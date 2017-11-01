WWE NXT Takeover Contract Signing Announced, DIY Talks Authors Of Pain (Video), Fans On NXT

– In the video below, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa have words for The Authors of Pain after tonight’s sneak attack. Gargano says The Authors know deep down inside that they can’t beat DIY and they better get ready for San Antonio because there’s no stopping DIY when the titles are on the line.

– As seen below, 63% of fans on Twitter gave tonight’s NXT a thumbs up with over 1400 votes:

Did you enjoy tonight's episode of @WWENXT? — WWE (@WWE) January 12, 2017

– A “Takeover: San Antonio” contract signing between Bobby Roode and NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura has been announced for next week’s episode.