WWE Officially Announces Matches For WrestleMania 34 Kickoff Show

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Atlanta, GA at the Philips Arena on the USA Network, WWE announced that the Andre The Giant Battle Royal, Women’s Battle Royal, and Cruiserweight Title Finals would take place during the WrestleMania 34 Kickoff Show

WrestleMania 34 is set to be held on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This event airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network. It’s the most successful and longest-running professional wrestling event in history. Both Raw and SmackDown rosters will be featured. Here is the updated card:

WWE Universal Title Match: Brock Lesnar © vs. Roman Reigns

Mixed Tag Team Match: Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle vs. Triple H & Stephanie McMahon

WWE Title Match: AJ Styles © vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Tag Team Match: Daniel Bryan & Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair © vs. Asuka

WWE Intercontinental Title Triple Threat Match: The Miz © vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match: Cesaro & Sheamus © vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Alexa Bliss © vs. Nia Jax

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: The Usos © vs. The New Day vs. Bludgeon Brothers

WWE United States Title Fatal 4-Way Match: Randy Orton © vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Bobby Roode vs. Rusev

Kickoff Show – Women’s Battle Royal

Kickoff Show – Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Kickoff Show – Vacant WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Cedric Alexander