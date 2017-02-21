WWE NXT Wrestler Gets A New Name, Charlotte Hanging Out With The Rock At RAW (Photo)

– Heidi Lovelace will be known as Ruby Riot going forward.

The former independent wrestling standout was introduced by that name at Wednesday’s NXT tapings at The Venue at UCF in Orlando, Florida.

Scoop #3: Heidi Lovelace is now Ruby Riot, she is facing Kimber Lee pic.twitter.com/RH7RAjPzap — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) February 23, 2017

Riot, whose real name is Dori Prange, reported to the WWE Performance Center last month. She has been a fixture at NXT live events since mid-January, competing under her real name.

– Here is a photo of Charlotte Flair hanging out with The Rock backstage at Raw at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.