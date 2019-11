On this week’s WWE NXT, it was announced that a women’s War Games match will take place NXT Takeover: War Games III in Chicago.

The match will be NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir, Io Shirai and Bianca Belair against Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Dakota Kai, Tegan Nox and a fifth partner.