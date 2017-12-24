WWE NXT Superstars Make Surprise Appearances At Overseas Events

By
Andrew Ravens
-

Some of NXT’s international talents appeared at events in their native countries during their time off for the holidays.

Kairi Sane recently appeared at a STARDOM event in Japan as a surprise for Yoko Bito’s sendoff from the promotion. Meanwhile, Alexander Wolfe and Marcel Barthel appeared at the Westside Xtreme Wrestling’s 17th anniversary event in a surprise appearance in Germany.

