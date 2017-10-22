WWE Officials Concerned With Kurt Angle’s Return Tonight, The Shield Featured On Canvas 2 Canvas

– With Roman Reigns sidelined for medical reasons, Raw General Manager Kurt Angle will team up with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins tonight at WWE TLC against Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Cesaro, Sheamus, Braun Strowman and Kane in a 5-on-3 Handicap Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match.

With the TLC Match full of big spots and risks, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio last night that some WWE officials are concerned that Angle will take a needless risk. Angle does not have the mentality of taking things easy while wrestling and will likely get caught up in the intensity of the match. Meltzer added that WWE officials will likely have to remind Angle to tone it down before the match.

