WWE NXT Stars At Royal Rumble, Nikki Bella Impersonates AJ Styles (Video), Sarah Stock – WWE Update
Published On 01/25/2017 | News
– Nikki Bella impersonates WWE Champion AJ Styles in this new video from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel:
– The entire WWE NXT roster will be backstage for Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, according to PWInsider. We will have live coverage of the Rumble and NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” this weekend.
– Former TNA Knockout Sarah Stock (Sarita, Dark Angel) is now working as a producer at main roster events. JBL tweeted this photo of Stock with Scott Armstrong and Billy Kidman at last night’s SmackDown:
.@SSDarkAngel is in charge of @wwe Smackdown and Biwwwwyyyyy & Hardbody are her stooges @WWEKidman @WWEArmstrong pic.twitter.com/f0OAmf8fbX
— John Layfield (@JCLayfield) January 25, 2017