WWE NXT TV Debut Teased (Photo), Ember Moon Undefeated In TV Singles Action, NXT Takeover Themes

– Triple H announced today that the official theme songs for WWE NXT “Takeover: Orlando” will be “Loud” by Motionless In White, “Shock Me” from Baroness, “Are You Coming With Me?” from Crown The Empire and “Come & Get It” from I Prevail. You can listen to the themes above.

– Ember Moon remains undefeated in singles action on NXT TV after her win over Billie Kay on tonight’s episode. As noted, she’s expected to face NXT Women’s Champion Asuka at Takeover.

– NXT began airing promos for the arrival of Aleister Black on tonight’s show. The former Tommy End should make his debut after Takeover next month. Below is a screenshot from the promo: