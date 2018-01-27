WWE NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia Results – January 27, 2018

NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia We get an intro video package to hype the matches that will be taking place tonight. Our opening contest is…

NXT Tag Team Title Match: Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish © vs. Author Of Pain

AOP attacked the champions before the match even started. Rezar manhandled O’Reilly in the early going and beat him down on the ground. O’Reilly went for a triangle choke but Rezar got out of it with pure power. O’Reilly rolled out of the ring to regroup. Once back in the ring, AOP double teamed Fish, who was now legal. Fish with a kick to the gut of Akam and tagged in O’Reilly, who walked into several shoulder blocks. AOP tackled the champs then sent Fish into the ring steps. Back in the ring, AOP took turns beating down O’Reilly with double team moves. Akam was selling his left knee, which Fish took advantage of by a doing a cheap shot. Fish takes Rezar out of the ring. Akam and O’Reilly exchanged shots in the ring. O’Reilly with a series of kicks then tagged in Fish, who landed some more strikes. Fish and O’Reilly worked over the left knee of Akam. After a few minutes of this, Rezar got the hot tag and cleaned house. Rezar picked both men up and slammed them to the mat. Rezar covered O’Reilly for a near fall. Rezar went for a powerbomb but switched it to a back drop. O’Reilly caught Rezar with a knee strike to his shoulder. Fish and O’Reilly hit double knees to Rezar in the corner. Fish with a belly to belly suplex for 2. Rezar caught Fish with a big boot and a clothesline to O’Reilly. Akam back in and is selling his knee. Fish with a knee strike to Rezar and locked in a sleeper while O’Reilly had a kneebar on Akam. Rezar tossed Fish onto his partner to break the hold. O’Reilly with a series of kicks to Akam but Akam fired back with a suplex then hit a heck of a clothesline to Fish on the apron. Akam powerbombs O’Reilly onto the turnbuckle and followed up with kicks in the corner. Rezar with a big boot to Fish. Rezar hit Fish with a powerbomb while O’Reilly pushed Akam into Rezar and rolled up Askam for the quick win.

Winners: Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish ©

Singles Match: Kassius Ohno vs. The Velveteen Dream

They lock up as the crowd counts down from thirty as Dream vowed to beat Ohno in thirty seconds. Dream caught Ohno with a big right hand. Ohno got up and knocked Dream through the ropes to the floor with a big boot. Dream caught Ohno with a back elbow and then went for a dive, but Ohno connected with a big boot. Dream answered with a spinebuster. The crowd is fired up for this match. Dream hit a suplex for a one fall. Dream worked over the ribs of Ohno with kicks and knees. Dream locked in a camel clutch but Ohno picked him up. However, Dream beat him down with strikes and kicks. Dream picked up Ohno, but Ohno fought out with back elbows. Ohno countered and hit a suplex of his own. They exchanged strikes with each getting more intense. Ohno fired up with a series of strikes and finished it off with a backsplash. Ohno with a big roundhouse kick for a near fall. Dream with a backslide for 2 then a head kick followed up but a DDT for 2. Dream went to the top rope, but Ohno connected with a big boot followed by a forearm shot. Dream reversed and landed a death valley driver for 2. Ohno with a rolling elbow strike for a near fall. Dream with another valley driver then went to the top rope where he hit an elbow drop for the win.

Winner: The Velveteen Dream

NXT Women’s Title Match: Ember Moon © vs. Shayna Baszler

They lock up and try to outdo each other. Baszler took her down and got full guard to show her power. Baszler went for a rear-naked choke but it was blocked and Moon connected with a series of kicks. Moon hit an outside dive to Baszler. Back in the ring, Baszler connected with a series of knee strikes for 2. Baszler stepped on the arm of Moon then started to work it over by wrenching back on it. Baszler continued the beat down for a few minutes. Moon fired up and mounted a comeback with a series of kicks then a springboard crossbody for 2. Moon with a back elbow then hit the Eclipse finisher but Moon sold her shoulder and couldn’t get the pin. WWE doctors checked on Moon at ringside. The fans were booing heavily at this. Moon pushed through it (just selling) and Baszler caught her with an armbar out of nowhere. Moon somehow got to the bottom rope by using her legs. However, Baszler locked it in again but Moon countered it and stacked pinned her for the win.

Winner: Ember Moon ©

Extreme Rules Match: Adam Cole vs. Aleister Black

They started brawling to begin the match. Black caught Cole with a knee strike that sent Cole to the floor. This led to Cole getting a chair but Black ducked it and grabbed the chair. Thus, Cole ducked out of the ring. Black sat in the chair and waited. Black got rid of the chair and tossed Cole to the floor then blasted him with a right hand. Cole with a knee strike then tossed him into the apron. Cole got some more chairs and other weapons from under the ring. Cole sent him into the barricade then got a kendo stick. Black outsmarted him with kicks and strikes. Black went for a spring board move but Cole caught him with a kendo stick to the gut. Cole hit a back stabber with the stick for 2. Cole with a series of kicks to Black on the ground. Cole got a table from under the ring, which popped the crowd. Cole had some blood on his right thigh. Cole went for a move off the top rope but it was blocked. Black sent Cole flying onto a trash can and followed it up with a knee strike for 2. Black got another table from under the ring and set up next to the other one outside the ring. Black put a ladder in the corner but Cole caught him with a sidekick to the head. Cole with a series of strikes in the corner. Black tossed him onto the ladder. Update, Cole was bleeding from his hand. WWE doctors checked on Cole’s hand. The match continued. Cole caught Black with a chair shot to the gut but Black dropped him with a kick and hit a double footstomp. Cole tossed a chair at Black and hit a superkick sending Black falling from the top rope to the outside through two tables. Back in the ring, Cole pinned him for a near fall. Cole set up chairs with the backs together in the center of the ring. Black suplexed Cole onto them. Sick spot. Cole used a chair to get up but Black hit him with a running knee strike and covered him but O’Reilly and Fish ran down to the ring to make the save. They hit their tag team finisher to Black. They clear the announce table but Eric Young and Wolfe come down and attacked ReDragon. Killian Dain hit an outside dive to take them all out. Black hit a double footstomp to Cole through the announce table. Back in the ring, Cole caught Black with a superkick. Cole went for a chair shot but Black hit Black Mass out of nowhere for the win.

Winner: Black

NXT Title Match: Andrade Almas © vs. Johnny Gargano

They lock up and do some mat wrestling in the early going. Almas with a series of knee strikes but Gargano followed up with a hurricanrana and a drop kick. Gargano worked over the left arm of Almas. Almas got out of it and landed a big chop to the chest of the challenger. The champion put the boots to him on the ground.

Gargano with a big boot and a hurricanrana. Gargano clotheslines him to the floor and went for a dive but Almas blocked it. Gargano with a superkick and then missed a dive off the apron. Back in the ring, Almas covered him for 2. Almas uses the top rope while having a front face lock. Almas with a headlock but Gargano got out of it and landed a big head kick. Gargano with a series of chops but Almas caught him up in the corner and missed a double foot stomp.

Gargano with a suplex to Almas into the corner. They exchange right hands but Gargano got the better of it. Gargano fired up and landed some more kicks followed by a forearm shot for 2. Gargano hit a slingshot spear for a near fall. Gargano with a head kick but Almas caught him and planted him face first for 2. Almas went to the top rope and hit a moonsault for 2. Almas with a big right hand for 2. Gargano followed up with a superkick for 2. They hit a double lariat as the crowd cheers. Almas with a big boot and went to the top rope and popped him with a kick. Almas went for a DDT off the top rope but Gargano blocked it. Gargano with a superkick but missed a sunset flip powerbomb. Almas missed a knee strike. Gargano went for a slingshot move but it was blocked and Almas hit a tornado DDT for 2. Almas went for a DDT on the apron but it was blocked.

Gargano hit a head kick then a slingshot DDT on the apron. Back in the ring, Gargano covered him for 2. Almas with a jaw breaker and a back elbow. Gargano fired out of the corner and hit him with a clothesline then spiked him into the second turnbuckle. Gargano was distracted by Vega and Almas hit a running knee but Gargano rolled him up for 2. Gargano with a superkick for a near fall. Gargano went to the middle rope but Almas took out the legs. Almas connected a double footstomp on the apron then sent him back first into the apron.

Almas hit a double knee strike in the corner for the near fall. Almas slapped him several times then Gargano hit a series of strikes. Gargano with a superkick then a reverse hurricanrana. Gargano locked in the Gargano Escape but Zega interfered by trying to help Almas, who later racked the eyes of Gargano. Gargano sent Almas to the floor and hit an outside dive. Zega hit a hurricanrana to Gargano into the steel steps. Almas with the Hammerlock DDT for a near fall. Zega went after Gargano but Candice DeRae attacked her. Back in the ring, Gargano with a head kick and a slingshot DDT for a near fall. Gargano locked in his submission finisher but Almas got to the ropes. Almas sent Gargano back first into the ring post then hit knee strikes. Almas hit a Hammerlock DDT off the top rope for the win.

Winner: Andrade Almas ©

Post-match, Tomasso Ciampa returned by hitting his former best friend in the back with a crutch.