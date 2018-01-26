WWE Official Announces Interview Involving Triple H After NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia

Triple H will take part in an exclusive interview with Cathy Kelley after NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia.

The NXT Takeover: Philadelphia event takes place on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and will air on the WWE Network. Here is the final card:

– NXT Title Match: Andre Almas © vs. Johnny Gargano

– NXT Women’s Title Match: Ember Moon © vs. Shayna Baszler

– NXT Tag Team Title Match: Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish © vs. Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe

– Extreme Rules Match: Adam Cole vs. Aleister Black

– Singles Match: Kassius Ohno vs. The Velveteen Dream

WWE issued the following:

After NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia goes off the air this Saturday night on the award-winning WWE Network, WWE COO Triple H will take part in an exclusive interview with Cathy Kelley that you won’t want to miss.



The live Q&A, a rare opportunity to hear directly from The Game, will be available to view on his official Facebook page, Facebook.com/Triple H, as well on WWE’s YouTube channel.



What will be on The Game’s mind following TakeOver’s hotly anticipated debut in The City of Brotherly Love? How will Triple H react to that night’s matches, including Johnny Gargano challenging NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas, and NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon defending against Shayna Baszler?



Be sure to like Triple H’s official Facebook page at Facebook.com/TripleH before Saturday night so you don’t miss out on a second of the conversation!