in front of The Velveteen Dream. Dream drops to his knees and he slides away from Black and goes to the floor.

We see what has happened between Lars Sullivan and No Way Jose since Brooklyn.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Dakota Kai says she might be new here, but if you watched the Mae Young Classic, you know what she can bring. She is the captain of Team Kick and she wants a shot at the NXT Women’s Title.

Match Number Three: No Way Jose versus Lars Sullivan

Jose punches Sullivan as the bell rings but Sullivan with a knee. Jose with punches but Sullivan with an Irish whip. Jose with an elbow and flying forearm but he bounces off Sullivan. Sullivan with knees to the ribs. Sullivan throws Jose to the floor. Sullivan runs Jose into the apron. Sullivan hot shots Jose onto the apron. Sullivan sends Jose back into the ring. Sullivan with splashes into the corner. Sullivan works on the neck.

Sullivan with a knee but Jose escapes a slam and connects with a forearm and he chokes Sullivan while climbing on the back. Sullivan gets Jose to release the hold. Jose with punches and clotheslines but Sullivan stays on his feet. Sullivan with a shoulder tackle and then Sullivan goes up top and hits a diving head butt. Sulivan with a uranage and he gets the three count.

Winner: Lars Sullivan

We go to commercial.

Match Number Four: Tyler Bate and Trent Seven versus Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly (with Adam Cole)

Kyle and Tyler start things off. Kyle goes for the leg and then he applies a wrist lock. Tyler with a drop kick. Trent tags in and he gets Kyle on his shoulder and takes Kyle down and Tyler with a senton and Trent gets a near fall. Kyle with a knee and Fish tags in. Fish is sent over the top rope to the floor. Kyle stops Trent from a dive to the floor. Fish with a running back elbow as he gets back into the ring while Trent is distracted. Fish with knees and a snap mare. Fish with a double jump slingshot senton for a near fall. Fish with knees and then Kyle tags in and they hit a double suplex for a near fall.

Kyle tags Bobby back in and they work on the arms and then they hit a double round kick and Fish gets a near fall. Fish with punches and Trent chops Fish. Trent with another chop. Fish flinches on a chop attempt and Trent decides to hit a DDT instead. Kyle tags in and he kicks Tyler off the apron. Trent chops Kyle and Kyle with a take down and then he connects with a knee and palm strikes. Kyle goes for a cross arm breaker but Trent gets to the ropes.

Cole gets on the apron to argue with the referee and that allows Fish to run Trent into the guardrails.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Fish gets a near fall on Trent. Fish with forearms but Trent gets his boots up when Fish goes into the corner. Seven with a short arm clothesline. Kyle and Tyler tag in and Tyler with a knee lift and he goes to the turnbuckles for a European uppercut. Tyler with a waist lock and he tries for a deadlift German suplex but Kyle with a standing switch. Bate drops down and goes under but Kyle with an elbow. Tyler catches Kyle in the corner and hits an Exploder followed by a shooting star press but Fish breaks up the cover. Trent and Tyler with a spike power bomb and Tyler gets a near fall with a bridge. Trent with a suicide dive on Bobby. Tyler goes for the Tyler Driver 97 but Kyle counters into a guillotine.

Tyler powers up to his feet and he turns it into a suplex attempt but Fish stops Trent on the apron and then Fish and Kyle hit Chasing the Dragon and Tyler gets his toes on the rope to stop the count. They set for Chasing the Dragon again but Tyler sends Bobby into Kyle. Trent tags in and he connects with strikes to Kyle and fish. Kyle applies the cross arm breaker but Trent blocks it momentarily and then Trent with a single leg crab. Fish with a kick and then Cole super kicks Bate on the floor. Kyle and Bobby hit Total Elimination on Trent for the three count.

Winners: Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly

After the match, Drew McIntyre’s music plays and he makes his way onto the stage and then he walks to the ring.

Bobby, Kyle, and Adam leave the ring when Drew enters. They go into the crowd.

Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, and Killian Dain show up behind Fish, O’Reilly, and Cole.

All six men battle and then Drew gets a shot in on O’Reilly.

We go to credits.

