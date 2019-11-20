WWE NXT UK Rehearsal Footage Leaks Online

This past Saturday, an in-house production feed of WWE’s NXT UK program was uploaded to YouTube as an unlisted video. The video ended being made public accidentally via an apparent YouTube/Roku glitch.

David Bixenspan of Vice.com noted the following about the content that leaked:

35 minutes of rehearsals

Almost 150 minutes of a black screen

The entire taping of the event

Announcers Tom Phillips and Nigel McGuinness’s off-air banter

Phillips, McGuinness, and ring announcer Andy Shepherd re-recording lines

Every word said into staffers’ headsets and earpieces by their producer

You can check out highlights from the leaked footage below: