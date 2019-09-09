WWE NXT Takeover PPV Being Replaced In January 2020

WWE announced today the following today:

WWE Universe will get the opportunity to be a part of the ultimate WWE fan experience with an official Royal Rumble 2020 Travel Package at RoyalRumbleTravel.com. Individual Royal Rumble tickets will be available On Sept. 12 at www.ticketmaster.com.

WWE’s Royal Rumble comes to Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2019. There is no better way to enjoy all the excitement of Royal Rumble Weekend than by scoring a Travel Package, giving you access to events such as Royal Rumble, Worlds Collide, Royal Rumble Meet & Greet and so much more! Get your Travel Package Sept. 12!

WWE has confirmed that Worlds Collide will be replacing NXT Takeover during Royal Rumble weekend. WWE did a Worlds Collide event earlier this year which featured talents from all WWE brands.