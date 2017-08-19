WWE NXT Takeover Pre-show Start Time, Natalya Training Video, WWE Hosts NYC Yoga Event (Photos)

– WWE posted this video of Natalya and her Olympic weightlifting regimen as she prepares to battle SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi at SummerSlam on Sunday.

– The WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III” Kickoff pre-show was originally scheduled to start at 7:30pm EST tomorrow night but it will now begin at 7pm EST and run for one hour. As noted, the pre-show will feature a NXT Homecoming theme with Shinsuke Nakamura, Sasha Banks, Carmella and Neville appearing. Renee Young will be interviewing stars backstage. The panel will feature host Charly Caruso, Corey Graves, Sam Roberts and WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

– WWE, Susan G. Komen and Manduka hosted a yoga event with Project: OM for SummerSlam Week on Thursday. WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior, Natalya and Titus O’Neil participated in the event, which took place at the Geico Atrium inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Yoga veteran Dan Nevins led more than 150 participants in the class. Below are a few photos: