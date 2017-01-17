batista5

WWE NXT Superstar Ready To Return?, Batista Talks WWE Royal Rumble Win, Fans On SmackDown

– Below is the latest “Remember The Rumble” promo with former WWE Champion Batista talking about his 2005 Royal Rumble win:

– As seen below, 67% of fans on Twitter gave this week’s WWE SmackDown a thumbs up with over 2500 votes:

– WWE NXT Superstar Hideo Itami, who suffered a neck injury back in October, indicated on Twitter that he is ready to return to action. He tweeted the following tonight:

