WWE NXT Takeover: New York Results – April 5, 2019

Your host is Charly Caruso and she is joined by Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee.

We go to Sarah Schreiber outside the building with the fans.

We take a look at the North American Championship Match between Velveteen Dream and Matt Riddle.

Sam says that Dream has succeeded when he has had the chance. Matt Riddle has never been in front of this many people before. He says the people will choke tonight. Pat mentions that Matt had to earn everything on his way to tonight. He was a joke and now he is undefeated in NXT. Dream makes these moments monstrous but Matt can handle it. Sam says Matt should focus on the match instead of talking about Brock Lesnar.

We take a look at the Women’s Championship Match with a video package.

Pat says he cannot wait for this match. He says Bianca Belair is in another huge match at Takeover and the last time this happened, Sam had some words about Bianca. He asks if Sam ha anything to say. Sam says he was proven right at the Royal Rumble. Bianca belongs in this match. She is one of the top four women in NXT. This will be a hell of a match. Charly reminds them of the fact that Shayna does not have to be pinned to lose the title. Sam brings up that there is also no disqualification so they can use any tricks she wants. Pat wonders if Kairi and Io can stay friends in this match.

UK Champion Pete Dunne walks through the back earlier today. We see WALTER walking through the back as well.

We take a look at the UK Title Match with a video package.

NXT UK announcer Vic Joseph joins the panel to talk about the UK title match. Vic says it is great to have NXT UK part of Wrestlemania. He says this is the biggest match in NXT UK. Sam says WALTER is seen as the biggest threat, but who is he. Vic says it is just his presence in the building and the ring. What he demands from his opponents. He interrupted Pete Dunne at Takeover UK. Sam asks how did he get into this match. Vic says that Pete demanded this match because he was disrespected by WALTER. Vic says that Pete has been NXT UK since day one and he wants to prove he is the best.

Pat asks Vic what he thinks about Johnny Gargano’s chances tonight and he says that Johnny said he is feeling dangerous.

We take a look at the Tag Title Match with a video package.

Charly asks who has the advantage in the tag title match. Pat says the War Raiders have the advantage because Ricochet and Black are not a real team. Sam reminds Pat of what Ricochet and Black have done on Raw and Smackdown. He asks if they can focus. Charly says Ricochet and Black says they respect the War Raiders.

We go to Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, and Roderick Strong. Bobby asks if Sarah has mistaken them for people who live in a world of potential. Adam Cole leaves Takeover as your next NXT Champion. Bobby says the only piece of advice he gave Adam Cole was to go out there and be Adam Cole. Kyle asks Sarah to think about everything that Adam has done in NXT. He has never been more motivated in his life. That is a scary image for Johnny Gargano. Strong says when Adam wins tonight, it begins the Era of the Undisputed Era and NXT changes forever. Bobby says the entire crew will be draped in gold.

It is time for the Million Dollar Challenge Tournament for WWE 2K19.

We take a look at the Men’s Title match with a video package.

Charly brings up Ricochet’s comments about dealing with one member of Undisputed Era is dealing with all of them. Sam says Johnny Gargano doesn’t have friends because of Tommaso Ciampa. We have seen four different versions of Johnny and Johnny has won nothing.. Sam asks what happens since he does not have Ciampa to help him. Pat and Sam argue over who is not a shell of themselves. Pat says that Johnny Gargano has been hardened by what has happened to him and Johnny will be a Triple Crown champion.

Welcome to Takeover New York from Brooklyn, New York. Your announcers are Nigel McGuinness, Percy Watson, and Mauro Ranallo.

Match Number One: NXT Tag Team Championship Match: War Raiders (Raymond Rowe and Hanson) versus Ricochet and Aleister Black

Black and Rowe start things off and they lock up. Black with a wrist lock but Rowe with a reversal. Black with a side head lock and Black returns to the head lock. Rowe with a snap mare and Black with a wrist lock. Rowe with another snap mare and Black with a wrist lock. Rowe with a double leg take down and he wants to punch Black but he cannot do it. Black with a waist lock and Rowe with a standing switch and take down. Black escapes and he wants to pick up Rowe for Black Mass, but he cannot do it.

They fist bump before tagging in Ricochet and Hanson. Ricochet with a shoulder tackle but he bumps off Hanson. Hanson blocks an arm drag. Ricochet with a handstand head scissors followed by a drop kick that sends Hanson to the floor. Rowe and Black tag in. Rowe is sent to the floor and Black teases a dive to the floor but he springboard back into the center of the ring and Ricochet and Black sit down in the ring.

We have a four man stand off in the ring. Black with a kick to Hanson and Rowe with an elbow to Ricochet. Black with a kick to Rowe followed by a kick from Ricochet. Hanson with a seated splash to Black followed by a slam to Ricochet. Rowe tags in and Rowe slams Hanson onto Ricochet. Rowe with an arm bar on Black. Hanson tags in and he works on the shoulder. Hanson with an arm bar.

Hanson with a slam and Rowe tags back in. Black with a leg sweep and Hanson falls onto Rowe. Ricochet tags in and hits head scissors on Rowe and follows with a shoulder into the corner and a kick. Ricochet with a springboard clothesline and a shooting star press for a near fall. Ricochet with a chin lock and stretches Rowe. Black tags in and Rowe with a forearm. Black with a back elbow and he gets a near fall. Black with a seated abdominal stretch. Rowe knocks Ricochet off the apron but Black with kicks to Rowe. Black with a leg sweep and rollup for a near fall. Rowe with a hip toss and knee to the head. Hanson and Ricochet tag in and Hanson with a back body drop followed by a side slam and splash.

Hanson sends Black into the corner and Hanson with Infinity Clotheslines. Hanson Irish whips Black to Ricochet but Ricochet catches Hanson and hits a fallaway slam. Black and Rowe tag in and Rowe with the first forearm. Black fires back. They continue the exchange. Rowe gains the advantage and Rowe avoids the leg sweep but Black blocks a knee. Black with a round kick and he goes for a springboard move but Rowe with a knee. Black with a pump knee and German suplex for a near fall. Ricochet and Hanson tag in and Hanson with a cartwheel and then Hanson with another cartwheel while Ricochet flips around. Ricochet misses a handspring round kick but Hanson does not miss with a handspring back elbow.

Hanson goes to the turnbuckles but Ricochet with a forearm that knocks Hanson to the mat. Ricochet with an elbow and kick. Ricochet with a rolling DDT attempt but Hanson catches him and Rowe tags in. Rowe with a flying knee to Ricochet and then Rowe sends Hanson into Ricochet in the corner. Hanson with a springboard clothesline while Rowe hits a German suplex but Black breaks up the cover. Black counters the pop up power slam with Meteora. Black with a moonsault off the turnbuckles onto Hanson but Rowe with a suicide dive. Ricochet with a Space Flying Tiger Drop.

Hanson goes up top and hits a senton onto everyone. The referee makes his count and Hanson and Black try to get into the ring but they are pulled back. Ricochet and Rowe get back into the ring in time to beat the count. Ricochet with an uppercut but Rowe with a judo throw but Ricochet with a super kick. Black with the tag and he kciks Rowe and gives Hanson a knee on the apron. Black with Black Mass to Rowe and Ricochet tag in and hits a shooting star press but Hanson pushes Black onto Ricochet to break up the cover.

Ricochet goes up top and misess a 630 when Hanson pulls Rowe out of the ring. Black misses a moonsault onto Hanson when Hanson moves. Hanson with a clothesline to Black. Hanson tags back in. Ricochet with a boot to the head. Hanson misses a spin kick but Hanson hits Thor’s Hammer followed by a suicide dive onto Black. Hanson goes up top for Fallout for the three count.

Winners: Hanson and Ray Rowe (retain Championship)

After the match, Hanson and Rowe bow to Ricochet and Black before leaving the ring.

The crowd gives Ricochet and Black an ovation and Black and Ricochet salute the crowd.

Johnny Gargano is in the back preparing for his match.

We see Toni Storm and Piper Niven in the crowd.

Match Number Two: NXT North American Championship Match: Velveteen Dream versus Matt Riddle

Dream tells Riddle to listen to the crowd when they cheer for him, but the start to chant for Riddle and Riddle tells Dream to listen. Dream goes to the turnbuckles to get the crowd to react and he tells Riddle to do the same and the referee stops Dream from attacking Riddle. Riddle wants a fist bump but Dream refuses.

Riddle with a kick to the leg. Riddle with another kick to the leg. Dream decides he wants to fist bump but it is a ruse to go after the leg but Riddle with a waist lock take down. Riddle goes for a double wrist lock and turns it into a springboard arm drag take down into a wrist lock. Dream gets to the ropes. They go for a Greco Roman knuckle lock and both men try for the advantage. They go back to back and Dream flips Riddle over and Riddle with a monkey flip into a cross arm bar but Dream gets to the ropes. Dream stomps on the foot and Dream with a side head lock and shoulder tackle for a near fall. Dream with a rollup for a near fall. Dream with another rollup for a near fall.

Dream floats over and Dream with a back rake. Riddle with a gutwrench suplex and holds on and hits a second one. Riddle rolls through and sets for a third suplex but Dream escapes and Dream with a drop kick. Dream with a double sledge from the top. He goes up top again and hits another double sledge. Dream with a springboard double sledge to knock Riddle off the apron. Dream goes off the turnbuckles to the floor and Riddle with a punch to the midsection followed by a German suplex on the floor. They return to the ring and Riddle with chops. Riddle with a back senton.

Riddle with strikes followed by a boot to the chest. Riddle with a kick and running forearms and an exploder. Riddle goes for a moonsault but lands on his feet. Riddle with a back senton and then he kicks Dream for a near fall. Riddle goes for an arm bar submission but Dream gets to the ropes. Dream with a German suplex but Riddle pops up and hits a jumping knee followed by a fisherman’s buster for a near fall.

Riddle with a back senton for a near fall. Dream gets to the ropes and Riddle with forearms while the referee makes his five count. Dream with a sleeper but Riddle escapes and bridges Dream for a near fall. Riddle with a triangle and Dream tries to get to his feet and he picks up Riddle. Riddle with a jumping and Go To Sleep followed by a German suplex for a near fall. Riddle with kicks to the chest. Dream gets back to his feet after kicks and he gives the finger point. Dream blocks a kick and punches Riddle. Dream with a big boot and slam. Dream with a running kick and clotheslines Riddle over the top rope to the floor.

Dream goes up top and hits a double sledge. Dream with a Fameasser for a near fall. Dream goes up top but he stops and sees Riddle go for a knee. Riddle with a knee as Dream comes off the turnbuckles. Dream with a Codebreaker for a near fall. Dream goes to the turnbuckles but Riddle goes into the center of the ring. Dream goes for a running double knee strike but Riddle counters into an ankle lock. Dream kicks Riddle but Riddle holds on to the ankle lock. Dream with another kick to the head. Riddle goes for a power bomb but Dream lands on his feet and hits a super kick and hits a twisting reverse DDT. Dream rolls through and gets Riddle on his shoulders for a rolling Death Valley Driver.

Dream goes up top and goes for the elbow drop but Riddle moves and he goes for the BroMission. Riddle with a forearm to the head and Dream sends Riddle throat first into the top rope. Riddle with a deadlift German suplex from the middle rope. Riddle with a corkscrew moonsault for a near fall. Dream wants more but Dream with a punch and super kick. Riddle with a power bomb and jumping knee for a near fall. Riddle with the BroMission and Dream rolls through and pins Riddle for the three count.

Winner: Velveteen Dream (retains Championship)

After the match, Riddle offers his fist and Dream returns the favor.

Adam Cole is in the locker room with his fellow Undisputed Era members.

We see the contract signing for KUSHIDA with NXT and he is in the front row.

Vic Joseph has joined Mauro and Nigel at the announce table.

Match Number Three: WWE UK Championship Match: Pete Dunne versus WALTER

They lock up and WALTER backs Dunne into the ropes and gives a break. They go for a Greco Roman Knuckle Lock but Dunne goes for the leg and WALTER with an single leg submission. Dunne works on the ankle and stands on the hand. WALTER kicks Dunne away and WALTER gets in Pete’s face. They lock up and Dunner with a wrist lock and he works on the hand. WALTER misses a chop. They lock up and WALTER sends Dunne to the mat. They lock up and WALTER sends Dunne to the mat and misses a chop. WALTER with a wrist lock and he takes Dunne down to the mat and applies an arm bar. Dunne gets to his feet and to the ropes. Dunne with a forearm.

WALTER chops Dunne and as the impact is made, Dunne realizes his mistake. WALTER with a chop and he applies a side head lock. Dunne goes for a clothesline but he bounces off WALTER and WALTER with a round kick. WALTER puts Dunne on the turnbuckles and chops Dunne. WALTER stands on Dunne’s throat on the turnbuckles and Dunne falls to the floor. WALTER with a back drop driver onto the apron. Dunne kicks WALTER in the leg and WALTER with a kick. WALTER works on the ankle. Dunne with a take down and he goes for a knee bar but turns it into a heel hook.

WALTER with a chop but Dunne holds on and kicks WALTER. WALTER with a chop and he escapes. WALTER with a Boston Crab. Dunne gets to the ropes and WALTER releases the hold. WALTER with a forearm across the chest. Dunne blocks a forearm and Dunne reaches for the fingers but WALTER gets free and he kicks Dunne off the apron. Dunne gets back into the ring and WALTER with a kick. WALTER with a kick and forearm. Dunne with a chop and punches. Dunne flips out of the corner and hits an enzuigiri. Dunne lands on his feet on a German suplex and Dunne with a kick to the head. Dunne with a moonsault off the turnbuckles to the floor.

Dunne goes up top but WALTER stops him and hits a double thrust. WALTER goes for a superplex but Dunne blocks it. Dunne pulls at the fingers and goes for a sunset flip power bomb but WALTER holds on to the turnbuckles for a moment but Dunne is able to hit the power bomb for a near fall. WALTER rolls to the floor. Dunne goes up top and hits a double stomp to the floor. Dunne rolls WALTER back into the ring and Dunne flips out of the corenr but WALTER with a drop kick and a rear naked choke. Dunne gets to the ropes and WALTER with a chop and German suplex.

WALTER with a power bomb for a near fall. WALTER with a forearm to the back and he chops Dunne back to his knees. Dunne slaps WALTER and WALTER chops and stomps on Dunne. WALTER sets for a chop and connects but Dunne with punches. WALTER with a chop. Dunne grabs the fingers to stop a chop. Dunne bridges on a test of strength but WALTER stomps on the throat. Dunne escapes a power bomb and hits an enzuigiri and both men are down.

Dunne stands on WALTER’s fingers and stomps on them. Dunne with a kick and he goes up top. WALTER punches Dunne in the leg and crotches Dunne. WALTER sets for a German superplex but Dunne holds on to the turnbuckle. Dunne slams the hand into the post. WALTER with a sleeper superplex. WALTER gets a near fall. WALTER chops Dunne but Dunne blocks it and pulls at the fingers. Dunne with a snap German suplex and Crucifix Bomb for a near fall. Dunne stands on the hand and then stomps on the head. WALTER kicks Dunne in the head many times. Dunne with stomps of his own. WALTER with a sleeper and Dunne rolls through and stomps on WALTER. Dunne pulls at the fingers and continues with the arm submission. WALTER gets to the ropes to force a break of the hold.

Dunne goes to the turnbuckles and WALTER with a chop and he clotheslines Dunne off the turnbuckles to the mat. WALTER goes up top and goes for a splash but Dunne with a triangle and Dunne pulls at the fingers but WALTER escapes and stomps on Dunne’s head. WALTER with a boot to the head. WALTER continues to stomp on the head. WALTER misses a kick and Dunne goes for Bitter End. WALTER escapes and connects with a clothesline. Dunne with a foerarm and clothesline.

Dunne with Bitter End for a near fall. WALTER tries to get feeling back in his fingers. Dunne and WALTER both get up at the same time. Dunne with a forearm and WALTER with a chop. They go back and forth. WALTER with a forearm and Dunne with punches. The referee pulls Dunne away and WALTER with a boot to the head. WALTER goes to the turnbuckles. WALTER is stopped by Dunne and Dunne pulls at the fingers. Dunne with a triangle on the turnbuckles but WALTER chops Dunne and WALTER with a power bomb from the turnbuckles. WALTER goes up top and hits a frog splash for the three count.

Winner: WALTER (new Champion)

Edge and Beth Phoenix are in the crowd for the next match.

Match Number Four: NXT Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler versus Bianca Belair versus Io Shirai versus Kairi Sane

Baszler goes after Shirai wile Belair sends Sane to the floor. Shirai is sent to the floor as well. Belair with a waist lock take down. Baszler with an elbow and Kirifuta Clutch but Belair with a snap mare and Belair gets a near fall but Shirai with a double knee take down to get a near fall. Belair gets a near fall. Baszler with a near fall on Shirai but Sane with a neck breaker. Belair with a double thrust to Sane but Sane fires back. Belair with a shoulder tackle. Belair blows a kiss and Sane catches it and Shirai sends it into the seats. Shirai and Sane with a double drop kick. They work over Baszler. Shirai with a kick to Belair and Sane with a double sledge to Baszler and Shirai and Sane with drop kicks to each side of Shayna’s head.

Io and Kairi are the two in the ring and Sane iwth a head scissors but Shirai lands on her feet. Baszler and Belair trip Io and Kairi. Shayna Irish whips Belair by her hair and Baszler with a stomp to the elbow. Baszler kicks Shirai to the floor. Belair with an elbow and she leaps over Shayna and hits a drop kick. Baszler tries to pull Bianca into the ring post by the hair but Bianca blocks it and pulls Shayna into the post. Belair with a handspring moonsault for a near fall on Baszler. Sane with a forearm from the turnbuckles for a near fall on Belair.

Sane with chops. Sane goes for a rollup but Belair blocks and misses a drop kick. Sane with a near fall. Shirai leaps over Sane as she goes to the floor and hits a cross body. Shirai with a double knee strike in the corner. Io goes to the turnbuckles and Bianca catches Io on a cross body. Bianca hits Sane using Shirai and hits a fallaway slam for a near fall. Shayna with a gutwrench to Shirai. Baszler grabs Belair and chokes her on the ropes. Sane kicks Shayna but Shayna kicks Kairi away. Shayna sets for a gutwrench superplex but Sane gries to come under on a Tower of Doom power bomb. Shirai helps and everyone is down. Sane and Shirai are in the ring.

Shirai sends Sane over the top rope onto Shayna and Bianca on the floor. Shirai with a moonsault off the turnbuckles onto Belair on the floor. Belair gets a near fall on Io but Sane breaks it up. Bianca with a butterfly gourdbuster to Sane but Shayna with a knee to Belair. Io with a German suplex and everyone is down. Belair breaks up the cover by Shirai and Sane gets a near fall on Baszler.

Sane and Shirai stand on each side of Belair and Sane with back fists and Io with a palm strike. Baszler pulls Sane to the floor and Belair with a rollup on Shirai for a near fall. Bianca with a forearm and she presses Io over her head and tosses Io onto Kairi and Shayna. Bianca sends Shayna into the ring and hits a double sledge to the back. Belair sets for the double underhook gourdbuster but she takes too long and Shayna rolls through and applies the Kirifuta Clutch.

Belair gets to her knees and Baszler gets on Bianca’s back. Belair escapes and Belair with the KOD but Io breaks up the cover. Belair gets Io up but Io with an X Factor. Io with a moonsault onto Shayna and she goes back to the turnbuckles for a second one and hits it but Sane breaks up the cover. Sane with an Alabama slam of Io onto Baszler. Sane with the elbow drop from the turnbuckles and Io breaks up the cover. Sane with a forearm to Io. Io with a drop kick to Sane. Io with forearms and Sane counters a slam into a DDT. Sane goes up top and Belair whips Sane with her hair. Belair gets Io up for the KOD but also gets Sane on top of her. Belair hits the hold but Baszler with a kick to Belair and she applies the Kirifuta Clutch and Bianca goes for the hair and eyes.

Bianca taps out.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

After the match, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke congratulate Shayna on the stage.

Match Number Five: NXT Men’s Championship Match: Johnny Gargano versus Adam Cole in a Two out of Three Falls Match

Fall Number One

They lock up and Gargano with a take down and Cole gets away and to his feet. They lock up and Cole with a side head lock. Gargano tries to get Cole’s shoulders to the mat and he gets a near fall. Cole with a side head lock. Gargano with a reversal. Gargano is sent into the corner and he tries to float over but Cole does not go into the corner. Cole with a side head lock take down. Cole with a shoulder tackle. Cole misses a boot and Gargano with a rollup but Cole tries for a knee. Gargano goes for a super kick but Cole moves. Gargano with an arm drag into an arm bar.

Gargano with a shoulder tackle and he goes for the GargaNo Escape but Cole gets to the ropes. Cole and Gargano with forearms. Cole with an Irish whip and Gargano floats over and hits a head scissors and drop kick. Gargano clotheslines Cole over the top rope to the floor. Gargano goes to the floor and sets for a kick but Cole goes to the other side of the ring on the floor. Gargano with a drop kick to Cole. Cole with an enzuigiri and he follows with a forearm.

Cole with a chop and forearm. Cole with a reverse chin lock. Gagano with a forearm and Cole with a back elbow. Cole gets a near fall. Cole with an elbow to the chest and a dragon sleeper. Gargano with palm strikes and then both men go for cross body presses at the same time and both men go down. Cole with forearms and Gargano fires back. Gargano with clotheslines and an overhead belly-to-belly throw. Gargano with an O’Connor Roll but Cole counters with a rollup of his own. Gargano with a rolling kick and Gargano goes to the apron. Gargano with a slingshot spear for a near fall. Gargano with a boot when Cole charges into the corner.

Gargano with a near fall after a flatliner off the turnbuckles. Gargano and Cole with reversals and Cole puts Gargano’s legs in the ropes and hits a lungblower. Cole gets a near fall. Cole with a forearm to the back. Cole goes for a suplex but Gargano with an inside cradle. Each man gets a series of near falls as they go back and forth. Cole with an elbow. Gargano with a rollup and he misses the round kick. Cole with an enzuigiri. Gargano with a rollup but Cole with a rollup for a near fall.

Gargano with a rollup for a near fall. Gargano with a sunset flip but Cole rolls through and hits Last Shot for a three count.

Winner Fall One: Adam Cole

Fall Number Two:

Cole waits for Gargano to get back to his feet and Cole with forearms and kicks. Gargano with forearms but he misses a discus forearm. Cole with a German suplex and Last Shot for a near fall. Cole gets Gargano on his shoulders but Gargano goes to the apron. Cole goes to the apron but Gargano wtih a spear that sends Cole off the apron. Gargano with a senton onto Cole on the floor. Gargano goes for the slingshot DDT but Cole catches Gargano and hits an Ushigoroshi for a near fall. Gargano puts Cole on the turnbuckles and Cole punches Gargano. Cole sets for a power bomb off the turnbuckles and Gargano blocks it and hits an Air Raid Crash from the turnbuckles for a near fall.

Gargano goes to the apron and he sets for the slingshot DDT but Cole goes to the apron. Cole gets Gargano on his shoulders and Gargano gets to the ring and hits an enzuigiri. Gargano with a Slingshot DDT onto the apron. The referee starts his count and Gargano and Cole struggle to get back to their feet. Gargano gets in a seven and then returns to the floor to stop the count. Cole sends Gargano into the ring post twice and then back into the ring.

Cole pulls the knee pad down and Gargano goes for the Gargano Escape but Gargano with a Fujiwara arm bar into the GargaNo Escape and Cole taps out.

Winner Fall Two: Johnny Gargano

Fall Number Three

Cole with a forearm and Gargano fires back. The continue the exchange until the go fists a fury. Cole with a bicycle kick and Gargano with a clothesline. Cole avoids a super kick. Gargano with a kick to the head. Cole with a shoulder breaker for a near fall. Cole goes to the turnbuckles but he sees Gargano move and Cole sends Gargano into the turnbuckles. Gargano with an enzuigiri and lawn dart. Gargano with Hurts Donut for a near fall. Cole and Gargano go back and forth with forearms. Cole has a super kick blocked and Gargano has a super kick blocked. Both men with enzuigiris and both men with super kicks and they both go down.

Cole with a waist lock and forearms to the back. Cole with a super kick to the back of the head and a wrist clutch German suplex for a near fall. Cole sets for a butterfly driver but Gargano blocks it. Cole with a Saito suplex and he sets for the Panama City Destroyer but Gargano with a super kick and reverse rana. Gargano with a super kick and Cole’s momentum sends Cole to the floor. Gargano with an elevated DDT and slingshot DDT for a near fall. Gargano with a suicide dive and then Gargano goes for a slingshot DDT but Cole with a super kick. Cole with a Panama City Destroyer for a near fall.

They go to the floor and Gargano sends Cole over the Spanish Announce Table and then he rearranges the table after Cole calls Gargano a failure. Cole with Fairy Tale Ending onto the table. The referee starts his count and Gargano gets to his feet at eight and gets in at nine and a half. Cole with a super kick and Gargano kicks out at two. Cole pulls down the knee pad for Last Shot but Gargano with a super kick. Cole with a super kick. Gargano blocks the Panama City Destroyer and applies the GargaNo Escape. Roderick Strong distracts the referee and he does not see Cole tapping out. Gargano gets poked in the eye and then Cole kicks Gargano into the referee. Kyle and Boby go high and low but Gargano is able to kick out.

Cole is back dropped onto Fish, O’Reilly, and Strong. Gargano sends Cole back into the ring and he sends Strong into the ring post and super kicks Fish. Gargano with a tornado DDT to Kyle. Cole with a super kick to the head and back of the head. Cole with Last Shot for a near fall. Cole misses Last Shot and Gargano with GargaNo Escape and Gargano rolls Cole into the center of the ring and Cole taps out.

Winner: Johnny Gargano (new champion)

After the match, Candice LeRae makes her way to the ring to celebrate with her husband.

Tommaso Ciampa comes out and he hugs Johnny and Candice as we go to credits.

