WWE NXT Title Match For Takeover To Be Determined, The Authors Of Pain Challenged, Fans On NXT

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode saw NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain attack The Ealy Brothers before a match was to take place. In the video above, Gabriel and Uriel issue a challenge to Akam and Rezar for next week.

– NXT General Manager William Regal has announced that the winner of next week’s match between Kassius Ohno and NXT Champion Bobby Roode will go on to defend against Shinsuke Nakamura at “Takeover: Orlando” during WrestleMania 33 weekend.

– As seen below, 70% of fans on Twitter gave this week’s NXT a thumbs up with over 1800 votes: