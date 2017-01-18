hideo-itami

WWE NXT Superstar Returning Soon?, Batista Talks Rumble Win, Fans on SmackDown

Published On 01/18/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

– Below is the latest “Remember The Rumble” promo with former WWE Champion Batista talking about his 2005 Royal Rumble win:

– As seen below, 67% of fans on Twitter gave this week’s WWE SmackDown a thumbs up with over 2500 votes:

– WWE NXT Superstar Hideo Itami, who suffered a neck injury back in October, indicated on Twitter that he is ready to return to action. He tweeted the following:

