WWE NXT Star To Appear At Beyond Wrestling Event

Beyond Wrestling have announced that WWE NXT superstar Oney Lorcan (the former Biff Busick) will be returning to the promotion for one night only on December 31st “Heavy Lies The Crown” event in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Lorcan’s appearance will be for the live crowd only and will not air as part of the broadcast on Powerbomb TV.
Beyond Wrestling have announced that WWE NXT superstar Oney Lorcan (the former Biff Busick) will be returning to the promotion for one night only on December 31st “Heavy Lies The Crown” event in Worcester, Massachusetts.