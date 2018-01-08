WWE NXT Returning To Canada Next Month – Official Details

Triple H announced on his official Twitter account that WWE NXT will be returning to Canada next month for a four-day tour in the Ontario region.

The company will be in Mississauga, Ontario on February 22nd and will then head to St. Catharines, Ontario on February 23rd, before heading to Peterborough, Ontario on February 24th and finish off the tour in Barrie, Ontario on February 25th.

Tickets for the events go on-sale this Friday, January 12th at 10am Eastern on NXTTickets.com.