WWE NXT Superstar Ready To Return?, Batista Talks WWE Royal Rumble Win, Fans On SmackDown
Published On 01/17/2017 | News
– Below is the latest “Remember The Rumble” promo with former WWE Champion Batista talking about his 2005 Royal Rumble win:
.@DaveBautista looks back at his 2005 #RoyalRumble Match victory, sending him to @WrestleMania 21! #RememberTheRumble @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/pe1EwZjD9A
— WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2017
– As seen below, 67% of fans on Twitter gave this week’s WWE SmackDown a thumbs up with over 2500 votes:
What did you think about tonight's #SDLive?
— WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2017
– WWE NXT Superstar Hideo Itami, who suffered a neck injury back in October, indicated on Twitter that he is ready to return to action. He tweeted the following tonight:
I am ready.
— Hideo Itami / 伊丹英雄 (@HideoItami) January 18, 2017