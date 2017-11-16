WWE NXT Resutls – November 15, 2017

We are at Full Sail University and your announcers are Mauro Ranallo, Percy Watson, and Nigel McGuinness.

Match Number One: Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins versus Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss

Tino and Dawkins start off and Dawkins with a waist lock take down. Tino with a back elbow. Ford tags in and Dawkins with a shoulder tackle. Ford with a drop kick and then they hit a double drop kick on Moss to send him to the floor. Ford with a corkscrew splash but Moss distracts Ford long enough to allow Tino to hit him from behind. Moss tags in and punches Ford and follows with a belly-to-back suplex. Tino tags in and he punches Ford.

Tino with a forearm and then he has something to say to Dawkins on the apron. Tino with another punch. Ford tries to go through Tino’s legs to make the tag but Tino stops him. Dawkins is tagged in and Dawkins with clotheslines and then he hits a bulldog on Moss. Dawkins with a punch for the three count.

Winners: Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford

We have a video package for Aleister Black and Velveteen Dream.

Match Number Two: Lars Sullivan versus Raul Mendoza

Mendoza rolls away from Sullivan and then he connects with kicks but Sullivan does not move. Mendoza goes to the apron and hits an enzuigiri. Mendoza with a springboard move but Sullivan stops him with a head butt. Sullivan with a splash into the corner. Sullivan with another splash into the corner. Lars with a twisting power slam and then he connects with cross faces. Sullivan with the waist lock uranage for the three count.

Winner: Lars Sullivan

After the match, Sullivan picks up Mendoza but Kassius Ohno makes his way to the ring and Sullivan sends Mendoza back to the mat and Mendoza rolls to the floor.

Sullivan laughs at Ohno and leaves the ring.

William Regal is in the office and Johnny Gargano enters. Johnny says he does not want to let William down and he says he still belongs here. William says he has faith in Johnny. William says that Pete Dunne has made an open challenge for the UK title and William says that Johnny is the right man for the job. Johnny accepts the challenge and William says that he will face Dunne next week on NXT.

We are back with a video for War Games. It starts with the Undisputed Era. Cole says they live by the motto of don’t start a war that you cannot finish. He says they are just getting started. Sanity says you come in here and want to make your mark, they showed how you make a mark. What matters is the chaos. Paul Heyman says they have taken their set back and turned it into a step up.

Paul Ellering mentions he was in the first War Games and it is all about survival of the fittest. Kyle says they will shock the system.

Match Number Three: Ember Moon versus Mercedes Martinez

They lock up and Moon with a wrist lock. Martinez with a forearm and side head lock. Moon tries to escape but Martinez holds on. Martinez with a shoulder tackle. Martinez with a kick and side head lock take down. Martinez with a kick and punch. Moon lands on her feet on a hip toss attempt. Moon with an arm drag and drop kick. Moon with a leg sweep and drop kick to the side of the head for a near fall.

Moon with a clothesline in the corner but Martinez with a punch. Moon with an uppercut. Martinez with a spinebuster for a near fall.

We are back and Moon with a rollup for a near fall. Moon with kicks but she misses an enzuigiri and Martinez with a chop that sends Moon down to the mat. Martinez with a suplex and she holds on and rolls through for a second one. Martinez with a delayed vertical suplex for a near fall. Martinez sets for a fisherman’s buster but Moon blocks it. Moon with forearms and a kick to the midsection followed by an enzuigiri.

Moon with a rana and Martinez rolls to the floor. Moon with a suicide dive and then they return to the ring with Moon going up top. Martinez with a boot to Moon’s head. Martinez with a running Tower of London for a near fall. Martinez gets another near fall. Martinez sets for the fisherman’s buster but Moon counters into an inside cradle and gets a near fall. Moon avoids a boot and Martinez gets caught in the ropes and Moon with a boot to the chest. Moon hits Eclipse for the three count.

Winner: Ember Moon

After the match, Nikki Cross’ music plays and she makes her way through the crowd while Ember looks at the stage.

Peyton Royce and Billie Kay’s music plays and Peyton makes her way to the ring.

Kairi Sane does not want to feel left out and she makes her way to the stage.

We are back and next week Ruby Riot will face Sonya Deville.

Drew McIntyre makes his way to the ring.

Drew says it is great when a plan comes together. The plan worked for you Almas, or should he say Zelina’s plan. You have your title match at War Games. It is one thing to ask for the opportunity, but when you get it, reality sets in and the pressure sets in. That is when you know what kind of man you are. Drew says you know what kind of man he is. When the lights are on you in Houston, will you be able to say the same.

Drew says Zelina has been talking about plans and mountains. Drew says Zelina’s client will find out that he is the bloody mountain. Drew tells Almas to come out and face him like a man. Don’t do it to prove it to Drew or Zelina. Prove it to yourself. Come out and face him like a man. . . Unless Zelina does not let you off the leash for tonight.

Almas’ music plays and Zelina Vega comes out to the stage. She is joined by Andrade Almas who makes his way to the ring.

They exchange punches in the ring and Drew with the advantage. Vega comes off the turnbuckles and Drew catches her. Almas clips Drew and connects with forearms and then hits a kick to the head. Almas with the hammer lock DDT on McIntyre.

