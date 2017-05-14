WWE NXT Takeover Notes, Photo Of Actress As Paige, Mickie James On Being A WWE Mom

– Happy Mother’s Day to all the Super Moms out there today. WWE posted this video with Mickie James talking about raising her son as a WWE Superstar. Mickie and Magnus welcomed their first child together, Donovan Patrick Aldis, on September 25th, 2014.

– The WWE Network has confirmed that a thirty-minute pre-show for WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” will air at 7:30pm EST this coming Saturday. It’s also been confirmed that video game Rocket League will be sponsoring Takeover. Rocket League is also sponsoring the WWE Backlash pay-per-view the next night.

– Actress Florence Pugh tweeted this photo of herself as Paige in the “Fighting With My Family” movie that WWE Studios and The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions has been working on. The movie focuses on Paige and her family of wrestlers.