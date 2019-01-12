WWE NXT UK Takeover Results – January 12, 2019

Here are the NXT UK Takeover PPV results:

– James Drake & Zack Gibson defeated Trent Seven & Tyler Bate (Mustache Mountain) to become the first NXT UK tag team champions.

– Jordan Devlin attacked Travis Banks prior to their match. Finn Balor was brought out as a surprise replacement to face Devlin. Balor picked up the victory.

– Dave Mastiff defeated Eddie Dennis in a NoDQ match.

– Toni Storm defeated Rhea Ripley to win the NXT UK women’s title with the Storm Zero.

– Pete Dunne defeated Joe Coffey to retain the NXT UK title. Walter showed up after the match and had a staredown with Dunne. Walter then laid out Coffey with a kick.