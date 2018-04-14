WWE NXT Takeover: New Orleans Was The Most-Watched Takeover Event

Triple H revealed on his official Twitter account that the recent WWE NXT Takeover: New Orleans event was the most-watched Takeover show to date on the sports entertainment company’s streaming service, WWE Network.
The event went down last Saturday in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center on the WWE Network and was headlined by Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa.
In front of a SOLD OUT and most viewed ever #NXTTakeOver, @WWENXT began its NeXT chapter, its NeXT evolution…its NeXT Era.
Congratulations @WWEAleister @QoSBaszler @KORcombat @AdamColePro @roderickstrong @theBobbyFish
Always becoming more… #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/gfi5HjKwr1
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 12, 2018