WWE NXT Results – September 27, 2017

William Regal announces that the new NXT Women’s Champion will be crowned at Takeover in a Fatal Four Way Match. Kairi Sane has qualified for one of the spots and the other three spots will be determined in matches that will take place on NXT.

We are at Full Sail University and your announcers are Nigel McGuinness, Mauro Ranallo, and Percy Watson.

Eric Young makes his way to the ring and he is followed by Nikki Cross, Alexander Wolfe, and Killian Dain.

Eric says you want to come in here and make your mark. You are looking at the group that wrote the book on making a mark. In this universe, time and space does not exist. It does not matter. What matters is the chaos. The only thing for sure is change. Tonight, Adam Cole, I am going to take you to the edge of sanity.

Oney Lorcan is in the back and he is asked about his match with Lars Sullivan. Oney says that Lars thinks he can do what he wants with No Way Jose, but see what he will do with him.

Match Number One: Lars Sullivan versus Oney Lorcan

Lorcan with a side head lock but Sullivan with a shoulder tackle. Lorcan with elbow to escape the waist lock. Lorcan with a drop kick but Sullivan pops up and throws Lorcan over the top rope to the floor. Lorcan with a running forearm to Sullivan followed by a running European uppercut to knock Sullivan off the apron. Sullivan catches Lorcan on a plancha and Sullivan drops Lorcan on the apron. Sullivan presses Lorcan over his head and throws him into the ring. Sullivan with a splash into the corner.

Sullivan runs into a European uppercut but Sullivan stays on his feet. Lorcan with chops but Sullivan grabs Lorcan by the throat. Lorcan with slaps to Sullivan and a running European uppercut. He hits a second one that does not knock Sullivan off his feet. Sullivan with a clothesline and then he hits the uranage slam for the three count.

Winner: Lars Sullivan

After the match, Sullivan returns to the ring and he picks up Lorcan. Danny Burch comes to the ring to stop Sullivan and Burch pulls Lorcan to safety.

Ruby Riot is in the locker room and she is asked about Peyton Royce and Billie Kay and their request for a rematch. Ruby says that Nikki Cross is not her friend and she does not know why Nikki showed up. Nikki is always trying to punch her in the face. If Billie and Peyton want a fight, she is happy to give them a fight. If Nikki decides to show up, Ruby says she has nothing to do with it.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Two: Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight versus Demetrius Bronson and Patrick Scott

Scott and Knight start things off and Scott with a side head lock but Tucker with a hip toss and wrist lock. Knight lifts Scott up by the arm and sends him to the mat. Scott with a chop that does not really do much. Knight traps the arms and hits an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Bronson tags in and Knight with a drop toe hold. Dozovic tags in and they hit a double shoulder tackle. Dozovic and Knight with a double diving head butt. Dozovic with an Irish whip but Bronson floats over and applies a rear chin lock. Dozovic backs Bronson into the turnbuckles. Bronson with drop kicks and then he goes to the turnbuckles for a cross body but Otis catches him and hits an overhead belly-to-belly suplex.

Scott tags in and Dozovic with clotheslines. Dozovic with an elbow drop and then he gives Bronson a shoulder tackle. Dozovic splashes Scott. Knight passes Scott to Dozovic and then they hit the Compactor for the three count.

Winners: Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight

We see footage of William Regal answering questions about Takeover Houston and Johnny Gargano leaves the Performance Center. William says he will give Johnny his rematch against Andrade Almas in two weeks. William says he will have an announcement for everyone that they will like.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Roderick Strong was interviewed earlier about his match against Drew McIntyre. He says he is preparing the same way he always does. Roderick says he strives to be the best for his family and for himself. Drew knows that about him. Roderick says he rattled Drew. Drew says he will try to knock him out, but Roderick says he keeps getting back up. Roderick says he has worked his whole life for this. He has come close before but the result will be different. Roderick says he knows he is indestructible. Roderick tells Drew that they can say it is all about business, but all business is personal. The best business is all personal. Roderick says he is going to come after Drew with everything he has and he will not stop until he hears NEW NXT Champion Roderick Strong.

Liv Morgan says that she will keep doing what she does and she will become the next NXT Women’s Champion.

Vanessa Borne says it is time to give the NXT Universe what they want and that is her. She will make history as the new NXT Women’s Champion.

Match Number Three: Vanessa Borne versus Liv Morgan

They lock up and Borne goes for a slam but Morgan lands on her feet. Borne escapes a slam attempt and Vanessa spanks her. Morgan with a double leg take down and jackknife cover but Borne bridges. Borne with a back slide for a near fall. Borne with a waist lock and Morgan with a standing switch. Borne with an elbow but Morgan with a matrix and a take down. Morgan with a leg drop for a near fall.

Borne with forearms in the corner. Borne with a suplex for a near fall. Borne slams Morgan’s head into the mat and Borne gets a near fall. Borne stands on Morgan’s hands and stomps on them. Borne with a kick to the midsection. Borne with forearms and kicks in the corner. Morgan with a kick and rollup for a near fall. Borne with a clothesline for a near fall. Borne pushes and kicks Morgan in the ribs. Morgan with a drop toe hold into the ropes and Morgan goes for an O’Connor Roll but she can only get a near fall. Morgan with a flying hair take down and clothesline followed by an enzuigiri.

Morgan with a springboard double stomp in the corner followed by a bulldog. Morgan with a leaping facebuster for the three count.

Winner: Liv Morgan

We see last week’s confrontation between Aleister Black and the Velveteen Dream.

We go to comments from earlier today from Aleister Black at the Performance Center. Black says in this age of individuality, there is one who thinks that he or she is more unique and that they are special. Left to their own devices, they have nothing left but to antagonize the horde. They all want recognition. Black says he will not acknowledge the child who holds his breath to get attention.

We take a look at Fabian Aichner. He says that aggression has always been a part of him. He says he cannot go in there and take it easy on his opponent.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Four: Fabian Aichner versus Kassius Ohno

They lock up and Ohno with a side head lock. Aichner tries to escape but Ohno holds on and refuses to release the hold when sent off the ropes. Ohno with a cravate but Aichner with an arm bar. Ohno with an arm drag but Aichner with a European uppercut and forearm. Ohno blocks a kick and Ohno with a bicycle kick to send Aichner to the floor. Ohno teases a dive to the floor but lands on the apron. Ohno with a boot but Aichner with a tilt-a-whirl back breaker. Ohno goes to the floor and Aichner decides to hit a springboard cross body onto Ohno on the ramp.

They return to the ring and Eichner with a running European upper cut in the corner and a delayed vertical suplex for a near fall. Aichner with a forearm to the back. Aichner sets for a power bomb but Ohno drops down to block it. Ohno lands on his feet on a power bomb attempt and Ohno gets a near fall with an inside cradle. Aichner with a European uppercut and then Aichner catches Ohno on a leap frog attempt and hits a power slam.

Aichner misses a double jump moonsault when Ohno moves out of the way. Ohno with a running elbow to the head followed by a running drop kick and cravate. Ohno with knees to the head followed by a cravate suplex. Ohno with a jumping round kick and he gets the three count.

Winner: Kassius Ohno

We go to commercial.

We are back and Drew McIntyre is asked about his match against Roderick Strong. Drew says if you want a chance, all you have to do is step up. Drew says he went out to show Roderick that he was impressed with Strong’s effort. Roderick has to be focused on him if he wants to win the title. Next week might be his first title defense, but it won’t be his last.

We take a look back at the Mae Young Classic and the winner Kairi Sane.

Adam Cole comes out to the ring with Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish. Adam has something to say before the match. He wants to know how did this place survive without them. There is something he feels in the air that is new. Cole wants everyone to focus and close their eyes and take this moment in and feel it. What you feel is change. What you feel is a shock to the system. What you feel is us. Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole. They are untouchable, they are unstoppable, they are Undisputed.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Five: Eric Young (with Nikki Cross, Alexander Wolfe, and Killian Dain) versus Adam Cole (with Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish)

Cole wants Young to fight him but Young does not move. Cole misses a clothesline and Young with a double leg take down and punches. Cole with a forearm when the referee was out of position. Young punches Cole when he poses. Cole with an Irish whip and Young floats over but Cole does not go into the corner. Young with a neck breaker and then Young swings at Kyle. We have a stand off on the floor but Cole with a forearm to the back of the head. Cole sends Young into the turnbuckles and kicks him.

Cole with a hard Irish whip. Cole with a reverse chin lock. Young with a punch and Cole with a knee. Young is sent to the apron and Cole with an enzuigiri and Young falls to the floor. Cole gets a near fall and then he gets another near fall. Cole with a knee to the back and he applies a rear chin lock. Young with elbows and forearms. Cole with a sleeper. Young with a belly-to-back suplex to escape the hold. Cole runs into an uppercut from Young. Young with a boot when Cole charges at him. Young with a back elbow and clothesline followed by a leaping neck breaker.

Young is Irish whipped and he goes up top and pushes Cole off the turnbuckles. Fish and O’Reilly get on the apron and then we have a brawl involving them, Dain, and Wolfe. Young with a cross body off the turnbuckles onto Kyle, Fish, Dain, and Wolfe. Cole with a flying leg lariat for the three count.

Winner: Adam Cole

We go to credits.

Credit: PWInsider.com