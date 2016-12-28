WWE NXT Superstar Works RAW Live Event (Photo), Becky Lynch Working On A Book?, Xavier Woods

– Xavier Woods continues his 8 Days of Unboxing with new Turtle Beach Headphones in this “UpUpDownDown” video:

– For what it’s worth, Becky Lynch stated on Twitter that she has a book of puns in the works.

– WWE NXT Superstar Liv Morgan made her main roster debut at last night’s live event in St. Louis. She teamed with Bayley and Sasha Banks to defeat Dana Brooke, Nia Jax and RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair with Emmalina as special referee. Sasha tweeted the following on their team after the show: