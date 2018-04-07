WWE NXT TakeOver: New Orleans Results – April 7, 2018

Welcome to the WWE NXT TakeOver: New Orleans pre-show, and we are live on the WWE Network.

Welcome to the WWE NXT TakeOver: New Orleans! We get an intro video package to hype the matches that will be taking place tonight. Our opening contest is…

NXT North American Championship Ladder Match: EC3 vs Killian Dain vs Lars Sullivan vs Adam Cole vs Velveteen Dream vs Ricochet

They all start brawling to kick things off as the crowd chants this is awesome. EC3 ducked out of the ring early to avoid the brawl. We see Lars and Dain left in the ring with EC3 talking trash. They went after him. Ricochet hit a dive off the top rope to the floor taking out Dain and Lars. Ricochet grabbed a ladder and climbed it in the ring but Dream cut him off with an uppercut. Ricochet attacked him from behind. Ricochet hit a hurricanrana then a drop kick. Dream knocked him off the top rope and climbed the ladder. Cole pulled him off and hit a series of forearms. Cole caught Dain with a kick then hit a neck breaker to Dream. EC3 hit a jawbreaker to Cole then knocked Lars off the apron. EC3 with a splash in the corner then a neck breaker. Lars hit a clothesline to EC3 then a powerslam to Cole and one to EC3. Dain sent Lars to the floor and hit a suicide dive to take out the big man. Dain with a clothesline to Dream then Cole hit a big boot to Dain. Everyone brawls in the ring until Lars tossed a ladder at them. Lars hit Dain with a ladder as well as everyone else. One man wrecking machine. Lars with a press slam to Dream onto a ladder. Ricochet with Dream and EC3 hit a powerbomb to Lars. Cole was on the ladder and went for the title but Dain stopped him. Dain back dropped Ricochet onto a ladder in the corner. Cole drop kicked Dain and EC3 with a face buster to Dain off the ladder. Cole and EC3 used the ladder to Lars in the corner. Cole set up a ladder between the ring and announce table and they sent Dain into chest first. EC3 mocked Cole’s taunt and Cole sent EC3 crashing onto a ladder. Cole to Dream, Dain, Lars, and EC3 and Ricochet. Cole stood tall. Cole climbed the ladder but Lars pushed him off and sent him crashing. Dream took out Lars with the ladder. Dream with an elbow drop to Dain and Cole off the top rope. Lars squashed Dream up in the corner with the ladder but Dream came back and hit him with the ladder. Dream hit an elbow drop off the top rope onto Lars. EC3 powerbombed Dream off a ladder onto another one. EC3 hit a TKO off the ladder to Cole. Dain with a big boot to EC3. Dain hit a stiff powerslam to EC3 and crushed him with a ladder by hitting a back senton. Dain hit a Vader Bomb off the middle rope to EC3 while having Cole on his back. Ricochet with a kick to Lars and Dain. Lars caught him and tossed him across the ring. Dain did the same thing to Ricochet. Lars and Dain slugged it out in the ring. Lars climbed the ladder but Ricochet stopped him with a head kick. Ricochet got on the ladder but Ricochet turned it over and Ricochet hit a moonsault off the ladder onto Dain and Cole who were outside of the ring. Insane spot. Ricochet with a kick to EC3 and hit a shooting star press on the ladder. Dream with a stiff shot to Ricochet then Ricochet landed one back to him. Dream set up a ladder in between another ladder and the turnbuckle, placed Ricochet on it and climbed it. Ricochet got back up and they battle on the ladder. Dream hit a death valley driver to Ricochet on the ladder while standing on it. Lars placed Dream on another ladder outside of the ring and chokeslammed EC3 onto Dream through the ladder. Dain put Ricochet another ladder and hit his finisher to Cole onto Ricochet through the ladder. Lars and Dain climbed the ladder and began to brawl. EC3 hit both men with a ladder then set it up next to them. Cole joined in and all started to battle it out. Dream joined in and set it up. Ricochet came in as well. Cole hit a neck breaker to EC3. Ricochet hit one to Dream and almost broke him in half. Lars with a chokeslam to Dain. Lars was bleeding from his face and climbed the ladder but Ricochet hit a spring board jump to Lars that knocked them over. Ricochet had his hands on the ladder but Cole knocked him off and grabbed the title!

Winner: Cole – first-ever champion.

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Ember Moon (c) vs Shayna Baszler

Moon missed a drop kick right out of the gate and Baszler hit a right hand. Moon with a kick to Baszler and then a drop kick to Baszler into the steel steps. Moon went for a crossface but Baszler got out of the ring. Back in the ring, Baszler cut her off and stretched her out. Moon got out of it with a hurricanronna. Moon with a big right hand but Baszler caught her with a knee strike. Moon with a quick roll up for 2. Baszler landed a big running knee for 2. Moon with a series of kicks then drop kick. Moon with a superkick then a face buster for 2. Moon missed a spring board crossbody and Baszler stepped on her hand. Moon did the same hand spot. Moon went right after the arm and rolled her up for 2. Moon went to the top rope but Baszler knocked her down. Moon fought back and sent her to the floor then hit her finisher off the top rope to Baszler. They got back into the ring and Baszler locked in a rear-naked choke but Moon got out of it. Moon with some ground and pound but Baszler went for a triangle choke but Moon powerbombed her way out of it. Moon went for her finisher but Baszler caught her into the rear-naked choke for the win.

Winner: Baszler – new champ!

NXT Tag Team Championship And Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Winners: Roderick Strong & WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne vs. The Authors of Pain vs. The Undisputed Era (c)

They all start brawling to begin the match. AOP stood tall through all of the hectic spots. AOP hit a neck breaker powerbomb for 2. They clear one of the announce tables and powerbomb Cole through it. A botched spot. O’Reilly hit Akam with a running knee then a big boot to Rezar. O’Reilly with a knee strike to Strong but Dunne went for a double wrist lock. O’Reilly got out of it with some kicks and knees. Strong with a chop then a back breaker. Strong with a knee strike to Akam and one to Rezar. O’Reilly with a triangle choke to Strong but Rezar broke it up. Akam hit a powerbomb to Dunne onto O’Reilly. Rezar with a series of knees to Strong then a side/neck choke. Rezar with a suplex to Strong. O’Reilly jumped in but Rezar knocked him down with a german suplex that sent him to the floor. AOP beat down Strong for a few minutes. Akam took out O’Reilly. Strong with a series of head kicks to Akam then tagged in Dunne, who hit a series of strikes to Rezar. Dune blocked a german suplex and hit O’Reilly with a kick. Rezar went for a powerslam but Dunne counter it into a DDT. O’Reilly and Dunne exchanged right hands in the ring. Akam took both of them out with a double clothesline. AOP hit a double powerbomb to O’Reilly and Dunne. AOP with their double team finisher to O’Reilly for 2 as Strong broke it up. Akam tossed Strong out of the ring. Akam tossed Strong into Dunne then Strong with a knee strike and a angle slam to Akam for 2. Dune with a double foot stomp to O’Reilly. Strong with a knee strike and they hit a double head kick for 2 as Rezar saved his partner. Strong sent Rezar into the steel steps. Dune with a head kick to O’Reilly then hit the Bitter End and covered him for 2. Strong broke it up and hit his finisher to Dunne. Strong put O’Reilly on top of Dunne and that’s the finish.

Winners: Cole and O’Reilly – still champs!

After the match, Strong put on the Undisputed Era’s armband and completed the heel turn by joining the group.

NXT Championship Match: Andrade Cien Almas (c) vs Aleister Black

Black came flying out of the corner and attacked the champ. Almas went to the floor and Black hit him with a moonsault off the middle rope. Back in the ring, Black locked in a crucifix but Almas got out of it. Almas locked in a chin lock but Black got out of it. Almas went for it again but Black got out of it but using the top rope to his advantage. Almas went for a spring board move but Black caught him with a knee strike. Black with a spring board moonsault for 2. Black went to the top rope but Almas knocked him down. Almas missed a knee strike but was able to hit a german suplex for 2. Black with a series of kicks but Almas fired back with strikes. Almas with an uppercut for 2. Black with a big boot for 2. They both hit head kicks and fell to the ground. Almas avoided a move and hit a hip toss to Black in the corner. Black with some kicks and went for a spring board move but Almas shoved him to the floor. Almas with a spring board dive to Black on the floor. Back in the ring, Almas covered him for 2. Almas grabbed the title but the referee took it away. Zelina Vaga hit a hurricanrana to Black while the referee wasn’t looking and Almas covered him for 2. Black rolled him up for 2 and hit Black Mass but Vaga put Almas’ foot on the rope to break it. Black went for a spring board move but Vaga distracted him and Almas knocked him down. Almas hit a double foot stomp to Black then the running knees for 2. Black went for a super kick but Almas hit a drop kick. Almas with some more running knees up against the ring post. Almas went for a DDT but Black back dropped him to the floor. Vaga went to the top rope and Almas caught her. Black hit his super kick finisher for the win.

Winner: Black – NEW CHAMPION!

Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa

They start brawling to begin the match. Ciampa sent him to the apron but Gargano came back with a clothesline. Gargano put the boots to him in the corner. Gargano sent him into the turnbuckle and to the floor. Gargano hit an outside dive. Gargano tossed him over the barricade and to the floor. Gargano jumped over the barricade to take out Ciampa. Ciampa sent him back first into the guard rail then suplexed him on it.

Ciampa pulled up the mat and exposed the concerte. Ciampa went for a suplex but it was blocked and Gargano hit a super kick. Gargano sent him flying over the announce table. Gargano went for a powerbomb on the table but Ciampa fought back and hit a suplex to the floor. Ciampa landed a series of right hands then suplexed him on the table cover. Back in the ring, Ciampa continued the beat down. Gargano attempted to fight back but Ciampa caught him off. Ciampa locked in a Texas cloverleaf but Gargano got out of it. Ciampa with a running knee strike then grabbed a pair of crutches from a fan at ringside. Gargano avoided from being hit with a crutch then caught him with a head kick. Gargano hit a series of right hands before Ciampa took the legs from under him. Gargano avoided a suplex and caught him with a head kick. Gargano went for a slingshot DDT but Ciampa caught him. Gargano got out and hit a powerbomb on the concrete.

They both went for the crutch and Gargano got it and hit Ciampa with it a few times. Ciampa sent him to the floor. Gargano hit him in the head with the crutch and the spring board DDT for 2. Gargano exposed the turnbuckle and tried toss him into it but Ciampa blocked it. Ciampa with a back elbow. Gargano went for a spring board move but Ciampa hit a knee strike then a powerbomb for 2. Ciampa with a knee strike for 2. Gargano blocked a piledriver and hit a series of right hands. Ciampa with a big clothesline then missed a powerbomb. Gargano hit a reverse hurricanronna then locked in the Gargano Escape but Ciampa raked the eyes of Gargano. Ciampa tried to choke Gargano with his wrist tape but Gargano blocked. Gargano with right hands and got the better of the exchange. Ciampa with a low blow then hit him in the back with a crutch followed by his finisher for 2.

Ciampa talked trash to him and Gargano fired away with strikes but Ciampa cut him off. Gargano with a superkick, clothesline then sent him face first into the turnbuckle and a super kick for 2. Gargano went to the top rope but was cut off by Ciampa. Ciampa went for a back suplex but Gargano fought out of it. Ciampa hit his finisher off the top rope for 2. Ciampa took off his knee brace and pad. Gargano hit the bad knee of Ciampa with the brace then broke the crutch and acted like he was going to hit him with it. However, he didn’t as Ciampa covered up. Ciampa tried to hit him with the brace but Gargano moved and locked in the STF with the brace for the win.

Winner: Gargano