WWE NXT Star Suffers Leg Injury At Live Event (Photos)

Tommaso Ciampa of the #DIY was reportedly injured at Thursday night’s NXT live event in Highland Heights, Kentucky.

Ciampa and his partner, Johnny Gargano, were facing Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe at the show.

A few minutes into the match, Ciampa dived off the ring apron onto Young and Wolfe and hurt his left leg. The match was quickly stopped and ruled a no contest.

An upset Ciampa hopped to the back yelling, “Get me the fuck out of here.”

Ciampa and Johnny Gargano are slated to challenge The Authors of Pain for the NXT Tag Team Championship in a Ladder Match this Saturday at NXT TakeOver: Chicago this Saturday.

Here are photos of Ciampa after suffering the injury.