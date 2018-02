– As a reminder, WWE NXT will be running the former home of WCW Saturday Night, Center Stage, tonight as well as tomorrow night. Center Stage was the home of WCW’s Saturday evening tapings from 1989 through 2000. We will have live spoilers later tonight.

– Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Oney Lorcan has been out of action with injuries. Thankfully, the injuries are said to not be very serious.