WWE NXT Star To Have Surgery Soon

ORIGINAL: WWE held an NXT live event on Sunday night in Indianapolis, IN. At the event, NXT Tag Team Champion Bobby Fish may have been potentially injured.

Fans in attendance noted that it looked like he suffered a knee injury during The Undisputed Era’s bout against Heavy Machinery. He was helped to the back after the match.

UPDATE: Pwinsider.com is reporting that Fish was backstage at Wednesday’s TV tapings in Orlando, Florida on crutches. Now, he is set to have surgery later this week in Birmingham, Alabama. As of this writing, there’s no word yet on how long he’ll be out of action.