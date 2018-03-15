WWE NXT Takeover: New Orleans Close To Sold Out

The NXT TakeOver: New Orleans event takes place on Saturday, April 7, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center and will air on the WWE Network.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that NXT Takeover: New Orleans is close to sold out and may be the first WWE show to sell out for WrestleMania weekend.

Takeover is set up for around 10,000 seats and is outselling Raw right now, and Smackdown ticket sales are said to be slow. The Hall of Fame ceremony is not sold out yet.