WWE NXT Takeover Promo, Darren Young And Zack Ryder Photo, “Holy Foley” Preview Airing After RAW
– Below is the latest promo for Saturday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” event. We will have live coverage here on the site.
– As noted, the next round of “Holy Foley” will be available on the WWE Network after Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view. A thirty-minute preview with Mick Foley, Noelle Foley, Corey Graves and Renee Young will air on the WWE Network after tonight’s RAW. Below is the synopsis:
“Mick and Noelle Foley join Corey Graves and Cathy Kelley to preview the ‘Final 5’ Season One episodes of their hit reality show, Holy Foley!”
– As seen below, injured WWE Superstars Darren Young and Zack Ryder hosted a WrestleMania Reading Challenge event in Orange County, Florida earlier today:
