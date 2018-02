WWE held an NXT live event on Thursday in Mississauga, ON at the Hershey Centre and one star may have suffered an injury at the event.

Bianca Belair may have suffered an injury after taking a bad Eclipse from NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon.

Belair awkwardly kicked out of the move but the pin was still counted. Post-match, Belair was rushed to the back and was seen clutching her neck.