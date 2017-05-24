WWE Officials Are Very High On Carmella

According to Billi Bhatti of Sportskeeda, WWE has plans for Carmella to feud with Naomi over the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Carmella was slated to win the SmackDown’s Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 33 and hold the title for two days before dropping it to Naomi, effectively beginning a program with her. However, plans were changed to Naomi winning once the match was moved from the Kickoff Show to the pay-per-view.

WWE officials were really impressed by how well she took the news regarding the change and how she generally conducts herself, including embracing the union with James Ellsworth and making it work on television. Triple H is a huge a supporter of Carmella and feels she has potential.

While speaking to Lilian Garcia on the former WWE ring announcer’s Making Their Way To The Ring podcast, Carmella said that Triple H was the one who decided to split her from Enzo and Cass since he saw her as a viable singles competitor.

She said, “When Hunter told me he said the reason why you’re not going with them is because you have the ability to make it on your own, you’re not just a hype girl for Cass and Enzo. ‘You’re not, I see more in you, you have more potential and you’re gonna be fine on your own.’”