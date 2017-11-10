WWE Officials Discuss A Hulk Hogan Return

The idea of a return by WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan was recently discussed by company officials, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

As has been the case since his controversial issues from the past few years, the return comes down to the same thing – the feeling of whether sponsors would be OK with Hogan working with the company, and if there would be a media backlash where Hogan’s racist comments were brought up again.

Hogan was reportedly in recent talks with another promotion about a return to the business, with a potentially huge angle, but it’s not happening as it would not have made economic sense.