WWE NXT Wrestler Changes His Look (Photos), Watch Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair Hell in a Cell Match

– NXT’s Adrian Jaoude has a new look with a shaved head, black belt, and white karate gear.

He debuted the look at last Friday’s NXT live event in Tampa, Florida, where he made Fabian Aichner submit via armbar.

Vencer a si mesmo é o melhor caminho para o sucesso!! Seja um verdadeiro guerreiro!!! #nxtcocoa let's go!! #truewarrior #warrior #guerreiro @wwenxt A post shared by Adrian Jaoude (@adrianjaoude_wwe) on Sep 30, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

For those unfamiliar with Jaoude, here is how he looked before.

Let's go #nxtvenice Tonight will be awesome!! #truewarrior #warrior #guerreiro @wwenxt A post shared by Adrian Jaoude (@adrianjaoude_wwe) on Aug 12, 2017 at 8:58am PDT

Jaoude joined WWE in October 2015 as part of a class that included Tough Enough winners Josh Bredl and Sara Lee, as well as Rich Swann and Oney Lorcan. Though he may not have had professional wrestling experience like some of his peers, the Brazilian athlete had plenty of familiarity with the amateur style of grappling. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder competed at the state, regional and national level, and was named Best Brazilian Wrestler in the junior category in 2000 and the senior category in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2010 and 2012. That pedigree helped him pick up the pro game when he arrived at the WWE Performance Center.

He made his in-ring debut in July 2016 and now has approximately 50 matches under his belt, with almost all of them taking place at NXT live events in Florida. He has yet to appear on television.

