WWE NXT Tapings Dark Match, Brie Bella Dances (Video), New John Cena Magazine Cover (Photo)

– Brie Bella is forced to awkwardly dance to the sounds of nature after losing a bet over the NFL’s Super Bowl 51 in this new video:

– The dark match before Wednesday night’s WWE NXT tapings at the University of Central Florida saw Ruby Riot, formerly known as Heidi Lovelace, defeat Kimber Lee.

– John Cena has landed his 4th Muscle & Fitness magazine cover, seen below. The issue hits newsstands Monday, February 27th.