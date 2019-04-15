WWE NXT Star Gets A Name Change

In an interview with the Sports Business Journal, it was revealed that NXT star Punishment Martinez will now be known as Damien Priest moving forward.

Priest commented on being 36 years old and how that might affect his abilities compared to younger talents:

“If I can go at the same level, then age doesn’t matter,” Priest said. “As long as I’m doing a little bit more than you, you will never be on my level. I’m not a patient person, but I’m a positive impatient. I’m not willing to just stand by. I’m going to keep pushing until something sticks.”