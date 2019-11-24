WWE NXT TakeOver: War Games Results – November 23, 2019

Charly Caruso is joined by Sam Roberts, and Pat McAfee as the hosts.

Charly announces that Mia Yim was attacked earlier and we see Mia being checked out while Rhea Ripley,is not in a good mood. We see Candice and Tegan checking on Mia.

Sam and Pat talk about the attack and Pat wonders who might have done it. Pat thinks it might be someone from Raw or Smackdown while Sam thinks it might be Shayna Baszler. Sam wonders who would want to enter the match.

Charly says the Women’s War Games Match will open the show so she only has about a half hour to find a partner.

They talk about the other matches on the show.

Your announcers are Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Beth Phoenix.

Match Number One: Isaiah Scott versus Angel Garza

Scott stops Garza from removing his pants and Garza with a side head lock. Scott with a leg sweep and a cover. Garza with a leg sweep and cover. Both men with slaps and then Scott with a head scissors. Scott with a head scissors off the apron. They return to the ring and Scott gets a near fall. Scott with a chop followed by a second one. Scott with a gourdbuster. Scott goes to the turnbuckles and hits a cross body but Garza rolls through and sends Scott into the turnbuckles. Garza removes the pants and he tosses them at Scott before hitting a super kick for a near fall. Garza with a forearm to the back.

Garza with a slingshot reverse suplex followed by a super kick for a near fall. Garza runs into an elbow and Scott with a kick. Garza drops Scott in the corner and Garza with a DDT. Scott with a double underhook into a side slam for a near fall. Garza with an elbow to Scott followed by a chop. Scott chops back and they go back and forth. Both men with chops at the same time. Garza with a slingshot sit out power bomb for a near fall. Garza with chops to Scott and Garza goes up top. Scott goes for a jumping uppercut but Garza catches him. Scott escapes. Garza leaps off the turnbuckles and Scott catches him and hits a Death Valley Driver onto the apron. Scott with a double stomp off the apron. Scott with the jumping back heel kick for a near fall.

Garza backs Scott into the corner and the referee is distracted but Scott blocks a kick to the groin. Garza with a kick to the knees followed by the Wing Clipper for the three count.

Winner: Angel Garza

We have a video package for Finn Balor and Matt Riddle.

Charly asks Sam what should we expect. He says we will see the Finn Balor we have been looking for. He says we will see a lot of potential and that is it. We will see nothing from him. Pat says Matt is very talented.

Charly brings up the situation with Mia Yim and we go backstage.

Mia is being helped away and she does not look like she will be able to compete. Mia taken into the ambulance and Dakota goes to check on her. William Regal asks Rhea what are they going to do. Rhea tells Dakota she is in. Dakota says she is not ready and prepared. Rhea tells Dakota that she has been preparing for Shayna and this is her night.

Sam is shocked that Dakota Kai has been chosen by Rhea Ripley and he calls it a bottom of the barrel pick.

Charly brings up the missing participant on Tommaso Ciampa’s team and we have a video package for the Men’s War Games Match.

Charly shows us a tweet that Tommaso Ciampa sent out earlier today about the fourth man.

Sam says whoever the person is, they are here.

Pat McAfee comes out and he disappoints everyone by saying he is not the fourth member of Tommaso Ciampa’s team.

Match Number One: Women’s War Games Match: Rhea Ripley, Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae, and Tegan Nox versus Shayna Baszler, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, and Kay Lee Ray

Io Shirai will start for Shayna’s team while Candice LeRae starts for Rhea’s team.

Io and Candice have words and Io pie faces Candice. They exchange punches and Candice takes Io down to the mat. Io with punches and then she kicks Candice. Io tries to send Candice into the cage but Candice blocks it. Candice with a head scissors but Io lands on her feet. Candice misses an enzuigiri and Io with a waist lock. Candice with a full nelson into a gourdbuster slam. Io goes into the second cage and Candice with a suicide dive through the rings but Io with a knee. Io with a Tiger Feint Kick to the back. Io with a second Tiger Feint Kick. Io with a running double knee strike to Candice against the cage. Io with a walking springboard drop kick to Candice. Io works on the neck.

Io sends Candice into the turnbuckles and Io with a running drop kick into the corner. Io chokes Candice in the corner. Io tries to Irish whip Candice into the cage but Candice blocks it. Io with a drop toe hold onto the grate between the rings. Io presses Candice’s face into the cage. Io kicks Candice in the corner and she chokes Candice. Candice with a jaw breaker. Io puts Candice against the turnbuckles. Io with a suplexIo works on the neck again. Candice sends Io into the turnbuckles.

The next entrant for Shayna’s team is Bianca Belair.

Bianca with a clothesline to Candice followed by a butterfly facebuster and a shooting star press. Bianca goes for a power bomb but Candice counters into a rana. Candice with forearms to Io. Bianca goes after Candice but Candice moves and Bianca hits Io. Bianca with a forearm to Candice and Bianca with a power bomb and she holds on and hits a second one. Bianca picks up Candice and power bombs Candice into the cage. Bianca and Io kick Candice. Bianca with a camel clutch and Io runs the ropes for about 15 seconds before hitting a drop kick to the head.

Bianca sends Candice into the turnbuckles.

The next entrant for Rhea’s team is Rhea Ripley.

Rhea goes under the ring and gets a trash can and throws it at Bianca. Rhea slams the door into Bianca’s head. Rhea gets another trash can and brings it into the ring. Rhea gets kendo sticks and throws them into the ring. Rhea sends some chairs into the ring. Rhea gets a second set of chairs.

Rhea finally gets into the cage. Rhea with a face plant into the trash can. Rhea grabs a chair and she sets it up in the chair. Candice helps Rhea set up the chairs. Rhea and Candice set for a double suplex onto the chairs but Io blocks it. Bianca with knees to Rhea and forearms.

The next entrant for Shayna’s team is Kay Lee Ray.

Ray goes under the ring and she gets more chairs. Ray goes for a table, but she does not care about the crowd. Ray hits Ripley and Candice with the chair. Ray with a tornado DDT to Ripley onto the chair. Ray puts Ripley on the chairs and Bianca goes up top and Candice stops her. Io stops Ripley from helping Candice. Ray pulls the chairs down as Candice and Bianca stay on the turnbuckles. Io and Ray set for a double belly-to-back superplex but Rhea comes under and they hit a Tower of Doom onto the chairs. Bianca stays on the turnbuckles and hits a 450 splash onto Rhea on the chairs.

The next member of Rhea’s team to enter the match is Dakota Kai.

Kai leaves the cage and then she hits a running boot on Tegan in the cage and she kicks Nox. Kai pulls Nox into the cage and then slams the door into Nox and then she puts the leg in the cage and slams it into Nox’s leg.

William Regal pulls Kai off Nox and Kai hits William Regal. Shayna laughs at what she just saw.

Kai comes back and she continues the attack on Nox. Kai with a knee bar on Nox.

Rhea tells Kai to get into the cage.

The final entrant for Shayna’s team is Shayna Baszler. Shayna figures that she should check on Tegan before going to the cage. Bianca works on Rhea’s back. Bianca and Ray hold Rhea and Shayna takes her time and Rhea gets free. They exchange punches but Ray and Bianca are able to grab Rhea and Shayna with a knee to Rhea.

The Match Beyond has started due to Tegan’s situation.

Candice with a double suplex on Io and Ray. Shyana has handcuffs and she tries to cuff Rhea to the ropes but Candice hits Shayna from behind. Candice and Rhea are between the ring and Rhea goes after Bianca and Shayna while Candice goes after Io and Ray. Candice uses the trash can lid. Ray with forearms to Candice. Bianca is sent into a trash can by Rhea. Rhea with a drop kick to Ray and Ray goes for a tornado DDT but Rhea blocks it and Rhea suplexes Ray into the cage. Ripley with a reverse cloverleaf on Io while Shayna has Candice in a Kirifuta Clutch. Candice escapes and Ray forces Rhea to release the hold. Candice with Iconoclasm on Shayna followed by a moonsault but Belair hits Candice with the trash can. Bianca press slams Candice from one ring into the other onto Rhea. Ray with a Gory Bomb to Candice.

Io with a moonsault but Rhea pushes Ray onto Io to break up the hold. Rhea sends Ray into the cage and then Rhea hits Io. Bianca whips Rhea with her hair but Candice uses the kendo stick on Bianca. Candice swings and misses with Io and Io with a butterfly back breaker. Io goes to the top of the cage for a moonsault but Candice is able to stop Io. Ray stops Candice from continuing her attack on Io. Candice with a reverse rana from the turnbuckles on Ray but Bianca breaks up the cover. Bianca gets Candice up and goes for KOD but Candice grabs the hair and Io sets for a moonsault and hits Bianca’s hair as she lands between Candice and Bianca.

Rhea punches Shayna and hits her in the back with a chair. Rhea sets up chairs in the ring and puts a trash can on them. Rhea hits Kay Lee Ray with the trash can as Ray comes off the turnbuckles. Shayna with a Kirifuta Clutch on Ripley. Ripley tries to fight through the pain and Rhea cuffs herself to Shayna. Rhea with knees to Shayna. Shayna misses a kick and Rhea with Riptide through the chairs for the three count.

Winners: Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Dakota Kai, and Tegan Nox

We see Matt Riddle preparing for his match.

We also see Finn Balor preparing for his match.

We see Imperium in the crowd.

Match Number Two: Number One Contender Match: Pete Dunne versus Damian Priest versus Killian Dain

Dain misses a kick on Priest and Dunne misses a kick on Dain. Dain has some words for Dunne and Dunne grabs the fingers. Priest wtih kicks to Dain’s leg and a jumping back elbow. Dunne with a forearm to Priest and Dain clotheslines Priest over the top rope. Dunne stomps on the elbow of Dain. Priest with a forearm to Dunne’s jaw. Priest with a forearm to knock Dain off the apron. Priest goes for the springboard flip dive but Dunne stops him. Dunne goes to flip out of the corner but Priest grabs Dunne. Dain with a cross body to Priest.

Dain with a Michinoku Driver to Dunne onto Priest and Dain gets near falls on both men. Priest is sent to the floor and Dain follows. Dain sends Priest into the announce table and ring steps. Dain gets Priest on his shoulders and he catches Dunne and hits a Samoan drop and Fallaway slam. Dain sends Dunne back into the ring. Dunne with punches and Dain with a forearm. Dunne gets off Dain’s shoulders and Dunne with chops. Dunne flips over Dain and hits s drop kick. Priest wtih an elbow into the corner. Priest with a German suplex and Dunne lands on his feet and kicks Priest. Dunne with a German suplex followed by kicks to Dain. Dunne goes into the cross arm breaker but Priest blocks it. Dunne with a triangle and Dain picks up Dunne with Priest and they hit a spike power bomb.

Dain and Priest exchange forearms. Dain with a European uppercut and Priest with knees. Both men go for clotheslines and stay on their feet. Dunne with clotheslines to both men and then all three men with the windmill forearms. Priest with a discus forearm to Dunne. Dunne with a jumping knee to Dain. Dunne stomps on both men’s hands. Priest with a kick to Dain and Dunne with an enzuigiri to counter a choke slam. All three men go for drop kicks at the same time and all three men are down. Dunne with kicks to Dain while Priest is on the apron. Priest comes off the turnbuckles and hits both Dunne and Dain. Priest with a Falcon Arrow onto Dain followed by South of Heaven on Dunne for a near fall. Priest sends Dunne to the floor and follows.

Priest gets Dunne up for Splash Mountain onto the Spanish Annoucne table. Dain with a suicide dive onto Priest. Dain with a cross body to Priest through the guardrails. Dain gets a near fall on Priest. Priest with punches and Dain with a slam and back senton. Dain goes to the turnbuckles for a Vader Bomb but Priest stops him. Priest with a kick to the chest. Priest sets for Splash Mountain and hits it for a near fall when Dunne breaks up the cover. Dunne kicks Priest in the chest and then he stomps on Priest on the mat. Dunne with a running forearm to the head. Priest with a jumping back elbow into the corner. Dunne collapses while Priest hits a plancha over the ring post onto Dain.

Dunne goes up top and sets for a moonsault onto Priest and Dain. Dunne and Priest return to the ring. Priest with punches and Dunne chops Priest. Priest with a knees and Dunne with a kick. Priest with a clothesline and he goes for Reckoning but Dunne blocks it. Dunne with a snap mare and Dunne counters a choke slam into a cross arm breaker. Priest gest to the ropes and the referee reminds Priest there are no rope breaks. Dain breaks up the hold. Dain gets Priest up for One Winged Angel and a near fall. Dain puts Dunne in the tree of woe. Dain sends Priest into Dunne in the turnbuckles. Dain with a cannonball onto both men in the corner.

Dain with a Vader Bomb to Priest and Dunne with a moonsault to break up the cover. Dunne sets for Bitter End and hits it but Priest breaks up the cover with a kick to the head. Dunne kicks Priest and goes to the turnbuckles but Priest with a spinning round kick to stop Dunne. Priest wtih a Frankensteiner that sends Dunne into Dain. Priest with kicks to Dain and Dunne. Priest with Reckoning to Dunne but Dain falls onto Priest to break up the cover. Dunne flips over Priest but Dain with a shot to Dunne’s knee. Dain drop kicks Priest off the apron. Dain goes to the turnbuckles but Dunne with an enzuigiri to crotch Dain. All three men are on the ropes and Dunne pulls at Priest’s hand and Dain knocks Priest off the ropes onto the apron. Dunne with a superplex to Dain.

Dunne with Bitter End to Priest and Dain with a back senton to break up the cover. Dain gets Dunne on his shoulders and Dunne with a sleeper and Dain with a back senton to escape. Dunne covers Priest to win the match.

Winner: Pete Dunne

The next Takeover will be on February 16th from Portland, Oregon.

We see Keith Lee, Tommaso Ciampa, and Dominik Dijakovic getting ready for their War Games match.

Match Number Three: Matt Riddle versus Finn Balor

Riddle goes for hte leg but Balor escapes. Riddle goes for a monkey flip on a Greco Roman Knuckle Lock and then he goes for a triangle but Balor escapes and gets a near fall. They return to the knuckle lock and Ballor blocks a take down. Riddle with a rollup and he goes for an arm bar but Balor escapes. Riddle misses a round kick when Balor ducks. Balor with a side head lock and he holds on when Riddle tries to send him off the ropes. Riddle with a head scissors and Balor escapes into a side head lock.

Riddle with punches but Balor holds on to the side head lock. Riddle with a gutwrench suplex and he holds on and rolls through for a second one. Balor escapes a third attempt and gets a near fall wit ha rollup. Riddle blocks a kick and connects with a punch. Riddle with a sunser flip but Balor rolls through and hits a drop kick for a near fall. Balor with a reverse chin lock. Balor gets a near fall. Balor with chops and kicks in the corner. Balor with a hesitation drop kick into the corner and he gets a near fall. Balor with an elbow to the top of the head and then Balor returns to the reverse chin lock. Balor with a knee and he sendS Riddle to the floor and Balor with a kick through the ropes.

Balor gets a near fall. Balor with a kick to the head. Balor with more kicks to the head. Riddle with strikes and a kick followed by a round kick. Riddle with a forearm into the corner followed by an exploder and running kick. Riddle with a back senton. Riddle with more kicks to Balor in the corner. Riddle with a running forearm into the corner but Balor gets his boots up on the second one. Balor with a running forearm. Riddle avoids Slingblade and Riddle with an ankle lock. Balor kicks Riddle to try to escape the hold but Riddle changes legs and Riddle with a heel kick to the back. Balor gets to the ropes and Riddle releases the hold but kicks Balor in the back. Riddle goes for a German suplex but Balor holds on to the ropes.

Riddle with kicks to the leg and Balor with elbows. Balor’s leg gives out and Riddle with a forearm. Balor with a drop kick. Balor wtih a German suplex and Riddle pops up. Riddle with a knee and German suplex for a near fall. Riddle with a jumping kneeand Balor escapes a power bomb. Balor with a double leg take down and double stomp followed by Slingblade. Riddle with a spear to counter a drop kick attempt. Riddle sets for the jackhammer and hits it for a near fall. Balor counters a tombstone and hits an elbow drop and 1916 for a near fall.

Balor with boots to the head and Balor sets for another 1916 but Riddle with Bro 2 Sleep. Riddle goes up top for a twisting moonsault but Balor gets his knees up. Balor with a runing drop kick that sends Riddle into the turnbuckles. Balor gets up top for Coup De Grace but Balor misses when Riddle moves. Riddle with the BroMission and Balor is able to escape. Riddle with a kick to the head. Balor with 1916 again and he gets the three count.

Winner: Finn Balor

We are given some medical updates.

Mia Yim is at a medical facility right now.

Tegan Nox is on her way to a medical facility to have an MRI on her knee.

Match Number Four: Men’s War Games Match: Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish versus Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, and ????

Ciampa will be the first member of his team in the match and he brings his crutch into the ring.

Adam Cole wants to start but Roderick Strong says he has it.

Ciampa tosses the crutch to the cage door area.

Strong throws the crutch out of the cage. Ciampa and Strong with punches. Strong with a knee. Ciampa with a kick and punches. Strong with an Irish whip. Ciampa with clotheslines and a shoulder tackle. Ciampa sends Strong to the apron and Ciampa misses a boot and hits the catch. Strong with a back breaker. Strong with a chop and forearm. Strong with a punch. Strong goes for a suplex but Ciampa blocks it. Ciampa drops Strong on the top rope and hits a running knee. Ciampa with a chop and Strong with a knee. Ciampa with an elbow and punches. Ciampa with punches on the turnbuckles and then he goes with a flurry of punches. Ciampa with a running knee to the head.

Strong with a kick and forearm. Strong with a chop and punches to Ciampa in the corner. Ciampa with a knee to the head with Strong’s head against the turnbuckles. Strong goes into the other ring but Ciampa stops him. Strong sends Ciampa into the middle area between the rings. They exchange forearms. Ciampa clotheslines Strong into the other ring. Ciampa sets for Fairy Tale Ending but Strong blocks it and Strong with a double knee gutbuster. Strong with punches. Strong wtih forearms and kicks but Ciampa with punches.

The next entrant for The Undisputed Era is Kyle O’Reilly.

Ciampa chops Kyle and Strong and Kyle with a double leg take down and punches to Ciampa. Kyle with elbows and knees but Ciampa with a forearm. Kyle with kicks and knees followed by a leg sweep. Strong with a chop and Kyle with a kick. They continue the flurry on Ciampa. Ciampa with a punch to Strong but Kyle with forearms and kicks. Kyle with a knees to Ciampa. Ciampa sends Kyle between the rings and he kicks Strong. Strong with a series of running forearms to the head while Kyle holds Ciampa.

Strong iwth a uranage back breaker and Kyle with a knee drop from the turnbuckles.

The next entrant for Ciampa’s team is Dominik Dijakovic.

Dominik with a cyclone kick to Strong followed by kicks to Kyle and a facebuster. Kyle misses a leg sweep and Dijakovic with a clothesline. Dominik with forearms and elbows to Kyle followed by a back heel kick to Strong. Dominik with a suplex throw of Kyle onto Strong. Strong with a forearm to escape Feast Your Eyes. Dijiakovic sends Strong into the cage many times. Kyle with a guillotine but Dominik picks up Kyle and connects with a knee to the back and he tosses Kyle into the cage.

Ciampa returns and he punches Strong on the apron while Dominik sends Kyle into the turnbuckles. Ciampa with kicks to Strong while Dominik with forearms to Kyle as Kyle bounces off the ropes.

The third member of Undisputed Era is Bobby Fish.

Fish with an elbow to Ciampa against the cage. Fish with kicks to the chest and then he hits Dominik with a forearm and kicks. Fish with forearms and more kicks to Ciampa. Fish kicks Dominik and Ciampa. Kyle wtih a rear naked choke on Dijakovic and then they hit Total Elimination. Strong with a back breaker to Ciampa and then Fish and Kyle with Chasing the Dragon. Undisputed Era turns their attention to Dijakovic and they connect with forearms, elbows, and knees on Dijakovic against the cage. They do the same to Ciampa against the ropes. Strong kicks Dijakovic while Fish works over Ciampa. Kyle with a knee to Dominik.

Keith Lee is the next entrant for Ciampa’s team.

Lee with punches to Strong and Kyle followed by shoulder tackles. Lee with a double cross body to Kyle and Bobby. Lee is sent between the rings and Lee with a slingshot cross body to Kyle and Bobby. Strong with a flying boot to Lee after Lee has a power bomb blocked. Kyle and Strong with punches. Ciampa goes after Kyle, Bobby, and Strong with forearms. Strong with a knee to Ciampa and Fish with punches and knees. Dijakovic slams Kyle to the second ring. Dijakovic with forearms to Strong. Fish with a sleeper to Lee while Dijakovic and Kyle exchange punches.

Adam Cole is the final member of the Undisputed Era.

Cole goes under the ring and he gets a table and brings it into the ring. Cole gets another table and wedges it against the guardrail. Cole gets another table and they bring it into the cage. Cole sees more tables and brings them into the cage. Fish works over Lee while Kyle kicks Dijakovic. Cole gets out even more tables. Fish with a knee drop to the leg. Ciampa pushes Cole off the steps through the table against the guardrails. Ciampa sits on the steps and he goes to the floor and closes the cage. Ciampa with a boot to Kyle.

The Undisputed Era is in one ring while Ciampa, Lee, and Dijakovic are in the space between the rings. Everyone is in the second ring and all seven men exchange punches and forearms. Dijakovic goes for a power bomb but Kyle with a back body drop. Fish with a low blow to Lee.

The final member of Ciampa’s team is . . .

Kevin Owens and Adam Cole acts like he has seen a ghost.

Owens avoids Strong in the corner and he goes after Fish and he punches Kyle. Owens with a pop up power bomb to Fish. Owens with a fisherman’s neck breaker. Owens with a sleeper suplex to Kyle. Owens power bombs Fish onto Kyle’s back. Owens sees Cole and Owens has a smile on his face. Cole does the UE pose and Owens tells Cole to suck it. Owens with a kick and stunner for a near fall. Strong punches Dijakovic and Lee. Dijakovic with kicks to Strong and Lee with a forearm.

Lee and Dijakovic have Strong ready for a hip toss and they send him onto the rest of the Undisputed Era. Fish and Strong are down. Owens, Lee, Dijakovic, and Ciampa with kicks to everyone. Owens slaps Cole.and chokes him. Ciampa with a hanging DDT to Kyle. Dijakovic sets up a table in the other ring while Lee and Ciampa set up tables in the second ring. Cole with a forearm to Owens. Ciampa punches Strong and Dijakovic kicks Kyle. Cole with a forearm to Owens. Dijakovic with a forearm to Strong. Ciampa with a forearm to Cole.

Dijakovic with forearms to Fish. Lee climbs the cage and hits a cross body onto Fish, Cole, Strong, and Dijakovic. Kyle goes up top and he hits a knee drop on Lee’s leg and he applies an Achilles Lock. Fish with forearms to Owens. Lee gets to the ropes and it does not force a break of the hold. Dijakovic with a moonsault onto Kyle and he gets a near fall that is broken up by a Fish moonsault. Ciampa with Fairy Tale Ending on Fish followed by a Swanton from Owens. Cole breaks up the cover and hits super kicks on Ciampa and Owens.

Cole sets for Panama Sunrise on Lee but Lee with a jumping head butt. Lee sets for a Spanish Fly off the turnbuckles but Strong stops Lee. Cole gets to the area between the rings. Strong with a Olympic Slam off the turnbuckles and Kyle with Axe and Smash followed by a knee from Strong but Dijakovic break sup the cover. Strong and Kyle with punches and knees to Dijakovic. Strong and Kyle with Total Elimination on Dijakovic. Strong is back dropped into the cage and Kyle is sent to the cage. Kevin asks Kyle if that hurts. Owens grabs Cole and Cole with elbows to get off the shoulders. Owens blocks a suplex attempt. Owens sets for a package piledriver on the grate between the rings and Cole blocks it.

Owens goes for the package piledriver but Cole lands on his feet and hits a super kick. Owens blocks Panama Sunrise between the rings but Cole is able to get Owens over. The referees make sure everyone is moving and Strong and Fish are on their feet and they set up a table or two. Fish with a forearm to Ciampa and they put him on the tables in the corner. Ciampa with a punch and he sends Strong into the edge of the tables. Ciampa with a knee to Kyle’s head and Ciampa with Project Ciampa to Kyle. Ciampa with knees to Fish and Strong against the cage and he continues with more. Cole with a super kick to Ciampa and Ciampa gets to his feet. Cole is sent into the cage. Ciampa with a running knee to Cole and he follows with a few more.

Cole and Ciampa go to the apron and Ciampa picks up Cole to the turnbuckles and he sets for an Air Raid Crash through the tables. Cole blocks and so does Ciampa as they fight on the turnbuckles. Ciampa sends Cole into the edge of the cage. Cole pulls Ciampa into the cage. Fish and Strong work over Lee on the turnbuckles. Cole goes to the top of the cage. Dijakovic gets to his feet. Ciampa is now on the top of the cage and Dijakovic choke slams Strong through a table. Dijakovic tries to choke slam Kyle through a table but Kyel with a triangle. Dijakovic has Kyle on the table and Owens with a frog splash to Kyle through the table. Lee with a power bomb to Fish through the table.

Cole and Ciampa exchange punches on the top of the cage. Ciampa gets Cole on his shoulders and he hits an Air Raid Crash through the table for the three count.

Winners: Kevin Owens, Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, and Dominik Dijakovic

After the match, the officials survey the carnage in the ring.

Lee helps Ciampa to his feet and the winning team has its hands raised.

