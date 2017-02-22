WWE NXT Tapings Dark Match, Brie Bella Dances (Video), New John Cena Magazine Cover (Photo)
Published On 02/22/2017 | News
– Brie Bella is forced to awkwardly dance to the sounds of nature after losing a bet over the NFL’s Super Bowl 51 in this new video:
– The dark match before Wednesday night’s WWE NXT tapings at the University of Central Florida saw Ruby Riot, formerly known as Heidi Lovelace, defeat Kimber Lee.
– John Cena has landed his 4th Muscle & Fitness magazine cover, seen below. The issue hits newsstands Monday, February 27th.
You CAN see @JohnCena grace the cover of @muscle_fitness for the FOURTH time, on newsstands next Monday, Feb. 27! https://t.co/eHpN9AZSDW pic.twitter.com/ETb7jq2WGy
— WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2017