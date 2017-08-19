LIVE WWE NXT TAKEOVER BROOKLYN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Takeover Brooklyn Results – August 19, 2017

– The WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III” Kickoff pre-show opens with host Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts, Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Lita. They talk about how big tonight’s show, the Barclays Center and being in Brooklyn. They plug the WWE Network and SummerSlam next.

– The panel discusses tonight’s card next. Graves reveals that he will be calling the NXT Tag Team Title match, apparently because of tonight’s NXT Homecoming theme. Graves predicts Hideo Itami vs. Aleister Black will steal the show. Sam and Lita believe the NXT Women’s Title match will steal the show. We go backstage to Renee Young, who is here for the Homecoming theme as well. Renee talks about being back on NXT and says she will have exclusive interviews tonight. She welcomes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. The WWE Hall of Famer says this is his first NXT and he’s here to enjoy the show, and is looking forward to the two singles title matches. Renee asks if Angle is here to scout talent and he says he’s keeping that close to his chest. Angle also says he’s looking forward to the Fatal 4 Way at SummerSlam. Renee thanks Angle and sends it back to the panel. They talk about Angle and Charly sends us to a preview for tonight’s NXT Tag Team Title match.

– We go back to the panel and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E has temporarily replaced Lita. He’s also here for the NXT Homecoming happenings. Big E talks about NXT and downplays criticism on The New Day working the SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show, saying they’re going to start the show off right. Big E predicts The Authors of Pain will retain over SAnitY tonight. Back from a break and Graves thanks Phil Ade for his “No Fear” single being used as one of tonight’s theme songs. Renee is backstage with Shinsuke Nakamura now. We hear fans chanting his name in the arena. Regarding his big match at SummerSlam, Nakamura says he’s staying calm but he’s ready. He agrees with Drew McIntyre when he says this is “our NXT” but he doesn’t like how NXT Champion Bobby Roode says this is his NXT. Neville joins the panel next but he’s still in a bad mood about losing the WWE Cruiserweight Title. Neville says this is Christmas Eve for the King of Cruiserweights and we can expect him to do exactly what he’s been doing at SummerSlam tomorrow – domination. Neville also talks about being in NXT and Sam asks about his former team with Graves. They ask him about Black vs. Itami and he says he’s looking forward to the two kicking each other around. They also ask about Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas and things get awkward when Neville stares at Graves as he talks about Gargano bouncing back from his tag team partner turning on him. The tension continues as Neville says you should never trust anyone. Graves quickly wraps up Neville’s segment as Neville continues staring at him. We see Ember Moon arriving backstage with her family and fiance earlier today. Charly sends us to a break.

– Fans continue filing into the Barclays Center as Graves thanks Creeper for their “Poison Pens” single, another theme song for tonight. Charly sends us to a video package for tonight’s NXT Women’s Title match. Back to the panel and Lita is back out. Sasha Banks and Carmella have replaced Sam and Corey. Carmella shows off her Money In the Bank briefcase. Carmella predicts Ember Moon to defeat Asuka tonight. We go backstage to Renee after more discussion. She’s with Becky Lynch and Bayley. They talk about being back at NXT and Bayley gives an update on her injury, noting that she hopes to be checked out again within a month and will have a better timeframe then. Becky believes Ember can take Asuka tonight. Bayley says she kind of wants to see Asuka keep her streak going tonight. We go to another break.

– Back from the break and Corey thanks Code Orange for their “Bleeding The Blur” single used for tonight’s show. The band will be performing live tonight. Charly hypes the show as we see fans still filing into the arena. The panel hypes tonight’s card, SummerSlam and the WWE Network once again. We go to a video package for tonight’s main event. We come back and Baron Corbin has joined the panel. Corbin talks some about being in NXT before they talk about the main event. Charly wraps the pre-show.

– The WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III” event opens up with band Code Orange performing their “Bleeding In The Blur” single live in the Barclays Center on the stage. This was like a live music video package for the show.

– We’re live as Mauro Ranallo welcomes us. He’s joined by Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness.

Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

We go right to the ring and out comes Johnny Gargano to a pop. Andrade “Cien” Almas is out next with Zelina Vega.

Fans start chanting “Johnny Wrestling” before the bell. They go at it to start, trading holds and counters. Almas drops Gargano with a shoulder. They run the ropes again and Gargano nails a hurricanrana. More back and forth. They trade pin attempts. Gargano keeps Almas grounded now. Fans chant for Gargano again. Almas breaks free with an elbow. Gargano with chops in corners as Vega yells from ringside. Almas counters Gargano in the corner and drops him with a backbreaker type of move. Almas keeps control and drops Gargano with another elbow. Almas with a low dropkick for a 2 count.

Almas keeps control now, working on the arm as he keeps Gargano grounded. Vega cheers on Almas as fans try to rally for Gargano. Gargano fights up and nails an arm drag. Almas charges but Gargano sends him face first into the turnbuckle. Almas turns it around with a kick but Gargano blocks a suplex with a knee to the head. They both go down after a double clothesline.

They trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Gargano gets rocked but he responds by unloading. Gargano with a nice roundhouse kick to the head. Gargano ends up on the apron. Almas runs the ropes but Gargano hits a slingshot spear from the apron. Almas kicks out at 2. More back and forth now. Gargano hits a big back kick, sending Almas to the floor. Gargano runs the ropes and nails the dive, sending Almas into the barrier. Vega isn’t happy. Fans chant NXT now. Gargano brings it back into the ring and hits the big slingshot DDT for another close 2 count. Fans chant for Gargano again.

Gargano scoops Almas but Almas slides out. They trade counters again. Gargano goes for another slingshot spear from the apron but Almas catches him and hits a big tornado inverted DDT for a close 2 count. Vega and Almas can’t believe it. Almas takes Gargano to the top and hits a big chop. Almas climbs up but Gargano fights back. Gargano goes for the sunset flip powerbomb but Almas escapes and lands on his feet. Almas drops Gargano with a spinning elbow. Almas charges but Gargano hits an enziguri. Almas comes right back and sends Gargano into the turnbuckles with a big hip toss. More back and forth. Gargano gets Almas in the Gargano Escape in the middle of the ring.

Almas ends up breaking out. Almas with a big buckle bomb on Gargano. Almas goes on and covers for a close 2 count. The crowd goes wild now. Almas signals that he’s ready to finish Gargano off. Fans chant for Gargano. Almas with a knee to the face and more shots to the arm. Gargano with a back kick and then a superkick. Gargano scoops Almas and launches him into the middle turnbuckle like a lawn dart. Gargano readies for the finish but Vega distracts him by throwing a DIY t-shirt at him. Almas takes advantage and hits a dropkick into the corner. Almas hits the big hammerlock DDT for the pin.

Winner: Andrade “Cien” Almas

– After the match, Almas and Vega celebrate as we go to replays. We come back to Vega and Almas on the ramp, all smiles as Gargano recovers in the middle of the ring.

– We see RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan watching the show in a skybox. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay are annoying Bryan while it looks like Roderick Strong is sitting beside Angle. No Way Jose and a few others are hanging out nearby as well.

– Drew McIntyre is backstage warming up for the main event.

– The announcers lead us to a video package for tonight’s NXT Tag Team Title match.

– Back to the arena and Mike Rome congratulates the crowd as Takeover is trending worldwide on Twitter. He introduces the guest commentator for the next match and out comes Corey Graves to a pop.

NXT Tag Team Title Match: SAnitY vs. The Authors of Pain

We go to the ring and out comes SAnitY – Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe and Nikki Cross. NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain are out next with WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering. Akam and Rezar are wearing new gear tonight.

Akam and Rezar hit the ring but Dain and Wolfe immediately attack them. The champs send Wolfe to the floor and double team Dain before sending him out. They stand tall for a second before they’re brought out to the floor as the brawl continues. Young pulls a table from under the ring. The referee tries to calm things so he can ring the bell.

Akam brings Wolfe into the ring and the bell rings. Akam overpowers Wolfe and tags in Rezar for a double team. The Authors make quick tags and keep up the attack on Wolfe in their corner. Wolfe finally side-steps Akam and goes to tag Dain but Young jumps on the apron instead. Young takes Dain’s place in the match and it’s legal. Young works over Akam on the floor but Akam clotheslines him over the barrier. Wolfe comes from behind and stops Akam. Akam beats Wolfe down now. Young pulls Rezar into the crowd and they brawl while Akam is in the ring with Wolfe.

They all make it back into the ring and The Authors double team Young. Rezar covers for a 2 count. Young fights off both opponents but they double team him int he corner for a 2 count. Akam works over Young on the mat now. Rezar tags back in as Ellering cheers them on. Rezar keeps Young grounded in the middle of the ring now. Wolfe reaches for a tag but Rezar stops him and applies another submission.

Young lands on the apron and looks to make a comeback on Rezar but Rezar overpowers and lifts him high by his neck while the referee counts. Rezar drives Young into the mat. Rezar goes for an elbow drop but Young moves out of the way. Wolfe finally gets a tag and goes at it with both opponents. Wolfe launches Akam with a suplex. He tries for a German on Rezar but Rezar fights. Wolfe gets the German for a pop. Wolfe comes off the top with a clothesline to Rezar. Wolfe covers for the pin but Akam makes the save.

The Authors double team Wolfe but he keeps swinging. The Authors with a neckbreaker – powerbomb double team for another close 2 count. Wolfe ends up hitting a nice Frankensteiner. Akam gets sent to the floor. Young gets the tag and comes in to take Rezar down with a neckbreaker. Young gets riled up and fans pop. Young goes to the top but Rezar crotches him. Rezar climbs up for a superplex. Akam comes over for a double team but Nikki holds EY, which causes Akam to powerbomb Rear instead. This leads to EY getting a close 2 count thanks to ring location. The Authors end up on the floor for a breather. Young nails a big dive to take them both down. Wolfe leaps out next for another pop. Nikki gets into the ring and goes wild as fans cheer her. She looks to go for a dive but Ellering comes in and fans boo as the referee gets in between them. Ellering is being sent out of the ring while Nikki goes to the top. Akam catches her in mid-air and holds her. Dain charges and sends Nikki and Akam through the table that EY brought out earlier. The crowd goes wild.

A “this is awesome” chant starts next. Wolfe tags in and they double team Rezar out of the corner. Wolfe covers for the pin and the titles.

Winners and New NXT Tag Team Champions: SAnitY

– After the match, the crowd cheers as SAnitY takes the gold. Young and Wolfe raise the titles as we go to replays. We come back to Young and Wolfe celebrating. Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly suddenly appear and take out both teams to a huge pop. Fish and O’Reilly, who recently made their NXT TV debuts, destroy all 5 men and leave them laying.

– Back from a break and we see Neville, Shinsuke Nakamura and Kalisto in the crowd.

– NXT Champion Bobby Roode is backstage preparing for the main event.

– WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross is introduced as the guest commentator for this next match.

Aleister Black vs. Hideo Itami

We go to the ring and out first comes Hideo Itami. Code Orange, with a new singer, performs as Aleister Black makes his special entrance next.

The bell rings and Black goes to work with kicks. Back and forth to start. They meet in the middle and have a shoving match. Black floors Itami with a kick. Black ends up taking a seat in the middle of the ring after Itami gets sent to the floor. Itami comes in but Black keeps control. Black with more strikes and a knee that drops Itami for a 2 count.

Itami ends up making a comeback with a knee. Itami mounts Black with strikes and yells out about respect. Itami drops Black with an elbow and covers for another weak pin attempt. Itami keeps Black grounded now. Itami keeps the offense going and mocks Black by taking a seat in the middle of the ring. Black comes back but Itami hits a DDT for a 2 count.

Black comes back with big offense for a few minutes but Itami drops him with a big clothesline for a 2 count. Itami has been focusing on the neck of Black. Itami with a fisherman’s suplex for another close 2 count. Black finally floors Itami with a big kick. Itami seems to be knocked out. Black goes to the top but Itami cuts him off and climbs up for a superplex. Black sends Itami to the mat with an elbow to the neck. Itami gets back up and Black is knocked off into the turnbuckle Itami climbs back up and hits a big Falcon Arrow from the top. Black has been busted open. Itami with a close 2 count.

They end up trading big shots in the middle of the ring. Black nails a big knee but Itami responds with a Falcon Arrow for another close 2 count. Itami with a hesitation dropkick in the corner. Black avoids a GTS. Itami pushes him around and talks trash about respect. Fans boo Itami.

Black gets up out of nowhere and nails Black Mass for the pin.

Winner: Aleister Black

– After the bell, Black sits in the middle of the ring as his music plays. Mauro wonders how much longer it will be before Black earns a NXT Title shot. We go to replays. Black makes his exit as JR says goodbye to the announcers.

– Back from a break and we see Sasha Banks, Bayley and Becky Lynch at ringside.

– We see NXT Women’s Champion Asuka backstage warming up. Ember Moon is shown walking through the back.

– The announcers send us to a video package for the next match.

NXT Women’s Title Match: Ember Moon vs. Asuka

We go to the ring and out first comes Ember Moon. Undefeated NXT Women’s Champion Asuka is out next to a pop.

