WWE NXT Star To Appear At Upcoming PROGRESS Events

PROGRESS Wrestling have announced that WWE NXT superstar Kassius Ohno (the former Chris Hero) has been added to their Super Strong Style 16 tournament from May 5th – May 7th at the historic Alexandra Palace in London, England.



Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate, David Starr, TK Cooper, Joey Janela, Jordan Devlin, Chris Brookes, Doug Williams, Chuck Mambo, Angelico, Flash Morgan Webster, Keith Lee, Zack Sabre Jr and Mark Andrews are advertised for the event.