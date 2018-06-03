WWE NXT Star Responds To High Praise By John Cena

Last month, John Cena revealed that he would rather face Velveteen Dream and explained why while giving the exciting wrestling prospect some high praise. Here is what he had to say (transcript courtesy of IWNerd):

“I would rather face Velveteen Dream. You know how in the Star Wars movies the old Jedis can look at the rookie Jedis and be like, ‘I think that’s the one.’ I kinda have a weird, odd midichlorian feeling about Velveteen Dream. I think there’s something special there.”

Dream responded to the praise by writing the following on his official Twitter account:

“Whenever He Wants

The DREAM Is Here….

The DREAM

Is

Here”